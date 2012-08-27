Second Look

PLAY MORE FUN GAMES AT People.com

ROYAL BLUE

In a scene from Diana, a biopic about the last two years of Princess Diana’s life, the film’s star Naomi Watts greets admirers outside of a community center in Hertfordshire, England, Aug. 8. “I’m excited and honored to be playing the role of a truly remarkable woman, who had such a positive and profound impact in so many ways,” the actress, 43, who grew up in Britain and Australia, told the BBC.

10

CHANGES KEEP SCORE

1. The “L” in the lower left sign has changed from green to red.

2. The United Kingdom flag, upper left area, has moved downward.

3. A girl’s pink headband is wider.

4. The gray part of a girl’s pink-and-gray sleeve, front row, is gone.

5. One of the thin bars, under an admirer’s gray sleeve, is gone.

6. The sign in the window with the red writing has moved downward.

7. Watts’s necklace is missing.

8. The sunflower Watts is holding is now bigger.

9. One of the four gold buttons on Watts’s sleeve is missing.

10. The cord in the security guard’s ear is missing.