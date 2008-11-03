Second Look

PUTTER-ING AROUND



With girlfriend Jessica Biel, 26, and mom Lynn Harless looking on, Justin Timberlake, 27, brought new meaning to the words “miniature golf” at a charity tournament he hosted for the Shriners Hospitals for Children in Las Vegas Oct. 15. “I love golf,” the “SexyBack” singer said. “It’s the one thing I do that takes my brain off all of the other things in life.”

6



CHANGES KEEP SCORE

1. The flag on Timberlake’s clubhead is missing.



2. His shadow is elongated.



3. The “a” and the “I” in the Catalyst logo are switched.



4. The edge of the putting green is extended.



5. The argyle pattern on Timberlake’s vest is different.



6. The hat on the clubhead cover is missing.