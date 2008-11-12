Samantha Ronson's New Year's Eve Playlist

When clubs from N.Y.C. to Tokyo want cachet at the turntables, they turn to deejay Samantha Ronson. A 10-year veteran with eclectic taste, Ronson curated an exclusive party playlist for PEOPLE. Her signature? “I play what I feel the crowd will best respond to.”

SEX ON FIRE



—Kings of Leon



“Up-tempo and fun. And the singer has the sexiest voice I’ve heard in a while.”

THAT’S NOT MY NAME



—The Ting Tings



“I hated this at first—it sounded like a bad version of ‘Hey Mickey.’ But now I can’t hear it enough.”

L.E.S. ARTISTES



—Santogold



“This song is great on the dance floor and in the car, driving.”

OXFORD COMMA



—Vampire Weekend



“The band name alone is worthy of the list; the album is even better. Fun, clever and melodic.”

POKER FACE



—Lady GaGa



“One of the few club-friendly records I actually listen to when I’m not working.”

BEST FOR LAST



—ADELE



“Not for the dance floor, but amazing. A beautifully sad song that everyone can relate to.”

BLACK AND GOLD



—Sam Sparro



“Grooves like ‘Tainted Love’ without feeling like a rip-off. It’s never failed on the dance floor, no matter the crowd.”

BOSSY



—Lindsay Lohan

“A new artist I’m sure you’ll all hear or read about soon.”

SHE’S EXPENSIVE



—The Virgins



“Indie-rock with a cool dance vibe.”

NEVER MISS A BEAT



—Kaiser Chiefs



“Great, upbeat rock n roll! Best of all, my brother Mark Ronson produced it.”

DEATH AND ALL HIS FRIENDS



—Coldplay



“I love this song. The whole album is pretty great, but this is the track that stands out the most for me.”

LOVE LOCKDOWN



—Kanye West

“You feel his heart and soul in everything—that honesty sets him apart.”

To hear these songs, go to myspace.com/samantharonson. To download, go to people.com/holiday