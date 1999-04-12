She's Got It!

With her deep brown eyes, sculpted cheekbones and runway-ready dimensions, it’s a no-brainer that people find 6’1″ Tatiana Cooley unforgettable. But it’s her mind—specifically her awesome memory—that has recently made Cooley a winner. “She ranks as one of the top mental athletes in the world,” says Tony Buzan, organizer of the upcoming Mind Sports Olympiad in London, where Cooley plans to compete for a world memory championship medal on Aug. 28.

At last February’s U.S. Memoriad ’99 in New York City, Cooley, 27, blew away 18 able-minded competitors by pulling off such feats as pairing 70 names and faces after studying a stack of 100 portraits for just 20 minutes. “She’s absolutely fantastic,” says New Jersey management consultant Tony Dottino, who helped organize the U.S. event. “Even a very bright person with a great memory would be lucky to match 20 names and faces.”

Praise like that could give a person a big head. But Cooley wears her odd talent lightly. “Winning contests makes me feel special and unique,” she says, “but it’s also something I accept in a tongue-in-cheek kind of way because it’s so specialized.” And she can count on friends and family to keep her feet on the ground. After winning the U.S. championship on Feb. 6—she also won in 1997—Cooley excitedly called her half-brother Peter to report that she’d be making her first national TV appearance two days later. Problem was, Tatiana mistakenly told him the wrong network. “I set my VCR,” recalls Peter Cooley, 34, a Coos Bay, Ore., biologist. “When I came home I found all I had was a 10-year-old boy who had made a million inventing a new toy. Tatiana was on Good Morning America—not the Today show!”

Which just goes to show that even a world-class mental gymnast suffers the occasional brain lock. Born in Los Angeles, Cooley was raised there mostly by her mother, Eliana Bennett, now 49 and a political science professor at the University of Texas at Brownsville, who made a point of exposing Tatiana and her sister Chara, 26, to the culture of her native Brazil. Tatiana also spent week-ends with her father, aerospace engineer Paul Cooley, now 63, who settled in nearby El Segundo, Calif., after he and Bennett divorced in 1974.

As a child, Cooley was a whiz at spelling bees and word games, and there was no need to teach her to read. “I used to read to Tatiana all the time when she was a baby,” says Bennett, “and then one day when she was 2½ she just read one of the books back to me.”

But Cooley didn’t realize just how handy her steel-trap memory could be until she enrolled at Monmouth College in New Jersey, where she graduated with a degree in communications in 1995. “I remember visualizing the notes that I had taken in class and being able to recall them verbatim for tests,” she says. “So I didn’t have to study.”

After college, Cooley moved to New York City, where she worked for two years as a personal assistant to perfume executive Matthew Bronfman, and where she now shares a loft apartment with her boyfriend, master carpenter Dominick De Milio, 28. When she first learned about the memory championships from a magazine ad in 1997, she walked in off the street and took the gold medal—almost, it seemed, without trying. “It was just a lark to get the prize of airline tickets to London, and I didn’t prepare at all,” she says. She finished eighth among 20 competitors from the U.S., Britain and Germany in the 1998 world championship.

Recently hired for an administrative job at a Manhattan ad agency, Cooley hopes eventually to break into copywriting. Meanwhile, in preparation for this year’s world championship, she is leaving nothing to chance. “My goal is to at least come in third. As a Latina, me winning would put a new face on intelligence,” says Cooley. She spends 45 minutes a day memorizing the order in which cards appear in a freshly shuffled deck and plans to work intensively with a memory coach before heading to London. “It’s like exercise,” she says. “The more you do it, the better you are.” Win or lose, it promises to be a trip to remember.

Patrick Rogers



Ward Morehouse III in New York City