Late-Night Partying and Fights with Sam …



IS LINDSAY OUT OF CONTROL—AGAIN?

Emotional outbursts. Bizarre behavior. An arrest warrant. Given LINDSAY LOHAN‘s most recent antics, it’s hard not to flash back to 2007, when Lohan became more famous for car accidents, DUIs and stints in rehab than acting. And there could be good reason: “She’s partying again,” a friend of Lohan’s tells Scoop, adding that the actress has been consuming alcohol recently. Since going public last year on her relationship with deejay SAMANTHA RONSON, 31, the actress, 22, has mostly kept her demons in check. But on Friday the 13th, things started to get freaky. First, with Ronson in Canada for a gig, Lohan pulled over on Hollywood Blvd. and called the cops to help disperse her paparazzi followers. That same day, the cops had a bigger reason to find her: a Beverly Hills court issued a $50,000 arrest warrant stemming from a mix-up in Lohan’s DUI class enrollment, part of her 2007 conviction.

Apparently unfazed, Lohan hit old haunt Chateau Marmont before driving up Mulholland Drive with a girlfriend at 1:30 a.m. and repeatedly ringing the buzzer at Jack Nicholson’s gate. Once inside, Lohan stayed until 4 a.m., when a bodyguard drove her back to Ronson’s house. When Ronson returned home Saturday morning, a loud row with Lohan ensued, climaxing with a broken window and someone calling the cops.

Finally, on March 16, a judge dismissed the arrest warrant, adding that her drug tests were clean. “This was all much to-do about nothing,” said Lohan’s attorney Shawn Chapman Holley. Does that sentiment apply to the rest of Lohan’s drama? One positive sign: A few hours after her row with Ronson, Lohan was visited by three pals—one of whom was carrying an AA book. Their meeting “went well,” one of them told waiting photographers. Not everyone is so hopeful. “She’s in a bad place right now,” says Lohan’s friend. “She thrives off drama. She can’t stay away from it.”

Jennifer & Jamie



IN LOVE!

Yep, Ghost Whisperer costars Jamie Kennedy, 38, and Jennifer Love Hewitt, 30, are whispering to each other! Kennedy confirmed it on Ryan Seacrest’s radio show March 13, declaring, “Yes, we are dating … I’m in love! … We have an intense connection.”

STEPPING OUT

More than four weeks after her boyfriend Chris Brown, 19, allegedly assaulted her, Rihanna, 21, finally came out of hiding. On March 10 and 11, she partied with pals in L.A.; two days later she was spotted in N.Y.C. with Brandy, Jay-Z and Beyoncé. Says a source: “She’s trying to get her life back in order.”

DANCING WITH THE STARS EDITION

HEART MONITOR



Taking the pulse of celebrity love lives

MOVING IN!

DEREK HOUGH & SHANNON ELIZABETH



Living together made sense for the couple, who have been dating for nearly a year. But Hough, 23, says he’s had to get used to her collection of toiletries. “She’s a clutter bug.” Elizabeth, 35, meanwhile, has her gripes: “He’ll leave his clothes on the floor!”

NEW COUPLE!

MELISSA RYCROFT & HER NEW GUY TY



After her shocking split from Bachelor Jason Mesnick, 32, Rycroft, 26, has moved on with a Dallas insurance agent named Ty, whom she dated pre-Bachelor. “He came back into my life and was that rock for me,” she says.

GOING STRONG!

CHERYL BURKE & MAXWELL ZAGORSKI



The couple started dating in January after Lance Bass introduced them. Burke, 24, is in Los Angeles, while model Zagorski, 21, is in New York City. How do they spend time together? “He cooks me dinner, we watch a movie and we fall asleep,” she says. “I’m very happy.”

ALSO SMITTEN …

Lovebirds Mark Ballas, 22, and former Idol contestant Joanna Pacitti, 24, were spotted holding hands while shopping in Beverly Hills March 3…. Says Julianne Hough, 20, of her partner on and off the dance floor, Chuck Wicks, 29: “We’re such a great team!”

Nick Lachey

What Was I Like in High School?

Nick Lachey, 35, is executive producing MTV’s Taking the Stage, premiering March 19. Set at his alma mater, Cincinnati’s School for Creative and Performing Arts, the reality series follows the ambitions of five students.

BEST SUBJECT



“Probably biology.”

WORST SUBJECT



“Math. I couldn’t get interested in it!”

TROUBLEMAKER?



“I got caught skipping. I also had detention a couple of times. But I never got suspended!”

DATING



“I had a girlfriend all the way through high school. We started dating my freshman year.”

MOST EMBARRASSING MOMENT



“I would wear my shorts underneath as my underwear and wear my boxer shorts on the outside. And even more embarrassing than that is that people actually followed that trend!”

Insider

TWILIGHT AT NIGHT

New Moon, new town, new clubs! The cast of the sequel The Twilight Saga: New Moon has found fun haunts to hit while filming in Vancouver. Robert Pattinson (inset), Peter Facinelli, Kellan Lutz, Jackson Rathbone, Rachelle Lefevre and Elizabeth Reaser (“She was really happy to meet the locals,” says an onlooker) ate at the Yaletown Brewing Company March 9 and “were fun and rambunctious.” Later they stopped by the Roxy for live music. “Robert was sweet to everyone who came over to say hi,” says a source.

VIPER ROOM FASHION BASH

A newly single Mischa Barton, Liv Tyler and Ali Larter rocked out to Cold War Kids at L.A.’s Viper Room March 12 to celebrate GQ’s party for new scent Burberry the Beat. The crowd grooved to the band’s half-hour set.

FAST TAKES

• 3/11, L.A.: Leo DiCaprio and Kanye West helped DJ Reflex celebrate his 28th b-day at Foxtail lounge with a “Happy Birthday” serenade from Lady Gaga. • 3/11: L.A: Eva Longoria Parker got a 34th-b-day surprise on the set of Desperate Housewives when the crew rolled out Cold Stone Creamery cakes and sang. • 3/10: L.A: The cast of Private Practice wrapped Season 2 with a party at h.wood. Taye Diggs mingled while Kate Walsh gabbed with former Grey’s Anatomy costar and pal Sara Ramirez. • 3/13: N.Y.C.: Gossip Girl‘s Taylor Momsen met her idol Debbie Harry, who gave a performance at the Carrera sunglasses launch. “Taylor was so nervous!” says a guest.

5 Questions for …



RASHIDA JONES



The stunning star of I Love You, Man and TV’s new Parks and Recreation offers her take on guys, a long day in the E.R. (for work!) and her famous mom and dad

1 In I Love You, Man your character’s fiancé [Paul Rudd] is clingy and lacks male pals. Have you ever had a beau like that?



Not really. And I have a lot of guy friends, so if that were a problem, the guy would have to get over it, fast!

2 Your character has a lavish wedding. Do you fantasize about having your own one day?



The older you get, the more you don’t care about that. I don’t need an elaborate wedding. Do it for the law—then have a party.

3 With guys, what are your dealbreakers?



Too much male grooming! No spray tan, no highlights, no tips!

4 You play a nurse in Parks and Recreation [costarring Amy Poehler]. How did you prepare?



I went to an E.R. on a busy day and stood behind the nurse in charge. It was fascinating.