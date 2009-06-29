Second Look

FIERCE FERGIE

Wow, talk about having stage presence! Style-savvy singer Fergie, of the Black Eyed Peas, sported traditional Thai dance nails while performing in Manhattan on June 12, as part of the Today show’s annual Summer Concert Series. Fergie, 34, and her bandmates performed tracks from their new album The E.N.D., including the chart-topping hit “Boom Boom Pow.”

10



CHANGES KEEP SCORE

1. Fergie‘s dangling belt is shorter.



2. The fingerless glove on her right arm stops at her elbow.



3. Her right shoe’s zipper is open.



4. The microphone in her left hand has moved up.



5. Her husband, Josh Duhamel, is in the crowd.



6. The toe portion of the bodysuit worn by the dancer to Fergie‘s right is now solid black.



7. The black vertical line on the face of the dancer on Fergie‘s left has been extended.



8. Two letters on the stage are missing.



9. The blue light to Fergie‘s right is no longer shining.



10. The hat on the musician is now backward.