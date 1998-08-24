Rollin' on the River

Across
1 Ted’s role on Cheers
4 Mexican money
8 My Three Sons son
12 Bullfight cheer
13 Rent-___ (Burt Reynolds comedy; 2 wds.)
14 Daughter of Ming the Merciless
15 De Niro title role in a ’96 thriller
16 “___ Colors” (Lauper tune)
17 The Killing Fields character
18 Oscar-nominated role for 32 Across (2 wds.)
21 Rocky ___ (’82 Stallone action drama)
22 Start of a Fred Flintstone cheer
26 Magician’s prop
28 “Body by” guy
31 Croatia’s continent (abbr.)
32 Waiting to Exhale star (2 wds.)
35 Ex of 18 Across
36 Follow instructions
37 Diminutive suffix
38 Country singer Young
40 Muscular (abbr.)
41 ’91 film with 32 Across (3 wds.)
47 Peter Fonda role of ’97
50 Remington Steele’s boss
51 Annoy
52 Two Mules for Sister ___
53 Impulse
54 Actor Wallach
55 The Ugly Duckling, eventually
56 ___ Abby
57 After taxes
Down
1 Gentle
2 Jai ___
3 Tuesday Weld, on The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis
4 The Reagans’ daughter
5 Hosiery shade
6 Tart-tasting
7 “___ Your Heart” (Madonna tune)
8 It’s a Wonderful Life director
9 Ben-___
10 Charles Grodin, in Seems Like Old Times
11 Bad review
19 Office assistant
20 “The Night Has a Thousand ___”
23 Cinematic St. Bernard
24 Interfere, with “in”
25 Comic Johnson
26 Type of model
27 “(You’re) Having My Baby” singer
28 Boxer’s punch
29 Vigoda of Barney Miller
30 Actress Lenz
33 Burt’s ex
34 Murder, She Wrote doctor
39 “Suddenly” singer
40 Time ___ Time (Steenburgen film)
42 Dull sound of impact
43 Olden days
44 Gymnast Korbut
45 Soccer superstar
46 Movie-theater sign
47 ___ Enterprise
48 Arnie Becker’s profession
49 Historical period