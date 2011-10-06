Same Dress, Different Age

They’re 47 years apart!
Ciara 26
Jane Fonda 73
The singer wears this sexy Emilio Pucci cutout gown to a concert in L.A., while Fonda flaunts her fabulous figure in Cannes-but doesn’t reveal all, thanks to embellished panels.
Valerie Bertinelli 51
Witherspoon revs up this Dolce & Gabbana dress with red-hot Jimmy Choo platform peep-toes, but Bertinelli stays classic with Sergio Rossi slingbacks.
Carey Mulligan 26
Molly Sims 38
Edgier Mulligan pairs her Prabal Gurung dress with a sleek do and a graphic Roger Vivier clutch. Sims sticks to neutral shoes and lets the dress make a statement.
Demi Moore 48
Richie dresses up her Roland Mouret “Cinderella” denim bustier and “Domo” skirt with statement cuffs from her House of Harlow collection, while Moore opts for diamond bangles.
Abigail Breslin 15
AnnaLynne McCord 24
How to keep this Alice + Olivia silk jumpsuit young? Try Breslin’s pompadour pony and bright clutch. How to sex it up? McCord’s bold necklace draws the eye to her plunging neckline.
Abbie Cornish 29
Leslie Mann 41
No. 1 rule: Nothing beats an LBD! These two actresses mirror each other’s Lanvin look down to the peep-toes at different events, but Mann opts for a slightly longer hemline.
The Duchess of Cambridge accessorizes with modest blue heels. The American fashion plate wears playful red platforms. Both earn a salute for their Alexander McQueen look.
They’re 23 years apart!
Rihanna 23
Kristin Davis 46
Always the fashion risk-taker, the singer piles on colorful accessories (blue socks and yellow earrings!) with this Prada ensemble, while Davis scales back in black Miu Miu sandals.
Olivia Palermo 25
Palermo mixes ruffles and leopard with her Victoria Beckham dress. Not to be outdone, the designer herself keeps her look simple and sophisticated with Chanel pumps.
They’re 22 years apart!
The Gossip Girl celeb gives this Marc Jacobs dress added flair with Christian Louboutin sandals. The First Lady transforms the shorter version into a daytime look with matching flats.
Kylie Minogue 43
The British It Girl and Aussie pop star fashionably fend off the rain in the same Fay Metropolitan Glamour trench, proving that bad weather is no excuse for bad style.
Adriana Lima 30
Paula Abdul 49
The Victoria’s Secret bombshell and the new X Factor judge are not shy about showing off their legs in this mixed print minidress by Dolce & Gabbana.