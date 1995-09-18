Sparkle & Shine

Forget Fergie. Dismiss Di. QUEEN ELIZABETH II, in a John Anderson twinkler, was the fashion focus at London’s Royal College of Music in July.

ELTON JOHN, all aglow in Versace, was the glitteriest of the glitterati to hit Carnegie Hall for an April benefit to save the rain forest.

Saucy in Valentino, SHARON STONE showed the Cannes crowd why she’s famous—it’s that smile!

Turning heads in her Isaac Mizrahi, the statuesque VENDELA outshone even Oscar at this year’s Awards.

Outfit by Todd Oldham, belly button by ELLE MACPHERSON, at Manhattan’s Fashion Cafe.

More than ready for her close-up, GLENN CLOSE lit up the opening-night party for Broadway’s Sunset Boulevard in November.

No sleight of hand by her beau, David Copperfield, could cause as many double takes as does CLAUDIA SCHIFFER. in lustrous lilac at the Oscars.

Artsy and grungy on NBC’s Sisters, SELA WARD pulled a Cinderella for Revlon’s December Fire & Ice Ball in L.A., where her radiant gown had everyone seeing red.

David Bowie’s dazzling better half, supermodel IMAN, showed how Versace should be worn at Seventh on Sale, a Manhattan AIDS benefit, in May.

A hot Versace drew attention to NAOMI CAMPBELL (as if she needed the help) at a July AmFAR benefit in L.A.

Silly JENNIFER TILLY was seriously stunning in an Isaac Mizrahi at the Oscars.

Even the Man of Steel turns to jelly around Lois & Clark‘s TERI HATCHER, at a Broadway opening in May.

Dress? What dress? Oh, yeah. ANNA NICOLE SMITH wore a blinding-bright winner to an L.A. Oscar bash.

Just a flashy Armani jacket for Junior‘s EMMA THOMPSON, who skipped the shirt at her movie’s November premiere in L.A.

Unforgettable in an iridescent rainbow gown, sultry singer NATALIE COLE was an Oscar standout.

Get out your sunglasses! STING’s high-wattage Versace suit electrified fellow do-gooders at a rain forest benefit in New York City in April.

Glamor isn’t alien to SIGOURNEY WEAVER, who looked lovely in Lacroix at a post-Oscars party.