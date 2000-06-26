Daddy’s Girls



When rebelliousness hits home: A hard-rocking father’s dilemma

Model Kimberly Stewart, 20, says her dad “isn’t much the lecture type. I’d laugh in his face if he started lecturing me.” Though that sentiment is unlikely ever to find its way into a Father’s Day card, it’s also not quite as impetuous as it sounds. Stewart is the daughter of rocker Rod, 55, which puts her in the unique position of being raised by an authority figure who spent decades living large and partying energetically—all in the public eye. Indeed, Stewart says her parents (Mom is Rod’s first ex-wife, Alana, 45) are “pretty much been-there-done-that types. They’re not shocked about anything”—including, even, nude pictures of her that recently appeared in British magazines.

Perhaps Stewart took her cue from model India Waters, 22, who similarly declares, “I don’t think I can do anything to shock my dad”—which is possible when your father is dark-side-of-the-moon ex-Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters, 55. The younger Waters says her pop had no qualms when she appeared in the British magazine The Face wearing silver paint and metal underwear. “He’s seen everything I’ve done, and he’s never sent me up,” she says. “He just goes, ‘That’s cool, babe.’ ”

That same laissez-faire ‘tude wasn’t initially shared by Rolling Stone Mick Jagger, 56, who worried that his daughter Elizabeth, now 16, was too young to be strutting the catwalk at age 14, despite the fact that older daughter Jade, 28, also has modeled professionally. Jagger père might consider seeking fatherly advice from band-mate Ronnie Wood, 53, whose daughter Leah, 21, has become a familiar face in the London fashion scene and has appeared scantily clad in some men’s magazines. (Says sanguine mom Jo Wood, 45: “She should be proud of her body.”)

Risqué appearances aside, all the daughters insist that growing up as the little girl of a bad-boy pop wasn’t nearly as wild as one might think. Stewart, who is launching a line of platform sneakers under the label Hot Legs (a nod to Rod), says that as a kid, breaking curfew was “really the most rebellious thing I ever did.” Waters says her dad kept her in line by being “incredibly supportive. He is so accepting.” Now there’s a sentiment that would work nicely on a Father’s Day card.

Up the Creek



Somewhere in Vancouver, a scoundrel is sitting on valuable historical documents—the childhood photographs of Joshua Jackson, 22. Someone broke into the Dawson’s Creek star’s Chevy Tahoe last week and made off with his camera gear, camping stuff and baby pictures. “My mom is going to have an aneurysm when she finds out,” he told a local paper, The Province. Jackson also lost a journal that he had been keeping for two years. He has offered an unspecified reward, no questions asked.

Hasta la Vista, Pistola!



There are certain trademarks of an Arnold Schwarzenegger action flick: Ah-nuld will wear dark sunglasses; Ah-nuld will speak in simple sentences; Ah-nuld will pack more heat than a 10-gallon drum of Tabasco sauce. Surprising, then, that the guy who wielded a gun like a conductor’s baton in Terminator 2 has decided to appear strictly unarmed in posters for his next movie, The 6th Day, saying he wants to tone down his fire power due to concerns about real-life gun violence. “Arnold said, ‘I don’t want to pose with a gun,’ ” explains Ed Russell, a publicity head for Columbia Pictures. Still, although the star is shunning guns in the posters, he’ll be back in familiar firearm-toting form in the film, playing a hunted man who has been replaced by a clone.

POP QUIZ

with Jack Lemmon

When Jack Lemmon received word that the American Film Institute named Some Like It Hot, the 1959 Billy Wilder classic, the funniest film of all time, well, let’s just say he saw it coming. “I have to tell you in all candor, and not because I was in it, I think it’s one of the best comedies I’ve ever seen,” says Lemmon, 75, who, with Tony Curtis, donned a dress and high heels to escape the Mob and woo Marilyn Monroe.

So what’s so funny?

