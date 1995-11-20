RESTRICTED: 'And Then He Lunged...'

“There are, in the story for any relationship gone wrong, at least two versions: his and hers,” writes Loni Anderson in My Life in High Heels (Morrow). “Everybody has a story to tell; I can only tell my own.” Following is an excerpt:

I DON’T KNOW IF, IN THE BEGINNING, I fell in love with Burt Reynolds the man, or if I fell in love with the idea of him. A lot of Hollywood is smoke and mirrors.

In January 1982, weeks after our first date at his Hobe Sound, Fla., estate on New Year’s Eve, Burt came back to L.A. and gave me a ring, a garnet surrounded by diamonds. “Let’s think of this as the beginning,” he said. He called me two, three times a day, often to discuss nothing more significant than a body part. One of mine. “I called you because I can’t stop thinking about, oh…your shoulder blade,” he’d say. “Or that place behind your knee.”

In February, Burt and I went to Hawaii for a week. When we returned to L.A., I went back to WKRP and Burt flew to Buffalo, to film Best Friends with Goldie Hawn. During the shoot, he asked me to come for a long weekend. He was staying in a suite with multiple fireplaces—just before I was due, he went around and lit them all. Burt’s an arranger—he likes to set the scene, to make things perfect. But he hadn’t opened the flue, and, of course, the smoke backed up and filled the suite.

As soon as he figured out what had happened, he ran around like a madman, opening the windows and trying to fan the smoke and soot out of the room before I got there. When I knocked at the door, he flung it open and greeted me with a big smile. His face was completely covered with soot, and the whole front of his hairpiece was melted. I had yet to see him without one. But this one was ruined.

“Honey,” I said, “have you looked in a mirror?”

He went right into the bathroom, and then I heard this scream. And we started laughing so hard, he said, “Oh, hell, I don’t even care.”

He came out of the bathroom and grabbed me, waltzing me into the bedroom. Sooty face notwithstanding, he threw me onto the bed and started kissing me ardently. In minutes our clothes were all over the room, which soon filled with smoke again. We opened the balcony doors and headed for the terrace, trying to stand outside until the smoke was out of the suite, but we didn’t last long out there. It was very, very cold, and we were very, very undressed.

Burt owned a beautiful home on Carol wood Drive in Beverly Hills, about a 20-minute drive from my house. He began making renovations there just for me—a whole new addition containing his-and-hers walk-in closets and a large bathroom, all of pink marble. He even consulted my makeup man and had special lighting installed. We called my bathroom “The Little Jewel Box” because everything in it twinkled. The day I moved in, he opened the garage, and there was a hunter green Rolls-Royce with a big ribbon around it and a license plate that read MISS A.

I couldn’t believe the joy of loving him. Sometimes I would lie awake and just look at him while he slept, he was that beautiful. I loved his forearms and would tease him until he rolled his sleeves up. I used to say I was going to have our friend Rick Baker (an Oscar-winning makeup artist) make a dummy of Burt’s forearms, so that when he was out of town, I could still wrap myself up in his arms.

By the time I finished my last season on WKRP in March 1982, 1 knew that Burt took a lot of pills. He had been injured while making Deliverance and other films, and college football had damaged his knees. So he took Percodan for the pain. He also took Valium, for anxiety, he said. He would be a nervous wreck if he left the Valium anywhere. And to settle the battle in his stomach between Valium and Percodan, he took Compazine.

When he began to get a little possessive of me, at first I thought it was charming. As for his dark moods, well, I was bothered sometimes but I believed he was a serious artist.

In August of 1982, I worked opposite Burt in Stroker Ace. It was my first feature film. We shot in Atlanta and Charlotte, N.C., and planned to spend weekends in a house that Burt owned up in the mountains of North Carolina. One night, he was finished shooting first, so he drove up ahead of me, with his driver. When I was done, I drove up with my driver, Becky, and my wardrobe assistant, Robin, came with us. The trip was about four hours, so we grabbed some fast-food burgers on the way. When we walked in the door, Burt was fuming. We were late, he said, and extremely inconsiderate for having eaten.

