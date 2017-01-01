Star Tracks

Miss me, Mick



The marriage of Mick and Bianca Jagger lasted eight years, but the divorce proceedings—fought on two continents—seemed to go on even longer. Ultimately Bianca was granted her split, on grounds of adultery, in an 18-minute hearing in London, with the financial settlement still to be determined. “It’s time for me to grow up,” allowed Bianca after her tearful day in court. “For a while I lived in a fantasy world—in which you try to eliminate things that are unpleasant.” Her future, she says, probably excludes marriage. “I expect too much out of it,” she says. And sex? “I can spend years without anybody. Sex without love for the sake of sex? I don’t need that.”

Pink me, Peter



Peter Sellers bit off more than he expected when he shot 1964’s The Pink Panther. Since then he has made five films as Inspector Clouseau and earlier this year declared, “I’ve honestly had enough. I’ve nothing more to give.” But now in Paris playing another sleuth, Peter is a habitué of the Alcazar boîte, where the panther pads nightly as part of the entertainment. One evening Sellers sought out the felonious feline, played by dancer Christian Boucher, and it looked mighty like love at first bite.

Kiss me, Kirk



Nothing like a gathering of theater folk to bring on the cries of “Darling!” So Lisa Kirk had no trouble greeting her longtime composer chum, Cy (Sweet Charity) Coleman, at a party toasting critic Martin Gottfried’s new book, Broadway Musicals. “There are only six people here and they’re all critics,” wailed Celeste Holm early on, but later came glitteries like Lucie Arnaz, Tom Conti and Michael Moriarty(with brand-new second wife Anne Martin). One of them, Donna McKechnie, even turned reviewer, declaring: “The book is marvelous. I haven’t read it yet, but I get excited just looking at it.”

Sarandon’s fling



That’s actress Susan Sarandon busy with her bucket, making a little sand castle even more ornate than the elegant Hotel del Coronado near San Diego in the background. Sarandon was shooting a segment for Loving Couples, in which she and Stephen Collins play lovers who pull a swaperoo with a married pair, Shirley MacLaine and James Coburn. That beach scene was dullsville, though, compared to the one farther north in Malibu, where Sarandon, who plays a TV reporter, interviews 24 guys and gals enjoying volleyball in the buff.

Daltrey’s alright

The Who launched their new flick Quadrophenia at New York’s punko Mudd Club with a beer bash that turned soggy when Roger Daltrey hosed down the paparazzi with shook-up suds. The night was otherwise good fun with a purpose—to introduce new drummer Kenny Jones. He’s the chap in the dignified jacket and tie. What next? The Who is about to market a line of updated Mod clothing from three-button men’s suits to, ahem, miniskirts. That figure in the foreground, by the way, isn’t a mannequin—she’s just sloshed.

Baker’s pickers



At a kickoff for his presidential campaign, Sen. Howard Baker and wife Joy rounded up a few Tennessee neighbors to prove that Carter doesn’t have a corner on country. “You’re looking at a winner,” said Opry king Roy Acuff, 76, whom Baker had aided in an unsuccessful 1948 run for governor. “I’ve known him since he was a little squirt,” chimed in Hee Haw’s Archie Campbell. And songstress Dianne Sherrill twanged like a country tune: “Baker doesn’t go around promising everyone rose gardens when you know you’re gonna end up with thorns.”