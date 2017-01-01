RESTRICTED: Blessed Are the Children

“Adoption is a subject adults are always voicing their feelings about, but we’ve not heard from the children,” says photojournalist Jill Krementz. Believing strongly that their feelings “matter a lot,” Krementz, 42, has written How It Feels To Be Adopted (Alfred A. Knopf, $11.95). While interviewing and photographing 19 adopted children across the nation, Jill found her subjects brave, candid and remarkably sensitive to their unique position in the family structure. On the following pages, five of these articulate youngsters discuss the pluses and minuses of growing up just a little bit different.

Soo-Mee, age 8

We have some pictures of the day I arrived in New York from Korea. I came with five other children. A nun and two priests took care of us on the plane. I have a photograph of my mom at the airport hugging me and looking very happy. I was 3 years old, and I arrived with a little package of some Korean clothes and shoes. I still have them, and the clothes I wore on the plane, and it’s fun to look at them. It’s hard to believe I was ever that little. I also had a folder with my passport and birth certificate and lots of other papers. I look at them whenever I want. There’s a picture of me with the Korean foster mother I lived with for eight months. When I was little I always asked my mom, “Did they send me away because I was bad?” And she would show me a letter from the Korean agency that says, “Soo-Mee is a lovely child who brings lots of joy to all of us.” That always made me feel much better.

The day after my 5th birthday, we went to court with a lawyer to make everything legal. That means nobody can take me away from Mommy until I’m grown up and ready to go on my own. The judge had tears in her eyes and she said, “This is such a lovely story.” I had to sign some papers, and when the judge asked me my name, I said, “My name is Soo-Mee.” Afterward, Mommy and I went to a friend’s house for lunch, and the grown-ups had champagne. That evening, my godparents had a special dinner just for us, and they gave me a silver vase with one red rose in it.

When I lost my parents and came here from Korea, I didn’t understand what was happening, and I didn’t really think about it. But now that I’m older, I sometimes feel that my whole life started when I was 3 years old.

I’d like to visit Korea when I get older. My mommy showed me where it is on the globe. I have two Korean dolls, and once we went to a Korean restaurant, and I liked the food.

I wish I could remember my real-real-real parents and know what they look like, but the mommy I have is terrific and I love her a lot. She’s my real mommy now, and we’re good cuddle-bugs. There’s only one little problem in my mind, which is that I’d like my mommy to get married so I could have a daddy too.

Jake, age 13

When I was little I couldn’t really understand what being adopted meant. It was hard for me to comprehend that I had another mother somewhere. It finally stuck when I was 6 or 7. If I adopted a child, I’d tell him he was adopted from the beginning, but I’d wait a few years to explain the details.

I know some information about my birthmother, but not that much. I’ve heard what she looks like, her approximate age, and where she lived. She was very musical, quite beautiful, and just starting college when I was born. I guess she knew she was doing the right thing—that she couldn’t have given me a very good life. I admire her because I think it takes a special vision to be able to see way ahead. I mean, if you had a tiny baby, it would be easy to say, “Well, I can handle this. After all, how much room can he take?” At the time, I wasn’t much bigger than a football, and could have fit into the drawer of a night table. I don’t know anything about my birthfather, and I don’t wonder about him at all.

You know, I never really think about having another mother. I just consider the mother I have as my mom. When I was little I used to think about my first mother more often. Whenever I got mad I’d say, “Oh, you’re not my real mother—you can’t punish me like that!” And my mother would say, “Yes, I am your real mother. Even though you had a birthmother, I am your real mother now.”

Around Christmastime, if I had been really bad, I used to worry, “Oh dear, Santa Claus is going to put coals in my stocking, and worst of all, Mom’s going to take me back to the adoption agency.” Of course my parents told me it wasn’t true, but I still thought it.

My little brother goes around telling everybody he’s adopted. I’ll be walking home from school with him and someone will say, “Oh, you two don’t look anything alike,” and he’ll always scream out, at the top of his lungs, that we’re adopted. Everyone always turns around, and it makes me blush. It also makes me want to beat him up.

Some of my friends ask me questions like I was some freak or oddball, but I just say, “What’s wrong with being adopted?” and they say, “Well, it’s just that you’re different,” and I tell them, “No, it’s not different, it’s special,” and after that they don’t usually bring the subject up again.

Being adopted can be very embarrassing at times. For example, there’s another kid I know who’s adopted, and he’s always getting into trouble. It really makes me upset when people say to me, “Oh, you’re adopted just like him—you two should stick together!” He’s a kid who talks back to teachers and writes on the wall—stuff like that. I don’t even want to be near him.

