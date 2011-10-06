Same Dress, Different Age

They’re 47 years apart!

Ciara 26

Jane Fonda 73

The singer wears this sexy Emilio Pucci cutout gown to a concert in L.A., while Fonda flaunts her fabulous figure in Cannes-but doesn’t reveal all, thanks to embellished panels.

Reese Witherspoon 35

Valerie Bertinelli 51

Witherspoon revs up this Dolce & Gabbana dress with red-hot Jimmy Choo platform peep-toes, but Bertinelli stays classic with Sergio Rossi slingbacks.

Carey Mulligan 26

Molly Sims 38

Edgier Mulligan pairs her Prabal Gurung dress with a sleek do and a graphic Roger Vivier clutch. Sims sticks to neutral shoes and lets the dress make a statement.

Nicole Richie 30

Demi Moore 48

Richie dresses up her Roland Mouret “Cinderella” denim bustier and “Domo” skirt with statement cuffs from her House of Harlow collection, while Moore opts for diamond bangles.

Abigail Breslin 15

AnnaLynne McCord 24

How to keep this Alice + Olivia silk jumpsuit young? Try Breslin’s pompadour pony and bright clutch. How to sex it up? McCord’s bold necklace draws the eye to her plunging neckline.

Abbie Cornish 29

Leslie Mann 41

No. 1 rule: Nothing beats an LBD! These two actresses mirror each other’s Lanvin look down to the peep-toes at different events, but Mann opts for a slightly longer hemline.

Kate Middleton 29

Sarah Jessica Parker 46

The Duchess of Cambridge accessorizes with modest blue heels. The American fashion plate wears playful red platforms. Both earn a salute for their Alexander McQueen look.

They’re 23 years apart!

Rihanna 23

Kristin Davis 46

Always the fashion risk-taker, the singer piles on colorful accessories (blue socks and yellow earrings!) with this Prada ensemble, while Davis scales back in black Miu Miu sandals.

Olivia Palermo 25

Victoria Beckham 37

Palermo mixes ruffles and leopard with her Victoria Beckham dress. Not to be outdone, the designer herself keeps her look simple and sophisticated with Chanel pumps.

They’re 22 years apart!

Leighton Meester 25

Michelle Obama 47

The Gossip Girl celeb gives this Marc Jacobs dress added flair with Christian Louboutin sandals. The First Lady transforms the shorter version into a daytime look with matching flats.

Pippa Middleton 28

Kylie Minogue 43

The British It Girl and Aussie pop star fashionably fend off the rain in the same Fay Metropolitan Glamour trench, proving that bad weather is no excuse for bad style.

Adriana Lima 30

Paula Abdul 49

The Victoria’s Secret bombshell and the new X Factor judge are not shy about showing off their legs in this mixed print minidress by Dolce & Gabbana.