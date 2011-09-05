FOR BREAKING CELEBRITY NEWS EVERY DAY

WILL & JADA PINKETT SMITH

MARRIAGE DRAMA

After reports that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith were separating this week set off a tabloid frenzy, the couple strongly denied any trouble in a joint statement: “The rumors circulating about our relationship are completely false. We are still together, and our marriage is intact.” Reps for Jada, 39, and her HawthoRNe costar Marc Anthony, 42 (whose marriage to Jennifer Lopez, 42, imploded in July), also shot down gossip that the stars had a fling. “We unequivocally deny this,” said Anthony’s rep. Publicly, there have been no signs of trouble for the couple, who’ve been married for 13 years. They show off their home near Calabasas, Calif., in the current issue of Architectural Digest, and Jada recently told Uptown magazine, “We love on each other. We raise our kids [Jaden, 13, and Willow, 10] together. We are building something together.” Still, with two busy careers-earlier this summer, Will, 42, filmed Men in Black 3 in New York City, while Jada shot her series in L.A.-they are often apart. “They haven’t been in the house together in a long, long time,” says a source. But the pair often speak of their strong commitment. Divorce, Will has said, “just can’t be an option.”

CLASS CLOWNS

SCOOP GOES BACK TO SCHOOL! CHECK OUT THE YEARBOOK PHOTOS OF THESE FUNNY FACES-EVERYDAY JOCKS, NERDS AND NERVOUS DRAMA STUDENTS-BEFORE THEY WERE FAMOUS …

Jack Black

Crossroads School, Santa Monica, Calif., 1987

The musician and budding actor told The Record, “I was afraid I was going to forget all my lines.”

Jon Stewart

Lawrence High School, Lawrenceville, N.J., 1980

The Daily Show host won senior class honors for-shockingly!-best sense of humor.

Tina Fey

Upper Darby High School, Pa., 1988

Fey was “an active nerd” she told Philly’s Daily News. The tennis player also sang in the choir, was in the drama club and wrote for the school paper.

Will Ferrell

University High School, Irvine, Calif., 1986

Ferrell insists he was never the class clown. “I was a jock, [but] I could also make people laugh,” the former high school athlete told Britain’s Guardian newspaper.

Steve Carell

Middlesex High School, Concord, Mass., 1979

When he wasn’t at school, Carell worked at a Ramada Inn and a grocery store.

Jimmy Fallon

Saugerties High School, N.Y., 1992

“I was kind of in the middle,” the TV host said on Piers Morgan Tonight. “I didn’t want to go with the crowd. I wanted to do my own thing. I loved the math team.”

CELEBRITY INVE$TORS

THESE STARS BOUGHT IN EARLY TO MAKE OUT BIG

BONO FACEBOOK

Elevation Partners-the U2 singer’s investment group-has seen its stake in Facebook quadruple in less than two years. Its share of the social-networking site is now worth almost $1 billion.

50 CENT VITAMIN WATER

Forbes estimates that the rapper-actor (real name: Curtis Jackson) earned as much as $100 million after taxes in 2007 when Coca-Cola bought Vitamin Water, in which Fiddy owned a stake.

TIMBERLAKE MYSPACE

The actor-singer chipped in an undisclosed amount of his own money when Specific Media bought MySpace for a reported $35 million in June-he’s now the reinvigorated site’s creative director.

KENNY G STARBUCKS

As one of the original investors in the coffee chain that started in his hometown of Seattle, the saxophone player has reportedly said he’s earned about as much from his stock as he has from his music.

CARRIE FISHER

I LOST 50 LBS. AT 54!

NOW 130 LBS., THE STAR ADMITS, ‘I DIDN’T THINK I WOULD GO THIS FAR’

SHE’S A SIZE 8!

“Before, shopping was humiliating. I managed to get off the size grid. But I was in a store the other day and I fit into mediums! Going into the pants area at all is a big deal. I don’t have to dress like I’m pregnant anymore.”

HER RESTAURANT ORDER

“When I go out, I get chicken or fish and vegetables, but I always look at desserts and things with cheese that I used to eat, like French onion soup. I wish I could train myself not to do that, but I manage to do it and not feel cheated.”

HOW LIFE HAS CHANGED

“Now I can go out with my daughter [Billie Lourd, 19]. Before, it would be, ‘Honey, do you want to come over and watch TV?’ This week we went to two movies. And I’m putting myself on the market. I’m ready to date; this is my announcement. Just don’t expect the metal bikini again.”

Exercise

The Emmy nominee does cardio for 40 to 45 minutes up to five times a week. “I’m not in love with the treadmill. We’re in a truce situation. But I really like elliptical because I can read.”

Diet

Fisher includes low-cal faves-Skinny Cow Cookies ‘n Cream ice cream (150 calories per cup) and Kozy Shack rice pudding (70 calories per cup)-in her daily 1,500-calorie Jenny Craig plan. “All I do is read labels.”

BACHELOR PAD 2

LOOK-ALIKES!

THESE CASTMATES ARE STEAMING UP THE SCREEN WITH HOT ROMANCES-WE FOUND THEIR CELEB ALTER EGOS!

EXTRA SCOOPS

SCARIER THAN THE TITANIC? Kate Winslet and her family fled Richard Branson’s Necker Island home after a fire broke out (and she bravely saved his 90-year-old mom!). FAMILY MEAL Miley Cyrus had a bite with beau Liam Hemsworth and his brother, Thor star Chris, at M Street Kitchen in Santa Monica on Aug. 17. GIRL TALK Halle Berry caught up with Maria Shriver on Aug. 18 at the Frank Gehry Watercolor Collection for Tiffany & Co. debut in L.A. CARRIE ON? Sarah Jessica Parker told Parade that SATC 3 might be in the works.