Surely the writing talents of Billy Wilder and I.A.L. Diamond. It was a terrific conception.

Any wardrobe trouble?

The dress wasn’t difficult. What was difficult was the shoes. Tony and I were both getting shin splints. The minute Billy would say cut, we’d run and flop down, and the prop men would come running up with big bowls of ice and Sea Breeze, a soothing astringent. We’d just stick our feet in them.

Seen the film often?

I actually only sat through it maybe four times.

Is it true you agreed to do it without seeing a script?

Yes. Billy just grabbed me one night in Dominick’s restaurant, where we all used to hang out, and in 20 seconds he zipped this thing at me about two musicians who witness the St. Valentine’s Day massacre. Their lives are in danger; they join an all-girl orchestra. He ended up saying, “Which means you’re going to play 85 percent of it in drag. You want to do it?” I said yes.

How would it go over today?

I have to think that it would still be a big hit. It sure as hell is still popular.

Do you still have the dress?

No, but the one that I really liked, Marilyn stole. She said, “Ooh, I love that. This is mine.” Who am I to argue about a dress with Marilyn Monroe?

How important was she to the success of the movie?

Tremendously important. She could drive you absolutely crazy, especially with her lateness. But as Billy once said, “My aunt in Tuscaloosa can be on time, but who the hell’s going to pay to see my aunt in Tuscaloosa?”

Little Church, Big Breakups



First, the good news: The hasty union of Angelina Jolie, 25, and Billy Bob Thornton, 44, has passed the one-month mark. The bad news? The track records of celebrities who, like the Thorntons, took their vows at the Little Church of the West in Las Vegas. Judy Garland, Dudley Moore, David Cassidy, Richard Gere, Cindy Crawford and Mickey Rooney all married there—and divorced within five years. A notable exception: the Robert Goulets, going strong since 1982.

Four-Alarm Fantasy



On the season premiere of HBO’s Sex and the City, Samantha (Kim Cattrall) bedded a hunky firefighter, played by real-life flame-tamer Michael Lombardi. Postshow, Lombardi’s bosses were said to be steamed—he was called in to meet with them, though an NYFD rep wouldn’t say why. A firefighters’ union source says Lombardi had permission to act.

Two for the Jackie Pack



It’s always risky for an actor to play a beloved, real-life icon (just ask beleaguered Audrey Hepburn-poser Jennifer Love Hewitt). So it must be even riskier playing a cherished icon opposite another actor playing that very same icon—on the very same night. Such is the challenge awaiting actresses Joanne Whalley (best known as the titular southern belle in 1994’s Scarlett) and Jill Hennessy (the ex-Law & Order looker), who were recently cast as America’s most-fetishized First Lady in, respectively, CBS’s Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis: A Life and NBC’s Jackie, Ethel, Joan: The Women of Camelot. Both miniseries are set to air on Nov. 5. What will distinguish the performances of these two actresses, the latest in a long line of small-screen Jackie O’s? Hennessy “has that combination of strength and vulnerability that Jackie had,” says Sheri Singer, executive producer of the NBC show. As for Whalley, says CBS exec Sunta Izzicuppo, “carriage, elegance, how she moves, maturity and gravity” will define her portrayal.

ON THE BLOCK

GRIFFEY’S DUGOUT



Seattle Mariners fans were sorry to see Ken Griffey Jr. leave town this season. But real estate agents didn’t mind. Junior’s trade to the Cincinnati Reds put the center fielder’s 5,000-sq.-ft. mansion in Issaquah, a suburb east of Seattle, on the market. The four-bedroom house sits on 4.5 acres and has a gazebo, children’s playroom and master bedroom with spa and gym. There’s also a circular driveway that can accommodate a dozen cars—a nice option in case teammates drop by for wieners and chips. Asking price: $2.3 million—which will make a pleasant little addition to the Griffey bank account when added to the $116.5 million he’ll make over the next nine years with the Reds.