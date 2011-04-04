Second Look

PLAY MORE FUN GAMES AT

A new door opened for Emma Watson, who shot an ad campaign as the latest face of Lancôme in Paris on March 15. The Harry Potter star, 20, joins the cosmetics company as the youngest ambassador to date and follows in the footsteps of such famous spokeswomen as Penélope Cruz, Anne Hathaway, Julia Roberts and Kate Winslet.

1. The outer door handle has moved up.

2. The blue and red circles on the sign are flipped.

3. The lock on the building, above and to the right of her, is missing.

4. One of the green wires she is stepping over is gone.

5. Her belt buckle has moved to her right.

6. A portion of her tie is missing.

7. The bottom part of her shorts on her left leg is longer.

8. There is now a peacock feather on her hat.

9. An additional purse strap now hangs on the wrist of her arm.

10. The green door to her left is wider and closer to her.