A Ring for Miss Tiggy



Tiggy Legge-Bourke, the royal princes’ famous nanny, marries a Charles of her own

Focus

When former royal nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke returned to her country roots for her Oct. 16 wedding—roots, in the case of Legge-Bourke, 34, being a 6,000-acre Welsh estate that her family has owned for years—a little of the controversy that often attended her reign as unofficial big sister to Princes William and Harry came back too. The young heirs were among the 150 guests as she exchanged vows with Charles Pettifer, 34, a security consultant-and former member of the Coldstream Guards. Conspicuously absent were Prince Charles, who pleaded a previous engagement, and his consort Camilla Parker Bowles, who had an even better excuse—she wasn’t invited.

Relations between Camilla and Tiggy have been frosty since Camilla reportedly referred to Tiggy as “the hired help.” The bride, whose prince-minding duties diminished after Harry, 15, joined his big brother at Eton in September 1998, continues to work as Prince Charles’s personal assistant, although there are rumors that she will be moving on at the end of the year. Her seven-year tenure as royal nanny was, perhaps inevitably, punctuated by bursts of criticism—from animal lovers, who objected to her taking the boys hunting; from Prince Charles, who cringed when she allowed the boys to rappel off a 160-ft.-high dam without safety lines or helmets; and from Princess Diana, who felt Tiggy was usurping the boys’ affection.

Nevertheless, the bride—her real name is Alexandra, but she got her lifelong nickname from Mrs. Tiggy-winkle, a Beatrix Potter hedgehog, when she was a child—wore a cream silk coatdress by Catherine Walker, one of Di’s favorite dressmakers. It looked lovely after the ceremony as she rode off to her new life as a responsible married woman—on a tractor.

Fabio Seeks Mane Squeeze

Maybe it was getting hit by a goose while riding a roller coaster March 30. Maybe it’s because his mom is on his case to give her a grandchild. Whatever the reason, Fabio is looking for the future Signora Fabio. Tragicamente, he hasn’t found her. “I think,” he says, “if you haven’t found the right one, why get married?”

And what would be the profile for Ms. Right? “Well,” says the 40-year-old poster boy, “most important is the soul. It doesn’t matter the color the skin, the color the hair; it’s the eyes and the personality—what’s inside.”

And while the hunk with hair has had proposals—many from total strangers—none was quite right. “Marriage,” he says, “is for life. I have great parents—they’ve been married for 50 years.”

Although he has no one special now, he is narrowing the field. An American woman, Fabio says, would be “totally my favorite!”

Italian-Americans Salute a Friend

The National Italian American Foundation honored Matt LeBlanc—Joey Tribbiani on NBC’s Friends—at its annual dinner in Washington, D.C., Oct. 16. (His mother, Patricia, was born in Italy.) Scoop took a few minutes before the ceremonies to ask LeBlanc, 32, about the roles ethnicity and typecasting play in his life and on television.

What does this evening mean to you?

I’m proud of the fact that I’m Italian-American. I think to remember your roots is to build confidence.

What do you think of recent complaints by African-American and Latino organizations, which claim they are underrepresented on TV?

Some people feel the answer to that problem is to have more African-Americans and Latinos in [network] development-type positions. I think that would be a good solution, because that’s where their problem seems to begin.

You play a goofy guy on TV. Is it difficult to be taken seriously when seeking other roles?

They take me seriously. Actors are actors and work is work. Good work begets work. I’m not very concerned about that.

Is Joey ever going to grow up, move out, get married?

God, I hope not!

How’s life outside Friends?

I’m engaged [to model Melissa McKnight], remodeling a new house, just kind of playing life one day at a time. I’m not a workaholic.

One Turns Pro, One Goes Pop

Hitting the comeback trail (and, thankfully, nothing else): figure skater Tonya Harding, 28, who made her professional debut Oct. 18 at the ESPN skating competition in Huntington, W.Va. Ticket sales were disappointing, but the event did attract 42 national and international press agencies. She’s considering a casino tour next. I Meanwhile, Nancy” Kerrigan, 30, Harding’s rival in the 1994

Olympics (after Kerrigan was clubbed in a conspiracy involving Harding’s ex-husband), has recorded a pop single called “Shining Through.” Reaction, so far, has been cool. Wisely, Kerrigan has kept her day job: She tours and will appear in the TV film Ice Angel in January.

Her Silence Is Golden



Potential presidential candidate Donald Trump says he was not threatening cherished freedom of speech principles by withholding a S1.5 million alimony check from his second ex-wife, Maria Maples, just because she said in an interview in London’s Daily Telegraph on Oct. 18 that it was her duty to “tell the people what he is really like.” Trump’s lawyer says the mogul was only asking that she stick to a confidentiality clause in their recent divorce agreement and letting her know “we’re on her back every time she starts thinking of saying anything.” Trump delivered the check Oct. 19. His motives may not be political anyway: Ivana, Donald’s other ex, is reported to have said she doesn’t believe Trump will put his businesses on hold to run for office.

Cinema Six-Packs: Flaunting Fab Abs



What’s with the pecs at the local Cineplex? It seems you can’t go into a theater without some buff actor’s also displaying his absolutely amazing abs. Check out Mark Wahlberg in Three Kings, or Brad Pitt in Fight Club. Even Disney’s animated Tarzan had a physique that would make Jack LaLanne proud. Susan Bordo, a feminist scholar, writes in her new book The Male Body that late-20th-century man has established a new physical ideal, more muscular than ever. Pitt achives the look with help from a personal trainer; Wahlberg works out on his own, doing isometric exercises. Next up: a ripped Denzel Washington, who did 1,000 situps a day to prepare for his role in Hurricane.

ON THE BLOCK

MANSE MACABRE



Just in time for Halloween, a Holmby Hills, Calif., estate that once belonged to late horror-film star Vincent Price has a new owner. The four-bedroom, 13,000-sq.-ft. Mediterranean-style home, purchased by an NBC exec, features two wine cellars and three Sub-Zero refrigerators (the actor was also a gourmet cook), as well as an art studio and heated bathroom floors. Despite its provenance, the only terrifying thing about Price’s palace may have been the asking price: $6.95 million.

Streisand’s Stickley Situation



Barbra Streisand’s housecleaning is causing a minor dustup. She’s auctioning the contents of her Holmby Hills estate, including a pair of 1911 Gustav Stickley-designed cabinets, at Christie’s on Nov. 29. This upsets Tommy McPherson II, director of the Craftsman Farm Foundation, who wanted her to donate the cabinets to their original home, the group’s New Jersey farmhouse. McPherson says they have been after Streisand for years, but her publicist says she was never contacted. Meanwhile, the singer, who bought the pieces at auction for $68,200 in 1989, hopes to get $120,000 for them at Christie’s. McPherson will be there, with a checkbook.