I don’t think I’ll ever search out my birthmother. Maybe she would be awful and I’d just be disappointed. If she searched for me, I wouldn’t particularly like it, but I don’t think I’d mind. I’d be willing to go out for dinner with her, and I’d probably like to ask her a few questions. But I wouldn’t want to stay with her or anything like that.

Gayle, age 14

My brother David and I are only four months apart in age—our parents brought us home on the same day. They had asked for twins, but the adoption agency didn’t have any. We have a brother, Michael, who’s four years older and both deaf and mute. I think it was good they adopted him because nobody else would do it. We don’t even think of him as handicapped. To us, he’s just a regular person who doesn’t talk. And he hears what he wants to hear. I don’t know how, but he does. I doubt if he knows that he’s adopted.

When I was about 4, my parents adopted another tiny baby named Teddy. He’s paralyzed [because of cerebral palsy], but he can understand everything and he talks well enough that we can understand him. For example, when he holds up one finger it means he wants to eat and two fingers means he wants his mommy. Now that he’s 11, he goes to a special school where they’re teaching him how to talk better—I mean really talk the way normal people do. He’s about the most lovable little boy I’ve ever seen and I thank God for sending him our way.

When I was 6, my father died from cancer. I was too young to understand what was going on—all I knew was that there was an empty bed in the house. Now that I’m older, I’m especially glad that Mom adopted all of us, not just because she’s given us a wonderful home, but because I know we’ve kept her from being too lonely. There aren’t too many lonely times around our house, you can be sure of that! There’s never a dull moment!

I didn’t find out I was adopted until I was 10. Some of my friends started asking me how in the world I could have a brother who was born in June if I was born in September. I was curious too—about how this could be—and that’s when my mom explained that my real mother had put me up for adoption because she had too many problems. I don’t think it made any difference to me not knowing the truth before then because I probably would have been too young to really understand. I didn’t care when I found out and I don’t care now. I’m happy the way things are.

I don’t know much about my real parents except that my birthmother was about 30 and working as a secretary when I was born. I’ve been told she was real smart, well educated and cute. I’d like to know more, particularly information about her nationality—like if she’s of West Indian or African descent. I’d like to meet her someday, whenever she’s ready to come by. This is the first year I’ve given it much thought, and I wonder if she’d like to meet me too. Mom says that every mother who gives birth to a baby loves it, but that somewhere down the line my real mother couldn’t take care of me. Mom understands my curiosity and tells me if I ever do meet her that’s fine with her—no hurt feelings on her part. She says all she ever wanted to do was bring us up as law-abiding citizens and nice people. And she wanted to give us a good education and plenty of love. After that, as far as she’s concerned, we’re on our own.

My mom is truly amazing. She’s 71 and you’d never know it. In the morning she’s up before any of us—usually around 5 o’clock—and I don’t know when she goes to bed. In between taking care of all of us she works as a home attendant, looking after old people. Mama says that the Lord has answered all her prayers by sending her so many wonderful children—that her heart rejoices each and every day. As she puts it: “All these kids—they either make you young or they kill you.”

Holly, age 15

At about 1:30 in the afternoon, the telephone rang, and the voice on the other end asked for my mother. It was a Saturday and I was home alone. I said she was out, so the caller asked me to write down her name, address and telephone number. Then the woman who was on the other end of the phone said, “Fourteen years ago I had a baby that I gave up for adoption. I believe you are my daughter.”

I was in total shock, and as we talked, my mind was in a different world. She asked me a lot of questions about myself and filled me in on what had happened to her. She said she was 5’4″, had blond hair and green eyes, and that she worked for a management consulting company. And she explained why she had put me up for adoption. She was 17 when she met and fell in love with my birthfather, but by the time she found out she was pregnant they had broken up. She wanted to keep me, but her mother talked her out of it. She told me she had gotten married since then, to someone else, but was presently divorced and she didn’t have any other kids. We talked for about an hour, and after I hung up I started sobbing. One of my father’s friends came in the door looking for my parents, and I put my arms around him and just kept on crying and crying. I wasn’t crying because I was sad. I had planned on searching when I got a little older, and my parents were going to help me. In fact, it was something we had talked about very recently. So I was happy that my birth-mother had found me, but I never expected it to be so all-of-a-sudden. I always figured I had a few years more before I really had to deal with it.

I was finally able to tell my father’s friend about the phone call, and he drove me over to where my adoptive mother was working. On the way over we met my dad, but I was still crying so hard I couldn’t explain what had happened. He thought someone had died until I was finally able to tell him. Later, my mom and dad and I talked and decided it would be best to begin a relationship slowly—that we would just exchange information and photographs by mail for a while. We did that for about two months. I was still wandering around in a daze during this time, and I was worried about how my life might change. My mother said I should just think of Alison, my birthmother, as a friend, and that I should try to put myself in her position, so that’s what I tried to do.

