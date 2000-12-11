Spurred to Action

As David O’Malley runs his hand along a rough-hewn wooden fence outside his hometown of Laramie, Wyo., tears come to his eyes. It was here that 21-year-old Matthew Shepard, a gay freshman at the University of Wyoming, was found clinging to life on Oct. 7, 1998, after he had been lured from a bar and viciously beaten by two young men. Shepard died of his injuries five days later. “I think about Matthew out here,” says Commander O’Malley, 48, a member of the law enforcement team that investigated the crime. “He was all alone, and so cold, left by those two to die.” Thanks to O’Malley and his colleagues, the two men in question, Aaron McKinney and Russell Henderson, both 23, are serving life sentences with no possibility of parole. But for O’Malley the case isn’t closed: Shepard’s murder has moved him to take up a wider fight against hate crimes. “I feel Matthew was killed just for being who he was, just for being gay,” says O’Malley, “and that is so wrong.” In the past two years O’Malley has made four trips to Washington, D.C., to lobby for legislation that would add crimes based on gender and sexual orientation to the 1968 federal law that increased penalties for crimes motivated by racial, religious and ethnic hatred.

For a self-described “good old boy” who once casually used words like “queers” and “homos,” he has been deeply affected by the events of the past two years. “I don’t know that I’ve had any kind of epiphany,” says O’Malley—married to Jennifer, 36, a city restaurant inspector, and the father of two children from a previous marriage—”but I know that I’ve logged a lot of time in my hot tub, sitting out under the stars, thinking about Matthew and his friends. I have a son of my own, and I can’t imagine him having to live a life full of fear just because of who he is.” Still, many in Laramie don’t share O’Malley’s view on the hate crimes law. “A crime is a crime and we’re going to go after it no matter what,” says O’Malley’s boss, police chief Bill Ware. “In my view we don’t need these hate crime laws.”

O’Malley respectfully disagrees. Raised mainly in Cheyenne, where his mother and her second husband, a mortgage banker, settled when O’Malley was in fifth grade, he grew up fishing in mountain streams and hunting deer and elk in Wyoming’s Snowy Range. After graduating from high school he moved to Laramie to study social work and has been there ever since.

O’Malley joined the police force in 1974. As head of a team of eight investigators in a town of 29,000 (with a seasonal addition of 12,000 college students), he spends much of his time solving property crimes. When he learned on a cold night two years ago that a University of Wyoming student had been beaten unconscious and left for dead three-quarters of a mile east of town, he knew he had an exceptional case on his hands. News crews crowded into Laramie, and within days the name Matthew Shepard would be known around the U.S.

Many in Laramie didn’t know quite how to react to a crime involving a gay victim. Police would later learn that McKinney and Henderson had lured the 5’2″, 106-lb. Shepard from a bar called the Firefly Lounge, then robbed, beat and tied him to a fence in a freezing field. O’Malley’s daughter Kellen, 18, a freshman at the University of Wyoming (son Ryan, 21, attends the University of South Dakota), says, “The girls were mostly sad for Matthew but lots of the boys thought it was funny.”

Looking back, O’Malley can recall when he might have been one of those boys. “I remember this one kid in high school,” he says, “and how we teased him because we assumed he was gay. We made his life miserable.” But meeting Matthew’s parents, Dennis and Judy Shepard (“They were such good Wyoming people, so down-home and kind”), led him to reexamine his feelings. One evening, after a day in court during McKinney’s trial in October 1999, David Smith, a spokesman for the Human Rights Campaign, a national gay-rights group, asked O’Malley to come to Washington to lobby for passage of an expanded U.S. hate crimes law.

Part of O’Malley’s reason for accepting was practical: The Albany County sheriff’s department had spent $134,000 on the Shepard case—more than 10 percent of its annual budget—and the proposed law would give local police federal dollars to prosecute hate crimes. But that was only part of O’Malley’s motivation. “Dave is first and foremost committed to solving murders—any murder, no matter who is involved—but he was clearly transformed by this crime,” says Smith, whose group paid for O’Malley’s trips to Washington.

Two and a half years ago O’Malley moved to a new subdivision outside Laramie, into a spacious house that is fast filling up with his fishing gear and hunting trophies, though his wife has forbidden him to have the head of the five-point elk he recently shot mounted for display in the living room. “That’s a little much for me,” she says. But even if there are some things that will never change about her husband, she and he are thankful for those that already have. “I can tell you that I wouldn’t have gone public if I hadn’t been asked,” says O’Malley. “But I couldn’t say no. I had come a long way in changing, and there wasn’t any going back.”

Patrick Rogers



Maureen Harrington in Laramie