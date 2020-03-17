Toward the end of his life, Sigmund Freud was still wondering, “What does a woman want?” By many accounts, the best answer yet to an important aspect of that question is The Hite Report, a 400-page compendium of women’s attitudes toward sex. Author Shere Hite, a 34-year-old former model and graduate student in social history, put five years into the book, editing and interpreting more than 3,000 responses to her own detailed questionnaires. In the process she went $30,000 in debt. “I had no social life to speak of,” she recalls. “I worked seven days a week, 12 to 15 hours a day. I borrowed money to pay people to help me.”

The resulting book was a bombshell—a collection of unstintingly candid testimonials to good, bad and ugly sexual experiences. The study’s central finding, as Hite puts it, is that “sexual intercourse, for most women, is an ineffective way to achieve orgasm.” (“That doesn’t mean women don’t want men or need them,” she adds.) The book is a best-seller, with 355,000 copies in print and translations in four languages under way—and its author is suddenly both wealthy and celebrated. “I get about 500 letters a week,” she says, “most of them saying, ‘I’m really glad to find out that I’m not abnormal.’ ”

Hite suffered the writer’s proverbial unhappy childhood. Born in St. Joseph, Mo. to parents who separated when she was an infant, she went to live with her grandparents nearby—and attended church “every Sunday for a long, long time.” When her mother remarried Shere moved back and took her stepfather’s name. But that marriage also broke up, as her grandparents’ did later, and at age 14 she moved in with an aunt and uncle in Daytona Beach, Fla. She worked her way through Florida State and earned a master’s degree in the methodology of research in the social sciences. Following that came four years as a model in New York, Paris and Milan (including a nude layout in Oui). It wasn’t until 1971 that she made her first, apprehensive contact with the women’s movement. “I was modeling for the Olivetti typewriter campaign at the time,” she recalls, “and I didn’t think the other women would like me.”

Shere still lives alone in a sparsely furnished 16th-floor apartment in Manhattan, overlooking Central Park. A devotée of opera, vintage clothes and late movies, she loathes getting up before noon unless an early-morning interview demands it. There is not always a man in her life, she says, but there is one now. “I would feel much more like getting married now that I’m financially independent. I would also like to adopt children at some point. When I get my work back on an even keel, I’ll be able to do that.”

But work will continue to consume her. Alfred Knopf and Ballantine have paid $300,000 for another Hite Report on male sexuality. (Sample question: “Do you like feeling aroused for extended periods of time or do you prefer to go to orgasm relatively quickly?”) Next she wants to do a study on “what love means to women, what they expect and what they actually get out of it.” After that? “I’d like to write an opera,” she says.