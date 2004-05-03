So You Think You Know Your F.r.i.e.n.d.s...

1. Where did Ross and Rachel, um, you know, for the first time?
[ ]A museum
[ ]Central Perk
[ ]The Plaza Hotel
[ ]Ross’s apartment
2. Which of the following actors was not considered for a role on Friends?
Leah Remini
Jon Cryer
Charlie Sheen
Nancy McKeon
3. What was Monica’s nickname in high school?
Bigfoot
Big Fat Goalie
The Chubby Cheerleader
Monica the Moose
4. USING THE NUMBERS 1 TO 4 (1 BEING THE EARLIEST), PUT THE HAIRSTYLES IN CHRONOLOGICAL ORDER:
5. Phoebe agreed to carry triplets for her brother Frank Jr. and his wife, Alice. What did she name the babies?
Leslie, Frank Jr. Jr. and Chandler
Frank Jr., Phoebe Jr. and Chandler
Huey, Dewey and Louie
Monica, Rachel and Chandler
6. In the second season, Monica dated Richard Burke, a friend of her father’s played by Tom Selleck. What was Richard’s profession?
Dentist
Taxidermist
Ophthalmologist
Private investigator
7. Where did Chandler say he was moving to avoid dating Janice?
London
Tulsa
Zimbabwe
Yemen
BONUS: What did he say would be his address there?
8. What was the club Ross and Will Colbert, played by Brad Pitt, formed in high school?
The Fight Club
The I Love Rachel Club
The I Hate Rachel Club
The Fossil Club
9. What was Joey’s first movie role?
Butt double for Al Pacino in a shower scene
Sigmund Freud in the musical Freud!
Toulouse-Lautrec in the musical Shorty!
A cop with a talking robot in Mac & Cheese
10. What rumor about Rachel did Ross help spread in high school?
That she had slept with the lacrosse team
That she was a hermaphrodite
That she didn’t shave her legs
That she had had a nose job
BONUS: What rumor did she start about him?
11. In the very first episode, Rachel told the gang that she had left her fiancé, Barry, at the altar because he suddenly reminded her of whom?
Howdy Doody
Mr. Potato Head
Ross
Gumby
12. MATCH THE CELEB GUEST STAR WITH THE ROLE THEY PLAYED
JULIA ROBERTS
BROOKE SHIELDS
ELLE MACPHERSON
SUSAN SARANDON
WINONA RYDER
DENISE RICHARDS
A Janine Lecroix, Joey’s female roommate
B Susie “Underpants” Moss, Chandler’s fourth-grade classmate
C Cassie Geller, Ross and Monica’s cousin
D Erica Ford, Joey’s Days of Our Lives-crazed stalker
E Jessica Lockhart, a soap opera diva on Days of Our Lives
F Melissa Warburton, Rachel’s sorority sister
13. What did Gunther do before he worked at Central Perk?
He trained tigers
He played Bryce on All My Children
He was a limbo dancer
He was a figure skater
14. What was Emma’s favorite lullaby?
“Baby Got Back”
“I’ve Got You Babe”
“Oooh, Baby, Baby”
“Baby I Love Your Way”
15. What was the name of the gay revue that Chandler’s dad starred in?
Dames Ahoy!
Viva Las Gaygas
The Gay Blade
Think Pink!
16. Which friend had a nubbin?
Ross
Monica
Joey
Chandler
17. Who did Ross sleep with when he and Rachel were on a break?
Lydia the tattooed lady
Emily the librarian
Julie the paleontologist
Chloe the copier girl
18. Who was the first to find out that Monica and Chandler were a couple?
Joey
Phoebe
Rachel
Ross
19. WHAT WAS THE NAME OF CHANDLER AND JOEY’S BABY CHICK?
Monica
Penny
Henny
Yasmine
BONUS: What about their pet duck?
20. Why does Chandler hate Thanksgiving?
He is afraid of turkeys
It was the day his parents told him they were splitting up
His childhood nickname was Butterball
His middle name is Mayflower
21. MATCH THE FRIENDS WITH THEIR PARENTS
A RON LEIBMAN
B BRENDA VACCARO
C KATHLEEN TURNER
D ELLIOTT GOULD
E TERI GARR
F ROBERT COSTANZO
G MORGAN FAIRCHILD
H MARLO THOMAS
I BOB BALABAN
J CHRISTINA PICKLES
RACHEL
MOM
DAD
MONICA & ROSS
MOM
DAD
PHOEBE
MOM
DAD
CHANDLER
MOM
DAD
JOEY
MOM
DAD
22. How did Joey’s character on Days of Our Lives, Dr. Drake Ramoray, die?
Brain tumor
Fell down an elevator shaft
Shot by his identical twin
Botched cosmetic surgery
23. What game did Chandler invent to trick Joey into accepting a loan?
Strip Foosball
Joeyopoly
Cups
Tribbiani Pursuit
24. How did Monica injure Chandler one Thanksgiving?
She tackled him in football
She dropped a knife on his toe
She hit him with a frozen turkey
She stabbed his hand with her fork
25. WHAT FINALLY HAPPENED TO MARCEL THE MONKEY?
He ran away
He was confiscated by animal control
He became a movie star
He was adopted by Michael Jackson
ANSWERS
(1) A museum
(2) Charlie Sheen
(3) Big Fat Goalie
(4) Ross: 4-2-1-3; Phoebe: 3-2-1-4; Chandler: 2-1-4-3; Monica: 1-3-4-2, Joey: 3-2-1-4; Rachel: 2-1-4-3
(5) Leslie, Frank Jr. Jr. and Chandler
(6) He was an ophthalmologist
(7) Yemen (Bonus: 15 Yemen Road)
(8) The I Hate Rachel Club
(9) Butt double for Al Pacino
(10) That she was a hermaphrodite (BONUS: That he made out with the school librarian)
(11) Mr. Potato Head
(12) Julia Roberts: B. Brooke Shields: D. Elle MacPherson: A. Susan Sarandon: E. Winona Ryder: F. Denise Richards: C.
(13) He played Bryce.
(14) “Baby Got Back”
(15) Viva Las Gaygas
(16) Chandler (He had a third nipple)
(17) Chloe
(18) Joey
(19) Yasmine (Bonus: They called the duck “duck”)
(20) It was the day his parents told him they were splitting
(21) Rachel: H and A. Monica and Ross: J and D. Phoebe: E and I. Chandler: G and C. Joey: B and F.
(22) He fell down an elevator shaft
(23) Cups
(24) She dropped a knife on his toe
(25) He became a movie star SCORING One point for each right answer.
SCORING
One point for each right answer.
0-10 points: Crawl out from under your rock.
11-21 points: Not bad, but try and catch some reruns.
22-32 points: Well done. You certainly know your Friends.
33-42 points: Excellent! But lay off the lattes and get a life!