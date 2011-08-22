FOR BREAKING CELEBRITY NEWS EVERY DAY

GEORGE CLOONEY & STACY KEIBLER

DATING!

George Clooney, who split from girlfriend Elisabetta Canalis, 32, in June, is potentially off the market. The actor, 50, and former WWE star and Dancing with the Stars contestant Stacy Keibler “have been spending time together,” especially over the past few weeks, says a source. After a chance meeting five years ago at an Oscar party, the pair have reconnected. “It’s so funny,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “George Clooney came up to me, and he was like, ‘You’re so great. You should win.’ And I said, ‘You watch Dancing with the Stars?'” Clooney, who has vacationed this summer at his Italian villa (where she reportedly visited him), returned to L.A. and spent Aug. 7 with Keibler, 31, at his Studio City home. “They’re having some fun,” the source says of the budding romance. “It’s not just a friendship at this point.”

JENNIFER & JUSTIN

PARADISE, IN HAWAII

The couple arrived on Kauai July 31 for some R&R and to celebrate Justin’s 40th birthday Aug. 10. Their romance is on full display, and Scoop couldn’t help but notice Justin’s ink is, too …

JUSTIN’S TATS DECODED!

WRISTS

Theroux sports scissors on the inside of his right wrist and a black bull’s-eye on his left.

KNEE

He’s got the face on a Zig-Zag rolling papers box (a pal has a matching one). The black lines are the punk band Black Flag’s logo. The text reads, “The rich will set you free.”

FEET

Theroux got his “Odi et Amo” tat (“I hate and I love” in Latin) when he took his brother to get his first tattoo. He also has a swallow on each foot.

ANKLE

He has an X that he inked himself when he was 14.

LEG

A butterfly decorates the actor’s outer calf.

SHIN

A Grim Reaper covers most of Theroux’s left shin. The banner underneath reads, “Best of Luck.”

CELEB MATH

Gaga plus Saving Private Ryan star equals her new alter ego “Jo Calderone”

LADY GAGA

+

ADAM GOLDBERG

=

JO CALDERONE

REDMOND O’NEAL

ARRESTED AFTER A RELAPSE

Two of Ryan O’Neal’s sons face drug and gun charges following unrelated mishaps on the same day. Redmond, 26, faces six years for violating probation

Even for a family infamous for drugs and feuds, Aug. 2 was a tragic day for the O’Neals. First, Santa Monica police found marijuana and heroin in Redmond’s Nissan Altima and a loaded 9mm gun in his apartment. Experts say he could get six years for violating probation on a 2009 drug conviction. “He never recovered from the loss of his mother [Farrah Fawcett, who died in 2009],” his father, Ryan, tells Scoop. Hours later, Redmond’s half-brother, Griffin, 46, allegedly caused a collision in San Diego. Cops issued a warrant after finding drugs and a loaded gun in his car. “I love them both,” says their sister Tatum, 47. “They’re addicts and need to find recovery.”

Working Through It

Jennifer Lopez, 42, is “doing better every day” filming What to Expect When You’re Expecting while raising 3-year-old twins, Max and Emme. “The kids have not seen Marc” since they separated, says a source. “She is their primary caregiver.” Despite a rumored hold-out for more pay on Idol, she’ll be back. “There’s no doubt she’s going to do it,” says another source who knows the couple. “She loves doing the show.” Adds Idol executive producer Cecile Frot-Coutaz: “We are not worried.”

THEY MET ON SET

MUSIC VIDEO EDITION!

LIGHTS, CAMERA, ATTRACTION! FOR THESE COUPLES, THE CHEMISTRY PLAYED ON LONG AFTER THE MUSIC STOPPED

NICK LACHEY & VANESSA MINNILLO

“Best pickup line ever,” joked Lachey of asking his future wife to star in his 2006 video “What’s Left of Me.”

ANNA KOURNIKOVA & ENRIQUE IGLESIAS

The couple steamed up scenes in Enrique’s 2002 video for “Escape” and remain happily unwed.

KATHERINE HEIGL & JOSH KELLEY

In 2006, a year after they met, Kelley proposed in the same house where they shot his video for “Only You.”

SHANNON BROWN & MONICA

The L.A. Laker Brown played Monica’s beau in “Love All Over Me.” They wed (for the second time!) in July.

SORRY, CHARLIE!

Ashton Kutcher, 33, debuted as Walden Schmidt, “an Internet billionaire with a broken heart,” at his first live taping of Two and a Half Men on Aug. 5. “The audience seemed crazy about Ashton,” a source tells Scoop. “And no one mentioned Charlie.” Sheen’s character Charlie Harper is reportedly killed off in a subway incident, leading to a funeral in the Sept. 19 premiere. “The flavor of the show is the same, it’s funny and risque,” adds the source. “Ashton brings his own character. He’s not Charlie and is not trying to be Charlie.” Meanwhile, Sheen, 45, is working on a TV adaptation of the 2003 film Anger Management.

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER

TEE’D OFF

The former governor of California, 65, donned a cheeky tee during a bike ride in Santa Monica Aug. 7 that read “I survived Maria” on the back, with 2007 scratched out and replaced with 1977 (the year he and estranged wife Maria Shriver started dating). Schwarzenegger, who was sworn in for his second term in 2007, was given the tee by Maria’s staff as a joke before he stepped down from office last January. Despite the apparent diss, sources say the couple are working through their divorce amicably.

EXTRA SCOOPS

PREZ PARTY President Barack Obama rang in his 50th in D.C. dancing to soul music spun by DJ Cassidy. DATE NIGHT Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes attended Katy Perry‘s concert on Sunday. IT’S A BOY At a Gap pop-up shop in L.A., Kelsey’s pregnant daughter Spencer Grammer revealed she’s having a boy. BIRTHDAY JOY Mel Gibson and his ex-wife Robyn celebrated the 10th birthdays of formerly conjoined twins Maria Teresa Quiej-Alvarez and Maria de Jesus in Malibu on Aug. 6.