Once I got into the bedroom, he began yelling in such a fury that the veins stood out on his forehead. He came toward me with his hands outstretched. And then he lunged. I ducked and ran into the bathroom and locked the door. He pounded on the door, screaming obscenities. And then he burst into tears, asking me to forgive him. When he quieted down, I unlocked the door and came out. He was completely spent. And so I held him. I didn’t know what else to do.

Our first year together had been a roller coaster, and now 1983 looked like more of the same. Burt was taking pills constantly, and his moods were becoming more unpredictable. For days he would lie in bed, in a darkened room, having massive anxiety attacks. He didn’t want me to leave his side, but I couldn’t talk him into seeing a doctor or discussing the pills.

Our lovemaking was becoming practically nonexistent. And I couldn’t do anything right. Once I bought something from a store called Trashy Lingerie and walked into the bedroom wearing it, halfway giggling, halfway anxious about his reaction. I wanted desperately for him to laugh and to hold me.

“What the hell do you think I am?” he snapped. “A stud service?”

On Thanksgiving that year, we had one terrific night together, made love, laughed, and very tentatively started sneaking up on the idea of having a baby. And then while I was in the shower, Burt started going through my bureau drawers. I could hear him out there, rummaging around.

When I walked into the bedroom, he was pulling things out of my bedside table. My current datebook, the old ones, old cards and letters, things I just hadn’t thrown out yet. He started shouting at me. What had I been doing while he was away working?

And then he grabbed me so hard around my upper arms that for two weeks afterward I had finger bruises where his hands had been. He shook me, pushed me and slammed me up against the wall. I couldn’t catch my breath. I tried to talk to him. Didn’t he know how much I loved him? As usual, he soon dissolved in tears and begged my forgiveness. The next day, he went out and bought me diamonds.

I was playing a high-class call girl in a TV movie called My Mother’s Secret Life. I had to wear negligees, lingerie, strapless gowns. My arms were a mess, and my back was scraped. I had to have body makeup, a lot of it. I lied to the makeup people. “I tripped and fell down the stairs,” I told them. “Thank goodness, he grabbed me as I was falling.” It was finally sinking in that this was no onetime thing. It was a pattern.

We stopped seeing each other after Thanksgiving 1983. In February, Burt asked me to come over. I was feeling strong and pretty independent, so I agreed. It was time for us to decide what came next. The minute I arrived at his house it was clear Burt wasn’t well. He’d lost weight, he looked tired. His jaw had been injured while he shot City Heat with Clint Eastwood, and the pain was becoming chronic.

We began talking quietly. But he became more agitated, and in minutes he was sobbing. Suddenly he took a gun out of a drawer and held it to his head. “If you don’t stay with me,” he cried, “I’ll kill myself.” I agreed that we could try to work it out. “We’ll go to Acapulco and be alone,” he said. MGM owned a beautiful house in Las Brisas. We flew down on their private jet.

The setting was magical. There were servants there in the daytime, and a cook left each evening after preparing dinner. One night, we were watching a video. Burt said he was hungry. So we went into the kitchen, poured two glasses of milk, grabbed the pan of brownies, and went back to the movie. He ate one. I ate one. He ate another one.

Burt cuddled up and started kissing my neck. It tickled, I giggled; suddenly we were making real love, and I was so happy, I started to tell him something important. Something crucially romantic, or was it romantically crucial? And I just went completely blank.

He started to laugh. I started to laugh. We went back to what we were doing. And then the earth moved! I wanted to break into a chorus of “My Boyfriend’s Back.” I said, “I think we should come to Acapulco more often.”

“Honey,” Burt said, grinning slowly, “those brownies are loaded.”

“Hmmm?” I cooed. “What do you mean?”

