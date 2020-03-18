Shirley Temple Manages the Transition from the Good Ship Lollipop to the Ship of State

The switchboard operator in the Kansas City art gallery looked astonished. Sweeping by her were a cluster of diplomats, on a visit to the city during the recent GOP Convention. At their head, dimpled and doughty, strode a familiar figure in an orange dress. “Shirley Temple just went by,” the operator hissed unbelievingly into the phone, “and she’s just as chubby as I am!”

Long gone is the golden-tressed tyke who skippered the Good Ship Lollipop to a sugary corner in American memory. Yet Shirley Temple Black has lost little of her toddler’s pluck. Named U.S. ambassador to Ghana in 1974, though she had never before set foot in black Africa, Mrs. Black accepted without turning a hair. “If you’re in a situation completely different from anything you’ve been through before,” she explains, “you just have to stand up straight and forge ahead.”

So convincing was her African performance that President Ford recalled her from Accra in June and appointed her the first woman chief of protocol in U.S. history. For Mrs. Black, 48, one of the few young stars to survive a Hollywood childhood unscathed, the new post represents the culmination of nearly a quarter century of public service. “Recently, at a press conference in Germany, a woman journalist said I’d been fortunate because of my name,” Shirley recalls with a trace of asperity. “I said, ‘You’re right. I have been fortunate, because the name Shirley Temple opens many doors. But if you don’t have something to contribute, the doors can close very rapidly.’ ”

Hollywood’s darling by the time she was 3 (“I’ve worked 45 out of my 48 years,” she says), Mrs. Black earned more than $3 million before the onset of puberty, then saw her movie career slowly fade. “When I started having my children, I decided I wouldn’t make a film that would embarrass them,” she declares, “and the only movies available were about psychotics, alcoholics or ‘the other woman.’ I wasn’t a dedicated actress, and I don’t miss acting.”

After rushing into an early marriage at 17 to movie actor John Agar, Shirley was divorced in 1949. She was remarried a year later to Charles A. Black, a California businessman, who is one-fourth Cherokee. The Blacks have two children, Charles Jr., 24, who plans to enter grad school in international relations, and Lori, 22, a music major at a Western college, as well as a daughter by Mrs. Black’s first marriage, Susan, 28. (Susan was married last fall to an official of the Italian embassy in Ghana.)

As a housewife in suburban Bethesda, Md. in the early ’50s while her husband served in the Navy, Mrs. Black developed a yen for politics. After moving back to California, she stuffed envelopes, became a GOP precinct captain and ran for Congress in 1967. Although she lost a special election to liberal Rep. Paul McCloskey, she finished second in a field of 12. During the next two years she raised nearly $1 million for her party. As a reward, President Nixon named her a representative to the U.N. General Assembly. “People were eager to discount her as a dilettante and a featherbrain,” one U.N. observer said later, “but she took the job very seriously, did her homework and was highly regarded.”

Mrs. Black left the U.S. delegation to the U.N. in 1970, but received a succession of presidential appointments, concentrating on health and environmental matters. No orthodox feminist (“To me, the most important thing is marriage and children”), she admits that marriage would be “very difficult if the husband were to object to the wife working.” She observes, “I was liberated when I was 3.1 had equal opportunity, equal education, and I certainly had equal pay.”

Mrs. Black was given 55 briefings before going to Ghana. (“I learned that you never cross your legs in front of a chief—the sole of the shoe is considered insulting.”) An outspoken advocate of black self-determination in Africa, she was designated an honorary deputy Fanti tribal chief last fall before a cheering throng of 20,000 Ghanaians. “Four of them picked me up and carried me like a side of beef,” she recalls. “Then they gave me my royal stool and scepter.”

Nowadays in Washington, Ambassador Black—as she prefers to be known—faces a ceaseless round of hostessing duties. She carries the rank of Assistant Secretary of State, commands a staff of 44, and is responsible for escorting visiting heads of state around the capital, squiring them to luncheons, receptions, teas, wreath-layings and all the ceremonials that official ingenuity can devise. “The rest of the time I go to every national day every country has,” she says. “There are 126 of those a year.”

For the duration of her Washington assignment, the ambassador and her husband have sublet a small apartment on Massachusetts Avenue, where she does the cleaning and cooking. (She lunches in the State Department cafeteria on cottage cheese—”the only thing I really missed in Ghana.”) Charles, 57, a specialist in the development of marine resources, expects to join his wife about 60 percent of the time. Does the ambassador have any regrets? “Nope,” she announces emphatically. “I’ve got the right man, the right children and the right job.”