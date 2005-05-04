Spring's Freshest Faces

All-Over Color
Bye-bye, beige. Try bright shades on lips, eyes and cheeks.
CLINIQUE
Colour Surge Impossibly Glossy, $14.50; clinique.com
YSL
Fard Eclat Water Resistant Eye Shadow No. 3 in Oasis Blue, $24 Nordstrom’s, 888-282-6060
MAYBELLINE
Expert Eyewear Eye Shadow in Emerald, $3.60; at drugstores
BOURJOIS
Pastel Joues Blusher in Peche Vitaminee, $14; bourjois.com
LANCOME
Sea, Sand, Sun Palette, $37; lancome.com
Try This at Home
•Don’t be afraid of color. New products are so sheer they offer just a hint.
•Use shadow sparingly. Try green liner instead of a wash of color.
•Keep foundation sheer. “Nothing too heavy,” says Dior makeup artist Pati Dubroff.
•Go for glow. Shimmer keeps the look “fresh,” says makeup artist Jillian Dempsey.
Nude Lips
The latest way to look polished without seeming too “done”? A glossy nude lip not only looks fresh but also “allows thin lips to look fuller,” says makeup artist Jillian Dempsey.
MAC
Lustre Lipstick in Flutterby, $14; maccosmetics.com
CHANEL
Sheer Lip Coloring Pencil in Chocolat, $27; sephora.com
L’OREAL
Colourjuice Sheer Juicy Lip Gloss in Pina Colada $7.49; at drugstores
COVERGIRL
Wetslicks Lipgloss in Honey Talks, $5.20; covergirl.com
Sunkissed Cheeks
Not a pure pink like last spring’s, or bronze as in years before, this season’s sweet cheeks are a mix of both. Find the perfect pinky-bronze shade or apply bronzer all over cheeks, then pink blush on apples, says makeup artist Kristofer Buckle.
ESTEE LAUDER
Tender Blush in Rose Nuance, $25; esteelauder.com
REVLON
Bronze All Over Bronzer in Glow, $9.99; at drugstores
RIMMEL
Soft Cream Blush in Soft Kiss, $2.65: at Wal-Mart, rimmellondon.com for store info
NEUTROGENA
Healthy Skin Blends in Sunkissed, $12.25; at drugstores
Metallic Eyes
Sick of the same old smoky eye? Ditch the black pencil and look for a silver lining. “A bit of color in a smoky eye is beautiful and subtle,” says Dior makeup artist Pati Dubroff.
DUWOP
Gray Eyes, $29; nordstrom.com
MAXFACTOR
Lash Lift Mascara, $6.50; at drugstores
FLIRT!
Opening Line Liquid Eyeliner in Silverella, $11; kohls.com
ELIZABETH ARDEN
Color Intrigue Eyeliner in Sage, $15; elizabetharden.com