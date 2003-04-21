RESTRICTED: I Am the Central Park Jogger

Shortly after 9 p.m. on April 19, 1989, a young woman, out for her run in New York’s Central Park, was bludgeoned, raped, sodomized, and beaten so savagely that doctors despaired for her life and a horrified nation cried out in pain and outrage.

I am that woman, until now known only as the Central Park Jogger, and this is my story. For 14 years I was counseled—and believed—that only by remaining anonymous could I return to the normality of my life before the attack. Well, I’m “normal” now. My physical and cognitive abilities are different. I see the world through different eyes and am more appreciative of the people, places and life around me. The world reached out to me and I benefited profoundly. Now I’m reaching back out to the world. I’m proud to tell you that my name is Trisha Meili. The attack, meant to take my life, gave me a deeper life.

I have no memory of the attack and the five and a half weeks after, and that’s a blessing, for I don’t carry with me the horror and the humiliation. But I remember my preattack life well: loving, generous parents; two supportive brothers; a self-image of kindness, competence, and ambition. All of these allowed me to keep my mind on my recovery rather than indulging in self-pity or destructive rage.

Yet I harbored an unhealthy secret. I suffered from anorexia from age fifteen through my early professional career. I knew it had some deep connection with my compulsive need to run, but I chose to downplay it.

Growing up in suburban Paramus, N.J., and Pittsburgh, Meili writes, “my mother [Jean] was far and away the key figure in all areas of my life.”

She wanted me to be a model little girl, and I passively complied. When I was six, she entered me in a ballet class so I would learn “poise and grace.” When I was twelve, and the school allowed female students to wear pants, my mother insisted on dresses. Good grooming was a way of showing respect to the teacher. Studying hard brought praise, advancement. Too, my own competitive nature drove me. “My brothers got good grades? I’ll get better ones.” My focus on schoolwork left me one A away from valedictorian.

Meili also took up riding, reluctantly permitted by her mother, who feared for her safety. During a student show at 15, she was thrown from her horse.

Such was my mother’s power over me that just before I hit the ground, I thought, “Oh, God, she’s going to kill me.” I had broken my arm. The result was the onset of anorexia.

My ostensible motive for not eating was that because I couldn’t exercise, I would grow fat and—horrors!—no longer have the “ideal” body type to dance. When I was free to exercise again I continued not eating. The dining room became a torture chamber: “How am I going to make it look like I’m eating when I’m really not?” After the attack, psychotherapy made me see that my anorexia was in part a battle for independence from my mother, in part a manifestation of my competitiveness. I wasn’t the best student in my class, the prettiest or most popular. But, by God, I could be the thinnest.

At Wellesley, Meili majored in economics, dated a professor and developed another passion: running, which led her to enter—and finish—the Boston Marathon.

Running had replaced ballet in my life. It was a wonderful release. Most importantly, it kept my already too low weight down. I ran virtually every afternoon. Was this compulsiveness an addiction, out of psychological need? The easy answer is yes, but it nevertheless gave me an enormous sense of independence and pleasure.

She went on to earn an MBA from Yale and in 1986 moved to New York City to take a job as an associate in corporate finance with the Salomon Brothers investment bank. Meili put in 12-hour days and, after work, ran in Central Park—often alone in the dark.

April 1989. I remember running by myself, heading south in Central Park one rainy night, looking at the lights of the Empire State Building in the distance, relishing the solitude and a feeling of ownership—it was my park. It was my city. I was indestructible, omnipotent. Comfortable.

I could run and run and nothing and no one could harm me.

Days later Meili lay in Metropolitan Hospital, comatose and clinging to life. Raped, beaten beyond recognition, bruised on every part of her body except the soles of her feet, she’d lost 75 percent of her blood. She remained in a coma for 12 days. As she remembers nothing of the attack and its aftermath, Meili writes of that period in the third person.

Her body temperature is eighty-five degrees, she is unable to breathe on her own. Her skull has been fractured, and her left eye will later have to be put in its place. The victim’s arms and legs are flailing violently—both halves of her brain have lost their ability to control the movement of her extremities, to say nothing of her ability to think or feel. New York City goes into mourning. Mayor Ed Koch calls for a day of prayer. Metropolitan Hospital is besieged by strangers, wishing to help in any way they can. Flowers pour in from all over the country, including eighteen roses from Frank Sinatra.

Through her hospitalization and early rehab she was under the care of private nurse Pat Babb, 62, who held her and bathed her, and whose determined optimism helped Meili’s recovery.

“I told you ‘You’re safe. It’s over,'” Babb explained later. “You got to like my voice, even when you were unconscious. The doctors couldn’t understand how I could calm you. I felt you weren’t cognitively impaired, even though everybody else thought you were. “[After Meili regained consciousness] I’d say ‘Trisha, today is Monday. By Wednesday you’re going to do such and such.’ And you were a worker. Although we’re from totally different backgrounds, we have the same mind-set. “We started with the song “Itsy-Bitsy Spider.” Every week we did something else. You and I would do the crossword. And we walked. They said you wouldn’t walk. I thought you would.”

