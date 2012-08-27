FOR BREAKING CELEBRITY NEWS EVERY DAY

ROBERT PATTINSON‘S HEARTBREAK TOUR

Scandal? What scandal? In his first public appearances since his then girlfriend Kristen Stewart‘s make-out session with her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders, Robert Pattinson put on a brave face, offering little sign that he had been quietly nursing a broken heart for the last three weeks. “He was upbeat and went right to his fans,” an observer says of Pattinson at the Aug. 13 premiere of his new film Cosmopolis. Earlier in the day, at a taping of The Daily Show, host Jon Stewart consoled Pattinson, 26, with Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, so the two could talk like “just a couple of gals.” When Stewart noted that breakups can feel like the end of the world, Pattinson responded tersely, “It is.” (That exchange was later edited out of the broadcast.)

His erstwhile girlfriend can relate. According to sources, the actress, 22, is inconsolable. “She and Rob were inseparable, a team, and nobody else mattered,” says a Twilight source. “Now she feels like she has nothing.” Pattinson, though, has friends and work to focus on. “He’s doing much better now,” says a source close to the actor, who hit an afterparty at PH-D Rooftop Lounge. “He got the wind knocked out of his sails, but he’s healing.”

LIBERTY ROSS

HER REVENGE WARDROBE

Rupert Sanders’s wife of seven years still hasn’t made up her mind about filing for divorce, but her post-scandal wardrobe sends a clear message: Eat your heart out. While the British model and actress, 33, “is focused on her kids returning to school in the next few weeks,” says a source, she’s been snapped in L.A. wearing body-hugging high fashion with hard-edged details. “She’s feeling strong,” the source adds.

Jeweled crucifix: repels “trampires”?

Stilletto-heeled booties: made for dramatic exits.

No wedding ring!

KANYE WEST

THE THINGS HE DOES FOR LOVE

THE RAPPER, 35, SHOWS A SOFTER SIDE WHEN ROMANCING KIM KARDASHIAN, 31

MATCHES OUTFITS

The fashion-forward pair often coordinate their clothes; he even picks out her garments. “He’s like, ‘Wear this, wear this,’ and he puts outfits together,” Kardashian has said.

PENS A LOVE SONG

“I wrote the song ‘Perfect B—-‘ for Kim,” he tweeted after previewing music on Aug. 4. And it’s romantic, claims the guy who (as recently reported by New York magazine) says “I love you” first when ending calls with his honey.

DOES REALITY TV

Dating Kim means Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Kanye made his debut on the July 9 episode, when he and Kim went to the opening of Scott Disick’s restaurant.

GOES FOR ICE CREAM

During a break from the Cannes Film Festival May 23, the pair slipped out for a sweet treat. On their French ice cream date, they held hands and tried several samples before deciding on a flavor.

RIDES A ROLLER COASTER

His hands went up in the air, and so perhaps did his street cred after Kardashian tweeted this photo of them at Six Flags Magic Mountain July 17.

TAYLOR SWIFT HONEY, I’M HOME

NOT ONLY IS THE SINGER DATING A KENNEDY, BUT SOURCES SAY SHE IS PURCHASING A HOUSE ON HIS FAMILY’S COMPOUND

Seven bedrooms. Five bathrooms. Water views. And your new boyfriend—and his grandmother—as your neighbors. What more could Taylor Swift want from a $4.9 million, 1928 beachfront mansion on the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port? According to sources, the singer, 22, is purchasing the home after several sailing- and scoops-filled weekends with her boyfriend, Conor, 18. On a recent trip to Four Seas Ice Cream in Centerville, Mass., the two were spotted holding hands and kissing. “She had her arms around Conor and was being very cutesy and flirty,” says an observer. “Very touchy-feely.” (That night, Swift treated Conor and his pals to $35 worth of treats.) On Aug. 9 the pair were in Nashville, where they had dinner at Edley’s Bar-B-Que and then visited a nearby park, where they were spotted laughing and playing, “acting like kids,” says an eyewitness. (Swift even climbed the jungle gym.) In Conor, the 5’11” singer has found more than just a summer playmate. Notes one of her friends: “Not only is he attractive, but he’s taller than she is-which is a plus!”

A FAN OF THE CLAN

Already pals with Conor’s grandma Ethel and aunt Rory, Swift was spotted with his dad, RFK Jr., in Hyannis Aug. 12.

HER NEW HOUSE

The Colonial-style mansion on a private road boasts pine floors and soaring windows, and is “in a beautiful location,” says a local.

IT’S TIME TO PLAY NAME THAT EX!

Is Swift’s feisty new single, “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” about Jake Gyllenhaal, 31? The song contains lyrics about a guy who finds “peace of mind/With some indie record that’s much cooler than mine.” The actor is a fan of Mumford & Sons, Temper Trap and The Civil Wars.

HER NEW GUY

“He’s more sophisticated than most 18-year-olds,” says a friend of Conor (with Swift after a sailboat ride on July 28).

STARS ON CAMPUS

FRESHMAN CLASS

NC STATE UNIVERSITY

Scotty McCreery

Major: “Marketing would be a cool way of learning how to stay current,” he tells PEOPLE.

Meals at home: The Garner, N.C., native, 18, grew up just 15 minutes away from campus.

Extracurriculars: The American Idol winner plans to tour as his schedule permits.

UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Major: Undeclared for now, the hunk, 18, who’s signed with L.A. Models, also cofounded a clothing line.

Family ties: His sister Katherine graduated from USC this year-and his dad Arnold will be lecturing there in the fall.

UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

Miranda Cosgrove

Major: The iCarly star, 19, wants to hone her acting chops in the school’s theater program and try her hand at writing.

Find her at: Social events like Trojans football games. The bubbly teen says she’s “excited to meet new people.”

UCLA

Justin Combs

Major: No decision yet, but Sean “Diddy” Combs’s oldest son, 18, was recruited by the Bruins for football-and got a full scholarship.

Find him at: The Acosta Athletic Complex, where he’ll be training with teammates during football season.

HEART BEAT

MARRIED

Zach Galifianakis, 42, and longtime girlfriend Quinn Lundberg, 29, tied the knot Aug. 11 in Vancouver during a private ceremony held at UBC Farm. Galifianakis’s Hangover costar Bradley Cooper, 37, was rumored to be among the guests at the nuptials.

GOING STRONG

After getting matching tattoos for her late mom Whitney Houston’s birthday, Bobbi Kristina Brown, 19, tweeted a pic of herself kissing Nick Gordon, 23: “1 of the main reasons why i even smile today.”

SPLIT

Kenny G, 56, filed for divorce from his wife of 20 years, Lyndie Benson-Gorelick, 49. He seeks joint custody of son Noah, 15.

OPEN HOUSE

THE OSBOURNES’ RITZY RENTAL

Ozzy, 63, and Sharon, 59, have put their six-bedroom, 10-bath Hidden Hills, Calif., digs up for rent. The hefty price tag gets you a home theater, breathtaking city views-and bragging rights that the Prince of Darkness is your landlord.

rents for $50,000 a month

Hidden Hills, Calif.

The property sits on 2.25 acres and includes a state-of-the-art kitchen, a huge master suite with fireplace and a family room with oversize sliding barn doors.