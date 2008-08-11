Rebecca Romijn & Jerry O'Connell Coming Soon: Twin Girls!

Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell haven’t been shy about their desire to start a family. “Hopefully, I’ll have children, if I’m lucky,” Romijn said in Self magazine’s August issue. Last month O’Connell chimed in too. “It would be amazing,” said the actor. On July 28 the couple announced that their dream is coming true: Romijn is pregnant with twins. According to a source, the babies, due this winter, are girls.

Romijn, 35, celebrated the good news with pals after returning to the New York City set of Ugly Betty in July. “She’s blissfully happy, and Jerry is so excited,” says costar Ana Ortiz. Adds Michael Urie: “I couldn’t be happier for the Ro’Connellmijns! Those kids are gonna be the luckiest, biggest, beautifulest kids this side of Serena and Venus [Williams]. Only blonde.”

The pair, who started dating in 2004 and married last July on their Calabasas, Calif., ranch, conceived without using in vitro fertilization, says a source. (There must be something in the water on the Betty set: Costar Eric Mabius’s second child is due this fall, and Christopher Gorham’s third is due in January.) While Romijn is shooting Betty, O’Connell, 34, who has been visiting her on weekends, is gearing up to tape his new sitcom Do Not Disturb in L.A. Says Ortiz: “She’s such a mama bear already. She and Jerry are going to be wonderful parents.”