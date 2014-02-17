Second Look

PLAY MORE FUN GAMES AT

Madonna, 55, and Miley Cyrus, 21, join forces for the taping of Miley Cyrus: MTV Unplugged in Hollywood Jan. 28. The pop stars performed a mash-up of Madonna‘s 2000 hit “Don’t Tell Me” and Cyrus’s 2013 party anthem “We Can’t Stop.” Cyrus told the audience, “It was one of those days that was pretty easy to get out of bed. I get to perform with Madonna in bedazzled cowboy boots!”

10

CHANGES KEEP SCORE

1. A small portion of the top of Madonna‘s hat is missing.

2. Madonna‘s earring is bigger.

3. Another swirl has appeared on Cyrus’s hat.

4. A gleam of light in the guitar neck in the background, left of Madonna, is gone.

5. One of Madonna‘s rings has moved to her middle finger.

6. The hole on the shoulder of Cyrus’s shirt is smaller.

7. The second from bottom button was removed from Madonna‘s jacket.

8. Frayed strands of denim have been added to the elbow of Cyrus’s shirt.

9. A jewel on the bottom of Madonna‘s sleeve is bigger.

10. Cyrus’s pocket opening is bigger.