Second Look

BEAUTY AND THE GEEK



Mariah Carey, 38, toting a personal fan, kept cool this month on the L.A. set of the video for her new single “Touch My Body,” directed by Rush Hour director Brett Ratner. Recognize the gym geek? It’s Jack McBrayer, a.k.a. Kenneth from NBC’s 30 Rock. Carey’s latest CD, E=MC 2, is due April 15.

6 CHANGES KEEP SCORE

1. The hair under McBrayer’s headband is gone.



2. McBrayer has an extra stripe on his shirt.



3. The waistband on Carey’s skirt has been raised.



4. A dog is now walking on the lawn.



5. An extra leg has been added to the table.



6. The champagne bottle is now leaning to the left.