RESTRICTED: Raped by a Teammate

On Aug. 30, 2003, University of New Mexico place-kicker Katie Hnida made history—becoming the first woman to score in an NCAA Division 1 contest. But blazing trails was the least of it. In her memoir Still Kicking, Hnida documents an ordeal that began in 1999, when she says she was “physically, verbally and sexually harassed” by teammates at the University of Colorado, whose sports program was hit with allegations of sexual harassment and recruiting improprieties in 2002 (see box, p. 136). Hnida, a virgin at the time, writes of being raped by a teammate and suffering “unimaginable despair.”

Now living in New York City, where she has spent the past year writing her book, Hnida, 25, says she hopes her story will help others realize that sexual assault “doesn’t have to define you.”

In 1995, after a leg injury sidelined her from soccer, Hnida, 13, was tossing a football with her father and brother Joe outside their home in Littleton, Colo., and decided to give it a boot.

The ball sailed over Joe’s head and landed in a neighbor’s yard. “That went close to 40 yards!” Dad exclaimed. “Well, kiddo, if you can’t play soccer, maybe you can make a career out of kicking footballs.”

That fall she tried out for the freshman team at Chatfield High. Her squad won every game—with Katie kicking more than 40 extra points.

The first time I walked onto a football field, I had found my heart’s true home. I had never felt a deeper sense of belonging. The simple rhythm and cadence of kicking are poetry for me.

Hnida’s success at Chatfield—where in ’98 she was crowned homecoming queen in her football uniform—earned her a spot on the CU team in 1999.

[On day two] I met my first teammate who didn’t seem to like the idea of a woman on the football field.

“Are you the kicker?” he asked sourly.

“Yeah, that would be me,” I answered.

“Why? Weren’t you the prom queen or something like that?” he asked with a snarl.

“Something like that.”

“Well, go home. You’re not a football player. You’re a girl.”

“Why?” I wasn’t sure if I heard him right.

“I said, go home, prom queen.”

My body kept getting grabbed in the huddle at the end of practice. At one point, I had even felt a hand sliding up between my thighs. Alarmed, I kicked one of my legs back into whoever was behind me. When I jerked around, it was just a mass of bodies.

A day later I was headed to the weight room when a voice called me [from] the bottom of the stairwell.

“Check this out!” One of my teammates had yanked over his shorts and was exposing his penis. I was disgusted, didn’t say a word and sped up the stairs.

There were some good guys on this team. Then there was a group that made my life a living hell.

In the summer of 2000, a “good guy” invited Hnida over to watch a game.

I considered him a confidante, a big-brother type—I was even able to talk to him about the harassment I faced.

“What’d I miss?” I asked as I plopped onto the sofa.

“Nothing so far,” he said, sitting down next to me. He slid his arm around me. “You are so pretty,” he said. That was strange for him to say.

“Really,” he said. “You’re beautiful.” He began to kiss my neck.

“Hey!” I exclaimed. “What are you doing?” “Come on, babe …” he whispered. “You know you want me too.”

“You know how I feel about the whole teammate thing,” I stammered.

“No one has to know.” He was pushing me down with his forearm.

“I don’t want to do this,” I pleaded, trying to maneuver my body out from under his. He outweighed me by more than 100 lbs. and was God knows how much stronger.

“I don’t, no,” I tried to form words.

I squeezed my eyes shut as he forced himself inside me. It hurt like hell, but then the feelings stopped. My body was limp and lifeless….

I told no one about the rape. I was scared, ashamed and somehow felt responsible.

Hnida transferred to a junior college, where she had terrifying flashbacks. Eventually, counseling and antidepressants helped her begin to process the rape. In February 2004 she decided to speak out. “I realized that until I tell my story, I can never heal,” she told SPORTS ILLUSTRATED.

Hnida found another sort of closure with her success on the University of New Mexico football team, which she joined in July 2002.

I could feel myself dropping part of the guard I had brought with me from CU. The guys embraced the uniqueness of having a female on the team. They took care of me, and I took care of them.

[On the night I scored that historic extra point] wave after wave of cheers hit me. My eyes brimmed with tears as I waved and smiled. I turned back to my teammates, the players who reaffirmed my faith in the goodness of the human spirit and the decency of sports. A beefy lineman put his massive arm around me and said, “Well, Katie, you did it.”