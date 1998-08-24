Rollin' on the River

Stanley Newman
August 24, 1998 12:00 PM

Across

1 Ted’s role on Cheers

4 Mexican money

8 My Three Sons son

12 Bullfight cheer

13 Rent-___ (Burt Reynolds comedy; 2 wds.)

14 Daughter of Ming the Merciless

15 De Niro title role in a ’96 thriller

16 “___ Colors” (Lauper tune)

17 The Killing Fields character

18 Oscar-nominated role for 32 Across (2 wds.)

21 Rocky ___ (’82 Stallone action drama)

22 Start of a Fred Flintstone cheer

26 Magician’s prop

28 “Body by” guy

31 Croatia’s continent (abbr.)

32 Waiting to Exhale star (2 wds.)

35 Ex of 18 Across

36 Follow instructions

37 Diminutive suffix

38 Country singer Young

40 Muscular (abbr.)

41 ’91 film with 32 Across (3 wds.)

47 Peter Fonda role of ’97

50 Remington Steele’s boss

51 Annoy

52 Two Mules for Sister ___

53 Impulse

54 Actor Wallach

55 The Ugly Duckling, eventually

56 ___ Abby

57 After taxes

Down

1 Gentle

2 Jai ___

3 Tuesday Weld, on The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis

4 The Reagans’ daughter

5 Hosiery shade

6 Tart-tasting

7 “___ Your Heart” (Madonna tune)

8 It’s a Wonderful Life director

9 Ben-___

10 Charles Grodin, in Seems Like Old Times

11 Bad review

19 Office assistant

20 “The Night Has a Thousand ___”

23 Cinematic St. Bernard

24 Interfere, with “in”

25 Comic Johnson

26 Type of model

27 “(You’re) Having My Baby” singer

28 Boxer’s punch

29 Vigoda of Barney Miller

30 Actress Lenz

33 Burt’s ex

34 Murder, She Wrote doctor

39 “Suddenly” singer

40 Time ___ Time (Steenburgen film)

42 Dull sound of impact

43 Olden days

44 Gymnast Korbut

45 Soccer superstar

46 Movie-theater sign

47 ___ Enterprise

48 Arnie Becker’s profession

49 Historical period