He was laughing. “I mean grass, Loni. Marijuana. They’re full of it.”

Oh, my God! “What?” I had shrieked.

I had never even smoked a joint, let alone eaten one. I started babbling. Then I was launched into a crying jag. I had eaten Devil Weed. I crawled on my hands and knees to the bathroom. And then I crawled back and climbed into bed, and that’s the last thing I remember.

The next morning when I woke up, I felt okay. I looked over to see how Burt was doing. Next to me was a peacefully sleeping man, a half-smile on his lips and a thin line of brown drool sliding down his chin onto the pillow.

“Burt?” I whispered. Then a little louder. “Burt? Honey, wake up.” I shook him. Nothing. He was soundly asleep. And on the bedside table next to him, an empty brownie pan.

Then the panic set in: I am in Mexico, I don’t know much Spanish, Burt is unconscious. His breathing was regular, his color was good. Well, okay, I thought, maybe all he needs is a couple more hours. I spent the rest of the day going back and forth between the pool and our room. That night I told the cook that Mr. Reynolds was still under the weather, no need to fix anything for him, no problema, gracias. When I went to bed myself, I listened carefully to his breathing. Very quiet and gentle, in and out, in and out.

Now it had been something like 36 hours. I knew Burt’s paranoia about doctors and publicity. I decided to give him a little more time. He was just really, really sleeping.

Then, like a prince in a fairy tale, Burt awoke. He was still kind of high and kind of amused with himself. He thought it was pretty funny that he had scared me out of my wits.

When we got back to Los Angeles, Burt was either in pain, taking more pills or sleeping it off. He didn’t want to go out. The drapes were drawn; he couldn’t tolerate noise or light. One afternoon, Burt asked me to draw a bath for him. I went into the bathroom and twisted the knob on the tub, and it came right off in my hand. Scalding hot water shot straight up into the air, and then all over the floor. I couldn’t put the knob back on, and the bathroom was flooding. I ran out and said to Burt, who was on the bed, “There’s water everywhere, and I have to go find [our houseman] Harry to get the water turned off so we can stop the flooding, and then we’ll call the plumber!”

And Burt smiled at me through his fog and said, “Um, sweetheart, how is my bath coming?”

I ran downstairs and called Harry and Lamar, Burt’s assistant, and we all ran back and forth like Keystone Kops, upstairs, downstairs, calling the plumber, shutting off the water, mopping up the flood. As we ran around, we kept passing Burt’s bed. Each time one of us went by, he’d ask, in a perfectly level, conversational tone, “Say, would somebody make me a BLT? And, uh, is my bath ready yet?”

I thought, you’re not here anymore. There is no Burt Reynolds now.

In March 1985, Reynolds slipped into a coma at his Florida home—a result of his own efforts to withdraw from prescription drugs. Anderson writes that she spent the next six months nursing him back to health. In 1986 a rehabilitated Burt stanched rumors that he had AIDS in a feisty appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, and movie offers started coming his way. The following year, Reynolds went to Rome to film Rent-a-Cop with Liza Minnelli. Anderson joined him after the movie wrapped.

We went to Venice, where Burt had been invited as a guest speaker at a young millionaires gathering. Everyone there had made a fortune before he was 30, or something. Burt was brilliant and funny. And he remained that way during the entire trip. We stayed at the Hotel Cipriani and took the Orient Express from Venice to Paris. It was like a dream, and so was Burt. With one quite weird exception.

At the Cipriani one day, I came out of the bathroom wrapped in a towel. The Cipriani is a luxury hotel; this was a luxury towel, easily covering me from under my arms to my knees. Burt got angry. He said I was immodest, disgusting. “I just can’t talk to you about this,” he said. He didn’t speak to me for two hours.

That night he insisted that from then on I wear something to bed, a nightgown, and that he would wear something also.

“If you’re completely naked,” he said, “it’s not mysterious, it’s not sexy. I don’t ever want to see you naked again.”