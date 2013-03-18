FOR BREAKING CELEBRITY NEWS EVERY DAY

ONE YEAR LATER HEIDI AND SEAL’S NEW LIVES

When Heidi Klum, 39, and Seal, 50, split in January 2012 after nearly seven years of marriage, it didn’t take long for things to get ugly. Once known for their over-the-top PDAs and annual vow renewals, “they were barely speaking,” a family source tells Scoop. “Things were nasty.” But a year later the supermodel and the singer “are on good terms again,” the source says. So what’s helped them move on? For Klum it’s been the comfort and support of bodyguard turned boyfriend Martin Kirsten, 40. Since they began dating last summer, the pair have gotten “serious,” the insider says. “She loves her life and enjoys sharing it with Martin, who treats Heidi and Seal’s kids like his own. She’s able to focus on her career because Martin takes great care of them and enjoys staying in the background.” Seal, too, is dating, and was spotted on Feb. 27 in L.A. sharing lunch with former Power Rangers star Erin Cahill, 33, whom he met at the Venice Family Clinic’s Silver Circle Gala in Beverly Hills the previous evening. The pair “seemed to have a good time,” an onlooker says. Still, “they’re just getting to know each other,” a Seal friend says. Adds the family source: “It took him a long time to get over Heidi, and he hasn’t found anyone special yet.” As for their divorce, insiders say that a custody fight over Leni, 8, Henry, 7, Johan, 6, and Lou, 3, who live with Klum in L.A., isn’t likely. Though it’s already been 11 months since Klum filed, “they don’t have any custody issues. They’re just still dividing their assets,” the source says. And they’re both taking things one day at a time. “Heidi is happier than ever,” says the source. “And she’s glad Seal is dating. She wants him to be happy too.”

HEART BEAT

IT’S OVER!

After two years together, Rachel McAdams, 36, and Michael Sheen, 44, have quietly called it quits. “She wanted to get married,” says a source. “That wasn’t as important to him.” Adds another insider: “There was no drama.”

DATING!

A month after splitting with model Shannon de Lima, Marc Anthony, 44, has a new love: Topshop heiress Chloe Green, 21. At Disneyland with his kids Feb. 26, “he couldn’t keep his hands off her,” says a witness.

MORE THAN FRIENDS?

Musical collaborators Taylor Swift, 23, and Ed Sheeran, 22, are exploring new territory. “They spent time together before and after she dated Harry Styles,” says a source. “Around Grammy time, things went beyond ‘just friends.'”

OPEN HOUSE

on the market

$1.6 MILLION

JOE DON’S COUNTRY OASIS

Brentwood

Rooney and his wife, Tiffany Fallon, 37, have listed their four-bedroom home, complete with an elevator, pool and beauty salon. Talk about a blowout!

JAY’S MANOR

Nashville

Need a break? You can take five in the vast gardens at DeMarcus’s five-bedroom country estate, which sits on 5.5 acres of land in suburban Nashville. Inside there’s a media lounge and a recording studio too!

RASCAL FLATTS

ON THE MOVE

Two-thirds of the country band Rascal Flatts, guitarist Joe Don Rooney, 37 (center), and bassist Jay DeMarcus, 41 (right), are selling their lavish Tennessee digs-for almost the same price!

on the market

$1.68 MILLION

“I do not overuse my voice, and I work out in the gym nearly every day: bike, cross-country machine, stretching. Health and fitness is important: I have to get into those gowns!”

-DAME SHIRLEY BASSEY, 76,

who wowed at this year’s Oscars, on how she keeps in shape

ARIEL WINTER

‘I’M REALLY HAPPY’

Five months after her sister became her temporary guardian, Ariel Winter, 15, is opening up about her feud with her mother, Chrisoula Workman, whom she accused of abuse. “I have more of a family life [now],” the Modern Family star says in Teen Vogue‘s April issue. “I’m really happy.” Now living with her sister and brother-in-law in L.A., Winter goes on trips with friends to Disneyland and takes dance classes. “My life is definitely more normal,” says Winter. “And that’ll help me grow up like I’m supposed to.”