Pat drove me no harder than I drove myself. She was right: We had the same mind-set. If any more proof were needed that both mind and body are essential in healing, Pat provided it.

By the time I went to Gaylord Hospital in Wallingford, Conn., for rehabilitation more and more of this miraculous thing called recovery was up to me. When I gazed into the mirror for the first time there, here’s what I saw: I had a see-through patch on my left eye, which made me look like a miniature Long John Silver. The hair on the top of my head, where surgery had been performed, had not yet grown in. The bruises on my body had faded, but both sides of my face and head had scars, raw from the beating and surgery. At least, I thought, I’m still here.

Early on a nurse handed me the week’s menus. I distinctly remember looking at it and thinking, “I’m having to pick out entire meals. Do I want to do it?” The answer that came to me was “Yes, my body really needs this food. I haven’t been good to it.” I wanted to nourish my body, but like a baby I had to learn how. My desire to starve myself had disappeared.

By August, Meili was walking on her own—and even doing jumping jacks and some quick runs.

And I remember with enormous pleasure the day when I was able to put on mascara. To most women, it’s an almost automatic act, but to me it meant a coordination of fine hand movement that just days before seemed impossible. It also meant that I had reached a stage where some vanity had returned. To focus on how pretty my eyes looked—well, you can imagine.

I experienced failure and fear as well. [Given a book to read], I couldn’t recall what I’d read on the previous page! The words and their meaning had vanished. I was ashamed, frantic about the future. “My God, I can’t even read a book!” And my memory for words was still shaky. I’d know that the red, roundish object was a fruit, but apple was beyond me. (I still sometimes have trouble finding words. If someone gives me the first syllable or the first letter, usually I’ll recover it.)

Rigorous exercises helped Meili regain reading and verbal skills, but the brain injury permanently eliminated her sense of smell. Meanwhile, she drew strength from a nation’s prayers and support.

Did the prayers and the good wishes and the spiritual kinship of strangers create an actual force that helped me recover? I believe so. The message was that I wasn’t alone. I was hearing something else as well: that I shouldn’t be ashamed. A common reaction of rape survivors is “It’s somehow my fault.” Self-loathing takes the place of self-command, isolation replaces intimacy, and the survivor suffers quietly, often so profoundly that her life is destroyed. Secrecy was impossible for me; the whole world knew I had been raped. But people didn’t ostracize me. Rather, they opened their hearts to me.

Meili’s therapy continued. By September, Salomon Brothers gave her a trial assignment to build her confidence. She saw family and friends on weekends, one of them spent in Montclair, N.J., with Kevin O’Reilly, a colleague she’d been dating before the attack.

Kevin and I explored his neighborhood, me supported by his arm. I knew I could relax, that I didn’t have to watch every step because he would take care of me.

That night, Kevin and I made love. A common reaction in surviving sexual assault is to shy away from sex, often involuntarily, often for a long time. Rape is such a violation, so visceral an act, that it poisons the body’s sense memory. I’d wondered if having sex after my experience would be emotionally difficult. I didn’t think it would be too traumatic, since I had no memory of the brutality of the attack, no horrible, painful feelings of powerlessness associated with the act of intercourse. My fear was whether Kevin or any other man would want to make love to this “damaged property.” His major concern was being gentle. What I remember was feeling safe in his arms.

In November 1989, still walking unsteadily and experiencing some double vision, she went back to work.

I was aware of my physical limitations and pretty sure I would be able to compensate for them. I was right. We know now that the brain has plasticity, that through use and challenge it can actually repair and rewire its damaged circuits. And by focusing, by endlessly working on the physical and cognitive exercises laid out for me, by pushing myself ever harder, that’s what I was doing—instinctively stimulating and healing the wiring in my brain.

Promoted to vice president at Salomon, Meili entered a four-year relationship with a neighbor. She also began six years of psychotherapy—and started running in the Park again.

Therapy let me see my compulsive running as a symptom of demons that had haunted me for years. I discovered I had developed a harsh inner critic that led to feelings of inadequacy. The feeling of accomplishment when I finished a run was compensation. [Now] my attitude about running had changed. I was happy about what I could do, at what I had “taken back,” and grateful for the progress I saw every time I went out.

In 1991 her mother was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, and over the last decade of Jean’s life, they grew closer than before. In 1995, Meili ran the New York City Marathon in 4:30.01. That year, a friend fixed her up with consultant Jim Schwarz. They fell in love and married on Sept. 15, 1996. Meili decided to give up investment banking for “something that helped people.” She began giving inspirational talks to people who worked with rape survivors and the brain-injured and started to understand the mind-body connection so crucial to her own recovery.

My mother had always been hesitant about my “going public.” But she was excited: “Maybe this will lead you to what you want to do.” It was the last conversation I had with her before she died in her sleep a few days later.

My steps had led to this. I am a woman who was inspired by the capacity of the human spirit to be well. Now I wanted to reach other peoples’ spirits, other peoples’ hearts.