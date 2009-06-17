Second Look

A FAMILY AFFAIR!



Sara Evans and husband, radio host Jay Barker, brought six of their blended bunch (plus two of her nieces!) to the Hannah Montana: The Movie premiere in Nashville April 9.

10 CHANGES KEEP SCORE

1. The top of the rail, left, is missing.



2. The sign on the brick wall is gone.



3. Barker’s cap now sports the University of Alabama logo.



4. Evans’ left earring has turned.



5. The Hannah Montana movie logo is now all yellow.



6. The neckline on Evans’ dress changed.



7. The peace sign on the girl’s shirt now has three fingers.



8 and 9. The girl in the pink pants has lost the zipper on her pants leg and crossed her hands the opposite way.



10. The blue trim on the boy’s white undershirt is now pink.