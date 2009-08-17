Sherri Shepherd 'I Like the Size I Am!'

All Sherri Shepherd wanted to do this summer was “go on a healthy eating plan.” So how did she end up showing off her new beach-ready bod on the Aug. 6 episode of The View? “I was talking to our executive producer, and I said, ‘Why don’t I put on a bathing suit?'” Shepherd says. “I was just playing!” But this was no game: Since the cohost vowed in May to get in better shape, Shepherd, 42, has hit the gym four times a week for one-hour sessions with her trainer Don Scott (whom she dubbed on Twitter “the Evil One”). She also signed up for Fresh Diet food-delivery service and gained a new love of steamed kale, couscous and oatmeal with blueberries. The results? “I got a bubble butt now!” says Shepherd, who went from 167 lbs. to 159 lbs. and took more than five inches off her formerly 38 ½-in. waist. “Take a good look—because I am never suggesting a segment like this again!”

THEN



A SIZE 16

NOW



A SIZE 6!