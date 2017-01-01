Ronald Reagan, Meet Bart Simpson: No Couples Are Odd in a Worthy Cause

The stronger the cause, the stranger the celebrity cocktail. That time-tested theorem was proved again last week at a Los Angeles benefit for pediatric AIDS that drew Nadia Comaneci, Elton John, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Ronald Reagan and Bart Simpson—to name just a few—to a fund-raising carnival hosted by department store heir Ted Field and his wife, Susie, at their extravagant Beverly Hills palazzo. Said Paula Abdul, whose stint running the basketball free-throw booth drew long lines of fans: “We can be role models to make people more aware.”

Pediatric AIDS activist Elizabeth Glaser, who lost a child to the disease in 1988 and who carries the virus herself, thanked the crowd of 800 for coming. “Every family needs friends to reach out to them in this time of need,” said Elizabeth, who is married to actor Paul Michael Glaser.

Despite the day’s sobering purpose, the celebs seemed to be enjoying themselves too. “My heart keeps skipping a beat from all the celebrities I’m seeing.” said Wonder Years star Fred Savage, who had his picture snapped with Reagan and assorted Ninja Turtles. “I hope everyone is having as much fun as I am.”