Spring's Freshest Faces

All-Over Color

Bye-bye, beige. Try bright shades on lips, eyes and cheeks.

CLINIQUE



Colour Surge Impossibly Glossy, $14.50; clinique.com

YSL



Fard Eclat Water Resistant Eye Shadow No. 3 in Oasis Blue, $24 Nordstrom’s, 888-282-6060

MAYBELLINE



Expert Eyewear Eye Shadow in Emerald, $3.60; at drugstores

BOURJOIS



Pastel Joues Blusher in Peche Vitaminee, $14; bourjois.com

LANCOME



Sea, Sand, Sun Palette, $37; lancome.com

Try This at Home

•Don’t be afraid of color. New products are so sheer they offer just a hint.



•Use shadow sparingly. Try green liner instead of a wash of color.



•Keep foundation sheer. “Nothing too heavy,” says Dior makeup artist Pati Dubroff.



•Go for glow. Shimmer keeps the look “fresh,” says makeup artist Jillian Dempsey.

Nude Lips

The latest way to look polished without seeming too “done”? A glossy nude lip not only looks fresh but also “allows thin lips to look fuller,” says makeup artist Jillian Dempsey.

MAC



Lustre Lipstick in Flutterby, $14; maccosmetics.com

CHANEL



Sheer Lip Coloring Pencil in Chocolat, $27; sephora.com

L’OREAL



Colourjuice Sheer Juicy Lip Gloss in Pina Colada $7.49; at drugstores

COVERGIRL



Wetslicks Lipgloss in Honey Talks, $5.20; covergirl.com

Sunkissed Cheeks

Not a pure pink like last spring’s, or bronze as in years before, this season’s sweet cheeks are a mix of both. Find the perfect pinky-bronze shade or apply bronzer all over cheeks, then pink blush on apples, says makeup artist Kristofer Buckle.

ESTEE LAUDER



Tender Blush in Rose Nuance, $25; esteelauder.com

REVLON



Bronze All Over Bronzer in Glow, $9.99; at drugstores

RIMMEL



Soft Cream Blush in Soft Kiss, $2.65: at Wal-Mart, rimmellondon.com for store info

NEUTROGENA



Healthy Skin Blends in Sunkissed, $12.25; at drugstores

Metallic Eyes

Sick of the same old smoky eye? Ditch the black pencil and look for a silver lining. “A bit of color in a smoky eye is beautiful and subtle,” says Dior makeup artist Pati Dubroff.

DUWOP



Gray Eyes, $29; nordstrom.com

MAXFACTOR



Lash Lift Mascara, $6.50; at drugstores

FLIRT!



Opening Line Liquid Eyeliner in Silverella, $11; kohls.com

ELIZABETH ARDEN



Color Intrigue Eyeliner in Sage, $15; elizabetharden.com