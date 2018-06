ASHANTI



Was site auditioning for Frederick’s of Hollywood on Ice? She let it rip in a peekaboo slip.

BEYONCE

Calling Brian Boitano! She needs a partner–not just this thin strip of fabric–to give her a lift.

CARMEN ELECTRA

She must have taken a nasty spill–even her dress got bruised.

ANGIE HARMON



Oops! This is what happens when your gown gets entangled in the Zamboni.

MARIAH CAREY

France? Belarus? No, she was evidently seeking high marks from the Las Vegas judge.