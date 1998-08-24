Rollin' on the River

Across

1 Ted’s role on Cheers



4 Mexican money



8 My Three Sons son



12 Bullfight cheer



13 Rent-___ (Burt Reynolds comedy; 2 wds.)



14 Daughter of Ming the Merciless



15 De Niro title role in a ’96 thriller



16 “___ Colors” (Lauper tune)



17 The Killing Fields character



18 Oscar-nominated role for 32 Across (2 wds.)



21 Rocky ___ (’82 Stallone action drama)



22 Start of a Fred Flintstone cheer



26 Magician’s prop



28 “Body by” guy



31 Croatia’s continent (abbr.)



32 Waiting to Exhale star (2 wds.)



35 Ex of 18 Across



36 Follow instructions



37 Diminutive suffix



38 Country singer Young



40 Muscular (abbr.)



41 ’91 film with 32 Across (3 wds.)



47 Peter Fonda role of ’97



50 Remington Steele’s boss



51 Annoy



52 Two Mules for Sister ___



53 Impulse



54 Actor Wallach



55 The Ugly Duckling, eventually



56 ___ Abby



57 After taxes

Down

1 Gentle



2 Jai ___



3 Tuesday Weld, on The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis



4 The Reagans’ daughter



5 Hosiery shade



6 Tart-tasting



7 “___ Your Heart” (Madonna tune)



8 It’s a Wonderful Life director



9 Ben-___



10 Charles Grodin, in Seems Like Old Times



11 Bad review



19 Office assistant



20 “The Night Has a Thousand ___”



23 Cinematic St. Bernard



24 Interfere, with “in”



25 Comic Johnson



26 Type of model



27 “(You’re) Having My Baby” singer



28 Boxer’s punch



29 Vigoda of Barney Miller



30 Actress Lenz



33 Burt’s ex



34 Murder, She Wrote doctor



39 “Suddenly” singer



40 Time ___ Time (Steenburgen film)



42 Dull sound of impact



43 Olden days



44 Gymnast Korbut



45 Soccer superstar



46 Movie-theater sign



47 ___ Enterprise



48 Arnie Becker’s profession



49 Historical period