BRITNEY’S ON A ROLL—FOR NOW!



The poster girl for out-of-control behavior shows signs of resuming a totally normal Hollywood life—but can Britney Spears, 26, learn to live on a budget?

WORKING AGAIN



Spears just completed a new anime-inspired video for her upcoming song “Break the Ice.” Even more curious? She takes a stab at comedy by guesting on the March 24 episode of CBS’ How I Met Your Mother. “Britney was completely professional,” says a set source. “She nailed it and was hilarious!”

FAMILY TIES



Ex-husband Kevin Federline joined Spears’ dad, Jamie, on March 8 for a spirited golf game. “They’re friends,” says Federline’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan. “Both have respect for each other.” And that’s just fine with Spears, says a family friend: “She believes them having a positive relationship will help Kevin give her more time with the boys.”

ON A BUDGET



Despite an estimated $100 million fortune, an L.A. Superior Court Commissioner put Britney on an allowance—a $1,500-a-week debit card. That’s plenty of mad money for most people, though a fraction of what she could spend during her shopping sprees. But proving she’s no longer a manic shopper may be the surest sign of Brit’s comeback.

Courtney Love

KURT’S IDENTITY WAS STOLEN!



Kurt Cobain died almost 14 years ago, but is he the latest victim of identity theft? Courtney Love, 43, alleges that thieves have siphoned off millions from the fortune the Nirvana frontman left daughter Frances Bean Cobain, 15. Love has mentioned fraud before, ranting about it on her blog and telling PEOPLE in January she’d gone to the FBI after a credit check showed suspicious activity. “Frances had a vast amount of money stolen … it was mortgage fraud, insurance fraud, loan fraud, forgery,” she said. More recently, she told the U.K.’s Sun that Kurt’s social security number was used to set up 188 credit cards and buy a $3.2 million house in New Brunswick, N.J. Yet local records show no recent property purchases under the name Cobain. Love’s attorney Howard Weitzman says, “I can confirm there is an ongoing investigation of the identity theft and fraud charges that Courtney is concerned about, but I am not at liberty to disclose who is conducting this inquiry.”

WHAT HAPPENED AT HEATHER’S

Just after 8 p.m. on March 8, emergency vehicles raced to Heather Locklear‘s home (below), summoned, say authorities, by a call claiming someone inside was suicidal. Who dialed 911? Well, not Locklear, 46, says her rep, who issued this statement the next day: “She is fine. She never requested medical assistance and did not place a 911 call. Nor did anyone from her house call 911 or place a call requesting medical assistance.” After a chat with the actress (boyfriend Jack Wagner was there too), police left once they determined “no one at the residence was in distress or needed medical or mental-health emergency assistance,” says a Ventura County Sheriff’s Department spokesman, who would not disclose the caller’s identity. So what prompted the emergency call? “She was talking to a friend,” says a source close to Locklear, who begins filming the Lifetime movie Flirting with 40 in a few weeks. “She was bummed about something, and the person overreacted. Heather’s doing great. Ava’s good, Jack’s good…. She seems really happy.”

LINDSAY LOHAN EXPOSED!

Following her recent arty nude photos, Lohan, 21, appeared at an arty March 6 American Red Cross benefit and silent auction featuring the work of Gus Freedman at N.Y.C.’s the Atelier. While sipping Snapple Antioxidant Water, she revealed the following to Scoop:

Dating status: “I’m single.”

Thoughts on Internet dating: “It’s too impersonal!”

If she did try it, her nickname: “Desperate”

On keeping in touch with friends from Cirque Lodge: “That’s a personal question, but yes.”

Status of next album: “I want it to be dance. I want it to be Kylie Minogue-meets-Rihanna.”

On costarring with Ann- Margret in the upcoming Jack Black flick Ye Olde Times: “I am such a fan of hers. I just love how she’s molded her career and how she’s a triple threat…. I really respect that.”

Favorite Jack Black movie: “School of Rock. He’s amazing. I’ll look to him for guidance.”

