WILD WEEK



For those keeping track: Over Christmas Britney Spears bought a house and wore very little

Now that’s some holiday spending: Britney Spears recently plopped down some $7 million for a new home on a cul-de-sac in an exclusive gated community atop Beverly Hills. Is the pop star—mom to sons Sean, 16 months, and Jayden, 4 months—craving some privacy? Not judging by her recent outings. In the days before Christmas, Spears, 25, continued to keep up appearances following her separation from Kevin Federline. The singer had a black star inked on her hand at a local tattoo joint, took in a Lakers game with sis Jamie Lynn, 15, and hit the burlesque club Forty Deuce wearing nothing but undies, a red bra and perhaps half a yard of black lace. Still, she made the biggest splash on Dec. 20 when she and pals (Paris Hilton not among them) danced at Les Deux to tunes like “You Sexy Thing” and her own “I’m a Slave 4 U.” “She was really letting loose,” says an onlooker. Of course, she had big plans for New Year’s Eve. Spears was to return to Las Vegas—home of her 2004 quickie wedding to Jason Alexander—to host a party at Pure nightclub.

FASHION FLASHBACK



SEPT. 6, 2001



DEC. 15, 2006

TORI’S GUY: SAY IT WITH SAPPHIRE

Five golden rings? Been done. So Tori Spelling‘s husband found an alternative: one sapphire sparkler. Dean McDermott, Spelling’s spouse of seven months, got down on one knee in a park overlooking Lake Ontario Dec. 25 and presented her with a vintage platinum ring from Neil Lane, offering up a second marriage proposal. (He popped the question the first time last year at an evergreen farm on Christmas Eve.) “It was completely unexpected,” Spelling—who is six months pregnant with their first child—tells Scoop. “I was feeling a little down this Christmas because it’s my first [without] my dad [Aaron Spelling]. Then Dean said, ‘Will you marry me again?’ I said yes and immediately started crying.”

TRUMP VS. ROSIE

Who needs the atomic leg drop? When it comes to stirring up publicity, even the WWE could take lessons from Rosie O’Donnell and Donald Trump. While discussing The Donald’s pardon of hard-partying Miss USA Tara Conner on The View Dec. 20, O’Donnell, 44, sniped that he had no business serving as a “moral compass” and had been “bankrupt so many times.” Trump, 60, fired back to PEOPLE. “I never went bankrupt,” he said. “I’ll most likely sue her and it’ll be fun.” Trump then threatened to have men woo O’Donnell’s companion, Kelli Carpenter, away from “nice fat little Rosie.” Stay tuned; no doubt a Celebrity Death Match is in the offing.

EVANGELINE’S LOST CAUSE

Less than a week after Evangeline Lilly scored her first Golden Globe nomination (for Best Actress in a TV drama), the Lost star, 27, got some devastating news. The home she and two crew members rented in Kailua, Hawaii, had been destroyed by a fire in the early morning of Dec. 20. “When we arrived, the house was fully engulfed,” Honolulu Fire Capt. Kenison Tejada said of the blaze, which was traced to a faulty electrical outlet on the actress’s porch. “It was a complete loss. Just the roof was still standing.” Damage to the property is estimated at $250,000—in addition to $50,000 worth of items destroyed inside the house—but no injuries were reported. Lilly was on-set when the flames broke out.

Lara Finds Love

Past beaus have included big names like Jack Nicholson and David Spade, but it was Texan Donald Ray Thomas, a commercial real estate broker, who had Lara Flynn Boyle saying ‘I do’ on Dec. 17. The bride, 36, and groom, 41, who first met two years ago and started dating last summer, tied the knot before a judge on the front lawn of Thomas’s San Antonio home. The honeymoon was equally low-key—the couple got a room just a few miles away at the Hotel Valencia on San Antonio’s Riverwalk. Still, the mood was full-on bridal bliss. “She’s ecstatic,” Boyle’s rep says of the actress, whose two-year marriage to John Patrick Dee III ended in 1998. “Very, very happy.”

Anna Nicole: DNA Drama

The mystery may soon be over. An L.A. judge has ordered a paternity test to determine the father of Anna Nicole Smith‘s 4-month-old daughter Dannielynn, PEOPLE has learned. The former Playboy pinup, 39, claims lawyer Howard K. Stern is the dad, but photographer Larry Birkhead insists that the DNA tests will prove otherwise. “This is the best Christmas present I could have received,” Birkhead tells Scoop. Smith’s lawyer had no comment on the details of the ruling.

Q + A

Happy Medium



Death becomes her: Patricia Arquette loves her spooky job and ‘foxy’ husband

Patricia Arquette can’t really talk to dead people like her character Allison Dubois on NBC’s Medium. But boy, can the newlywed mother of two (son Enzo, 17, and daughter Harlow, 3) multitask! Arquette, 38, juggled a cell phone and a squirming toddler and shopped a wedding registry—she went for the coffee urn, teapot and sugar bowl—while answering Scoop’s questions.

What’s in store for Allison in the new season?



Good question. We end up getting our pages the night before so I don’t have any idea.

Are there any life lessons you’ve gleaned from playing a clairvoyant?



I’ve learned that I would never want to be psychic…. It just complicates your life. You are familiar with the darker aspects of human beings. That’s heavy to carry around, even for me just acting it. Toward the end of [last] season I found myself getting neurotic—Is the front door locked? Is the baby okay?

How did you shake it off?



I went with my husband [actor Thomas Jane] while he was working in Europe. I don’t speak any foreign languages so I didn’t know what they were saying on the news. I couldn’t read any newspapers. I enjoyed a whole summer of not knowing anything. It was wonderful.

Your husband was a guest star last year. His idea?



No, he did us a favor. I went home and worked my feminine wiles on him. [Working together] was really fun. He’s so foxy. When they would shine the lights on him, I thought, “I’ve got such a crush on him!”

Had any interesting dreams while playing Allison?



I don’t tend to have scary dreams. Thomas tells me I laugh in my sleep.

So no need for a medium in your life right now?



Wherever I go people come up and say, “I read cards! I read tea leaves!” But I don’t have any unfinished business. I don’t need people to say my mom and dad love me or they know I love them. Everything’s okay.