Six months later we finally met. We invited Alison to stay with us for a few days. My parents and I met her at the airport, and that was really weird. After we got home she gave me a picture of my birthfather and also the little bracelet they had put on my wrist when I was born. She had kept it all these years.

We spent the weekend talking about what she had been doing since I was born and how she had found me. It took her eight months and a lot of work, calling around and checking records. I showed her my scrapbook and told her about my school—stuff like that. We had a good visit, and after she left, we wrote letters back and forth. The following month, I went to visit her for a week. That was really exciting because I had never been to New York before, but it upset me when her friends would say stuff like, “So you’re Alison’s daughter.” I didn’t know what to say. I sort of went along with it because I didn’t know what else they could call me, but by not saying anything, I felt like I was taking away something from my mom. It’s confusing because I don’t know how to categorize my relationship with Alison. I don’t want to think of it as purely biological, but I don’t know how else to define it. I feel ridiculous introducing her as “my friend,” and yet I certainly don’t think of her as my mother. In my view I have only one mother and that’s the mother who raised me and mothered me—who gave me food and shelter and love while I was growing up. That’s my definition of a mother. Alison is the person who gave me my heredity and my life, and while I don’t want to push her away, I don’t want my mother to feel any loss of prestige.

The past two years have been real hard on my parents. I get the feeling that sometimes they’re thinking that they’re losing me, and that’s the last thing in the world I want them to feel. It isn’t true. And most of all, I don’t want to lose them. Once, when my mother and I were having a fight—the way all mothers and daughters have arguments—my mom said something like “Well, you can just go and live with Alison.” Even though I knew she didn’t mean it, I felt really hurt. That’s the sort of thing that can’t ever be said—not even in the heat of an argument.

I think I’m probably mature for my age, so I’ve been able to handle this fairly well. My main concern for the future is that Alison may expect more out of me than I can give. It would be sad if she wanted to make me the center of her existence, because I can’t do the same thing for her. Alison has told me I don’t need to worry—that all she wants is for us to be honest and open with each other. I hope that’s true because right now I’m feeling real protective about my mom, and I’d hate to feel I have two mothers.

Timmy, age 12

I was told I was adopted when I was about 2, but I had no idea what it meant. When my parents said, “You’re adopted,” I thought they were saying, “You’re a doctor,” and I kept telling them, “No, I am not a doctor!” I hated the idea of being a doctor because I hated doctors. I still hate them because I can’t stand shots.

When I was 3, my sister, Rebecca, was born, and that’s when I realized where babies come from. My mom explained that being adopted meant I grew in somebody else’s tummy, so I started asking any woman who came into the house if I had grown inside her tummy. I must have made a complete fool of myself.

The first time I really thought about being adopted was in fourth grade, when we studied a story in our reading book about a girl who was adopted. I told my teacher I was adopted too, but she didn’t believe me because I look so much like my parents. She asked my mother, and Mom told her, yes, I was adopted. That was the first time that the kids in my school knew.

Some of my friends asked me dumb questions, like “Did your parents die?” or “Why didn’t they want you?” I think they probably did want me, but they were so young they would have had to drop out of school, and it would have cost a lot of money to raise me—to buy food, diapers, clothes and stuff like that. The older I get, the easier it is for me to understand. I mean, right now at age 12, I’m just four years younger than she was, and it would be impossible for me to try and bring up a kid. I know I’d be so tired from waking up in the middle of the night that I’d never get to school! And if I paid someone else to baby-sit, I’d have to sell my foreign-coin collection. I get $1.50 a week allowance, and in the summer I weed around the house for some extra money, but I don’t think that would go very far. And I’d have to get rid of my cat because, believe me, she’d get into the baby’s milk, for one thing, and secondly, she’s used to getting a lot of attention. So she’d be very jealous.

Sometimes I feel jealous of my younger sister because she’s not adopted and she doesn’t have to answer questions about it. That’s the only difference, though. We get treated the same, except I probably get in more trouble because I’m older.

I don’t think about being adopted all that often—maybe two or three times a year. Like, I wonder how it would have felt if I had been adopted by a poor family and I only had one piece of stale bread a day to eat. Or I wonder what it would be like to be with a really rich family and have a Ferrari and a swimming pool.

I don’t particularly want to meet my birthparents. The only part I’m curious about is what they look like, and I’d like to know what kind of grades they got. I don’t think meeting each other is a good idea, because you just don’t know what could happen and it could turn into a tragic situation. Someone could get their feelings hurt, and it would probably be me because I’d be caught in the middle.