On mom Dina and sister Ali’s E! reality show: “It’s their show, so let them go do what they want to do.”

Toughest challenge staying sober: “Complacency is a big thing. You decide what’s important.”

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

LAUREN BUSH



JENNA’S NO BRIDEZILLA!

First Daughter Jenna Bush, 26, opted out of a White House wedding to fiancé Henry Hager, 29, in favor of a low-key May 10 bash in Crawford, Texas. That doesn’t surprise her cousin, model Lauren Bush, 23. Asked by Scoop if Jenna has any bridezilla tendencies, Lauren responded, “No! She’s going to be great. It’s going to be a beautiful day.” While attending the Do Something 15th Anniversary Gala in N.Y.C. March 6, Lauren also revealed, “I don’t know [if I’m a bridesmaid] yet.” Not that she’s worried. “All of our cousins are close.”

Dave’s Busy Love Life

After his split from costar Emily VanCamp, Brothers & Sisters’ Dave Annable, 28, dined with Friday Night Lights’ Minka Kelly, 27, at an L.A. restaurant on March 8. “It was a date,” says a source. “They were very cute,” Kelly’s rep says. “They met on a USO tour and are just friends.” Annable’s also spending time with The Hills’ Lauren Conrad, 22. “They’ve been hanging out,” says another source. Annable’s rep adds, “There’s no relationship at all”; Conrad’s had no comment.

THIS WEEK’S AMERICAN IDOL BUZZ

FRENCHIE SLAMS IDOL DOUBLE STANDARD

Famously booted Idol contestant Frenchie Davis, 28, is outraged that current contestant David Hernandez, 24, was allowed to continue on Idol after it was revealed he was a stripper at a Phoenix-area club. A season 2 favorite, Davis was kicked off the show after it was revealed she once modeled for an adult Web site. “They threw me to the wolves,” says Davis, who later this year will team up with former Idol winner Ruben Studdard for a national production of Ain’t Misbehavin’. “They have been so protective of these other contestants, and it would have been nice to have been afforded the same luxury … of being judged for my talent and not something I did when I was 19 and trying to pay my college tuition.” Still, she adds, “I don’t want to say if David should be on the show or not. I just think that whatever rules they have should apply to everyone.”

MAZEL TOV, SANJAYA!

Guests at 12-year-old Rachel Lader’s March 8 Bat Mitzvah on Long Island got an Idol thrill when Sanjaya Malakar, 18, showed up to sing “Isn’t She Lovely.” The ex-Idol, who got his hair done with Rachel before the ceremony, “was tremendous,” says Lader’s dad, Spencer, who arranged the gig. “He didn’t charge us. We just paid for his expenses.” Sanjaya’s only stipulation was that some of the gifts be donated to charity (Rachel had already planned to do so). She says, “I never thought he would be singing to me in person. I had to pinch myself.”

JANET JACKSON

Hot off the No. 1 debut of Discipline, the diva dishes about the men in her life—from her brothers to her boyfriend

Q&A

Your boyfriend Jermaine Dupri produced five of the songs on Discipline. Any complications?



No. I’m so fortunate because it didn’t have to turn out that way. But he’s really easy in the studio, and I’m very good at taking direction, so it works.

But who gets to call the final shots, though?



Oh, you know I do!

You’re known for your “baby-making” slow jams. Do you two ever play them when you’re, like, alone?



[Giggles] No, I’ve never done that. I don’t really listen to my music. But we love R. Kelly.

There were rumors recently of you checking out wedding dresses. Is marriage on the horizon?



Not that I know of. I’m happy where we are now and I know that Jermaine feels the same. Best believe if we’re to get married, Jermaine is gonna make sure everybody knows.

There was also a rumor of a Jackson 5 reunion tour. Would you participate?



It would be an honor to open for them if they’d want me to. How much fun would that be? Every night after my show, I’d be right on the side of the stage taking notes.

What do you think when you see yourself in the “Nasty” video now?



I think, “Oh my God, I was just a baby.” I was so innocent and naïve, a sweet kid. I don’t know what happened!