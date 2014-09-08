Special Report Voices from Ferguson

SINCE AUG. 9, when Ferguson, Mo., police officer Darren Wilson fatally shot 18-year-old Michael Brown, all 21,000 residents of the St. Louis suburb have felt the repercussions. Curfews, clashes between protesters and police, burned and looted businesses: The scenes launched a U.S. Justice Department inquiry, and at press time a grand jury continues hearing evidence to determine whether Wilson will be charged. “We don’t want to be afraid,” says resident Denise Thimes, 54, a jazz singer. “We want healing.”

Fear and Faith

Chamaya Johnson, 39, and son Elten Latham, 6

“It makes me scared about his future,” Johnson says of her son. “You have so many innocents who hang around with the wrong crowd, and they get attacked. I can only let him know that any choices he makes determine his future. I don’t take sides. At the end of the day, whoever gets cut, they’re going to bleed red. At school they asked Elten what he wanted to change, and he said he wanted peace in the world. It made me feel good.” Says Elten, who left his teddy bear with the flowers and cards at the makeshift memorial for Brown: “I’m scared to go outside.”

A Fiery Stand Inside the Chaos

Edward Crawford, 25

His image became a symbol of the clash—photographed on the fourth night of protests (below), Crawford, a local restaurant server, left the sidewalk to retrieve a smoking canister from the street and, he says, hurl it away from the crowd. (He was arrested but has not been charged; his attorney says he was not aiming at police.) “There were children and other people around,” says the father of three, ages 3, 5, and 7, all of whom were at home. On Aug. 9 Crawford was shocked by the raw emotion he saw in the first protesters: “It was very emotional. People were crying; people were angry.” He says he wanted to stand up to the perceived abuse of authority, especially as felt by young black males, but also urge an end to all violence. “It’s going to take a lot to heal Ferguson,” he says. “A killing is a killing. It happened, so that’s something we have to move forward from. I just hope it doesn’t happen again.”

Rebuilding Broken Trust amid Turmoil

Police Chief Thomas Jackson

Since his father had owned a shop in the city, taking the chief’s job “was like coming home,” Jackson says. “What I found was a department in turmoil. I had no idea of the serious mistrust, the undertones, the long history of conflict…. When this tragedy happened, I was—we were all—really surprised by the reaction to the police. People in that community were not. I had to start learning from that right away. There was the problem of regaining the peace and protecting the citizens, but I can’t wait for that to happen to start the healing, so I called for help. This is going to be a long journey.”

A Grieving Family Looks Forward

Janice, 45, and Darryl Brown, 42

“He’s in heaven looking down, saying, ‘Wow, all this for me?’ ” says Janice of her cousin Michael, the young man they remember as a “playful, gentle giant.” In the days since Michael’s death, Darryl says, there is “hope that people would look back and say Ferguson changed the way we dealt with the world, the way that we as people interact with one another.” Says Janice: “We just want the truth to be told. We want the truth to be seen. And I believe that can happen.”

Giving Help—and Hope

Rev. Donna Smith-Pupillo, 59

Tending to Ferguson residents at a United Way drop-in center providing medical care, food and other necessities, Smith-Pupillo (above right), a nurse, says, “A lot of folks were already on the edge to begin with, many had no health care, they sometimes can’t work. We look out our window and see somebody lying on the ground. Then a tank. Then I hear gunshots. It’s one more piece for folks who have been struggling. Being a part of the recovery is like a sacred moment. I really hope that this is going to be a new beginning, a new way of being…. How do we make this a community where everybody—no matter what class, race, gender—is really valued? It starts with us.”

A Resolve to Stay

Varun Madaksira, 28

Though windows at his restaurant, the Original Reds BBQ, were smashed during riots, his employees—all of whom live nearby—were back just a week later, selling ribs and wings in the parking lot. Says Madaksira: “We’re taking a stand. People have a sense of responsibility now toward the neighborhood. As an immigrant, it humbles you. This has brought the community closer.”