So You Think You Know Your F.r.i.e.n.d.s...

May 03, 2004

1. Where did Ross and Rachel, um, you know, for the first time?

[ ]A museum

[ ]Central Perk

[ ]The Plaza Hotel

[ ]Ross’s apartment

2. Which of the following actors was not considered for a role on Friends?

Leah Remini

Jon Cryer

Charlie Sheen

Nancy McKeon

3. What was Monica’s nickname in high school?

Bigfoot

Big Fat Goalie

The Chubby Cheerleader

Monica the Moose

4. USING THE NUMBERS 1 TO 4 (1 BEING THE EARLIEST), PUT THE HAIRSTYLES IN CHRONOLOGICAL ORDER:

5. Phoebe agreed to carry triplets for her brother Frank Jr. and his wife, Alice. What did she name the babies?

Leslie, Frank Jr. Jr. and Chandler

Frank Jr., Phoebe Jr. and Chandler

Huey, Dewey and Louie

Monica, Rachel and Chandler

6. In the second season, Monica dated Richard Burke, a friend of her father’s played by Tom Selleck. What was Richard’s profession?

Dentist

Taxidermist

Ophthalmologist

Private investigator

7. Where did Chandler say he was moving to avoid dating Janice?

London

Tulsa

Zimbabwe

Yemen

BONUS: What did he say would be his address there?

8. What was the club Ross and Will Colbert, played by Brad Pitt, formed in high school?

The Fight Club

The I Love Rachel Club

The I Hate Rachel Club

The Fossil Club

9. What was Joey’s first movie role?

Butt double for Al Pacino in a shower scene

Sigmund Freud in the musical Freud!

Toulouse-Lautrec in the musical Shorty!

A cop with a talking robot in Mac & Cheese

10. What rumor about Rachel did Ross help spread in high school?

That she had slept with the lacrosse team

That she was a hermaphrodite

That she didn’t shave her legs

That she had had a nose job

BONUS: What rumor did she start about him?

11. In the very first episode, Rachel told the gang that she had left her fiancé, Barry, at the altar because he suddenly reminded her of whom?

Howdy Doody

Mr. Potato Head

Ross

Gumby

12. MATCH THE CELEB GUEST STAR WITH THE ROLE THEY PLAYED

JULIA ROBERTS
BROOKE SHIELDS
ELLE MACPHERSON

SUSAN SARANDON

WINONA RYDER

DENISE RICHARDS

A Janine Lecroix, Joey’s female roommate

B Susie “Underpants” Moss, Chandler’s fourth-grade classmate

C Cassie Geller, Ross and Monica’s cousin

D Erica Ford, Joey’s Days of Our Lives-crazed stalker

E Jessica Lockhart, a soap opera diva on Days of Our Lives

F Melissa Warburton, Rachel’s sorority sister

13. What did Gunther do before he worked at Central Perk?

He trained tigers

He played Bryce on All My Children
He was a limbo dancer

He was a figure skater

14. What was Emma’s favorite lullaby?

“Baby Got Back”

“I’ve Got You Babe”

“Oooh, Baby, Baby”

“Baby I Love Your Way”

15. What was the name of the gay revue that Chandler’s dad starred in?

Dames Ahoy!

Viva Las Gaygas

The Gay Blade

Think Pink!

16. Which friend had a nubbin?

Ross

Monica

Joey

Chandler

17. Who did Ross sleep with when he and Rachel were on a break?

Lydia the tattooed lady

Emily the librarian

Julie the paleontologist

Chloe the copier girl

18. Who was the first to find out that Monica and Chandler were a couple?

Joey

Phoebe

Rachel

Ross

19. WHAT WAS THE NAME OF CHANDLER AND JOEY’S BABY CHICK?

Monica

Penny

Henny

Yasmine

BONUS: What about their pet duck?

20. Why does Chandler hate Thanksgiving?

He is afraid of turkeys

It was the day his parents told him they were splitting up

His childhood nickname was Butterball

His middle name is Mayflower

21. MATCH THE FRIENDS WITH THEIR PARENTS

A RON LEIBMAN

B BRENDA VACCARO

C KATHLEEN TURNER

D ELLIOTT GOULD

E TERI GARR

F ROBERT COSTANZO

G MORGAN FAIRCHILD

H MARLO THOMAS

I BOB BALABAN

J CHRISTINA PICKLES

RACHEL

MOM

DAD

MONICA & ROSS

MOM

DAD

PHOEBE

MOM

DAD

CHANDLER

MOM

DAD

JOEY

MOM

DAD

22. How did Joey’s character on Days of Our Lives, Dr. Drake Ramoray, die?

Brain tumor

Fell down an elevator shaft

Shot by his identical twin

Botched cosmetic surgery

23. What game did Chandler invent to trick Joey into accepting a loan?

Strip Foosball

Joeyopoly

Cups

Tribbiani Pursuit

24. How did Monica injure Chandler one Thanksgiving?

She tackled him in football

She dropped a knife on his toe

She hit him with a frozen turkey

She stabbed his hand with her fork

25. WHAT FINALLY HAPPENED TO MARCEL THE MONKEY?

He ran away

He was confiscated by animal control

He became a movie star

He was adopted by Michael Jackson

ANSWERS

(1) A museum

(2) Charlie Sheen

(3) Big Fat Goalie

(4) Ross: 4-2-1-3; Phoebe: 3-2-1-4; Chandler: 2-1-4-3; Monica: 1-3-4-2, Joey: 3-2-1-4; Rachel: 2-1-4-3

(5) Leslie, Frank Jr. Jr. and Chandler

(6) He was an ophthalmologist

(7) Yemen (Bonus: 15 Yemen Road)

(8) The I Hate Rachel Club

(9) Butt double for Al Pacino

(10) That she was a hermaphrodite (BONUS: That he made out with the school librarian)

(11) Mr. Potato Head

(12) Julia Roberts: B. Brooke Shields: D. Elle MacPherson: A. Susan Sarandon: E. Winona Ryder: F. Denise Richards: C.

(13) He played Bryce.

(14) “Baby Got Back”

(15) Viva Las Gaygas

(16) Chandler (He had a third nipple)

(17) Chloe

(18) Joey

(19) Yasmine (Bonus: They called the duck “duck”)

(20) It was the day his parents told him they were splitting

(21) Rachel: H and A. Monica and Ross: J and D. Phoebe: E and I. Chandler: G and C. Joey: B and F.

(22) He fell down an elevator shaft

(23) Cups

(24) She dropped a knife on his toe

(25) He became a movie star SCORING One point for each right answer.

SCORING

One point for each right answer.

0-10 points: Crawl out from under your rock.

11-21 points: Not bad, but try and catch some reruns.

22-32 points: Well done. You certainly know your Friends.

33-42 points: Excellent! But lay off the lattes and get a life!

