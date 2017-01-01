Royal Watch

SHOE BUSINESS



Her slipper wasn’t glass, but Ontario’s culture minister, Karen Haslam, must have felt like Cinderella when Prince Charles gallantly helped her slip back into the shoe she lost while giving him a tour of an art gallery in Toronto on Oct. 25. As royal walkabouts go, the Waleses’ trip to Canada was rather pedestrian. Both Charles, 42, and Diana, 30, stuck to their pet causes: The Prince visited environmental projects, while Diana toured an AIDS hospice and a women’s shelter. The Princess did join sons William, 9, and Harry, 7, on a visit to Niagara Falls, but the boys may have had the most fun on their transatlantic flight, which for security reasons was made without Mum and Dad. Presented with airline socks by Air Canada, the boys used them to shine the shoes of other first-class passengers. “When you pay $2,125 for a first-class seat, you expect service,” said one businessman. “But I never thought I would have my shoes cleaned by the future King.”

DEATH OF A FRIEND



Leonora Knatchbull, the 5-year-old daughter of Prince Charles’s good friends Lord and Lady Romsey, died on Oct. 22 in London’s St. Bartholomew’s Hospital after a long battle with cancer. Although Lord Romsey, 44, and his wife, Penelope, 37, who once dated Charles, tried to keep Leonora’s illness private, it became front-page news in August 1990 when The Sun ran a photograph of Charles embracing Penny under the headline CHARLES HUGS HIS OLD FLAME. When Lord Romsey (Norton Knatchbull) issued a statement explaining that Penny had just told the Prince about Leonora’s illness, the paper printed a retraction. Although she had undergone three operations and chemotherapy treatments that caused her to lose her hair, Leonora was able to join the Waleses on their Mediterranean cruise last August. Charles and Diana, who were in Canada, missed the funeral.

JOHNNY JUMP-UP



Executives and celebrities alike are jumping for joy in support of Prince Charles’s favorite charity, The Prince’s Trust, which helps disadvantaged youth. Sir John Gielgud, 87, is the latest notable to be captured leaping into the air—albeit only six inches—in the kicky $680,000 advertising campaign by photographer John Swannell. The high-spirited ads, which began in September, will run in London’s staid Financial Times for 26 weeks. The sponsors aren’t saying who else will appear, but it’s said that tenor Luciano Pavarotti will soon venture aloft for a high note.