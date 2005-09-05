Reality Check

Martha’s Wannabe Apprentices



Of the 16 contestants competing on The Apprentice: Martha Stewart (debuting Sept. 21), who stands the best chance of success? Judging by their résumés alone, we have to give the edge to Marcela (seated far right), 27, a cooking instructor; Bethenny (standing, second from right), 34, a natural-foods chef; and Dawna (seated, second from left), 37, a magazine publisher. Long shots? Considering Martha’s recent incarceration, we suspect she might be a bit cool toward Jennifer (seated, fourth from left), 32, a prosecutor.

Survivor’s Film Career Takes Off



Survivor alum Colby Donaldson, 31, recently made his film debut in the hit thriller Red Eye. “I originally tried out for the irate airline passenger,” he says. But he was offered another role—as a Secret Service agent. “I thought, ‘Yeah, this is more up my alley,’ ” says Donaldson. Sadly, he had no scenes with star Rachel McAdams. “That’s the bummer,” he says. “I get to be a bodyguard, but it’s not her body I’m guarding.”

O’HURLEY VS. MONACO



Going Toe-to-Toe

Dancing with the Stars champ Kelly Monaco and runner-up John O’Hurley have agreed to take part in a 90-minute “dance-off” airing live on ABC on Sept. 20, but don’t expect the contest to have a “brawl room” atmosphere. Although many viewers questioned whether the technically dicey General Hospital star truly deserved to beat out the sure-footed Seinfeld veteran, “I’ve got no ill feelings,” says Monaco, 29. “I’ve won my trophy and rightfully so—it won’t be stripped away” after the dance-off. “I have no fear of going out there and having John kick my butt.” O’Hurley, 50, issued a playful statement: “I will lace up my tutu, head back to the trenches, and once again learn to shake what Mama gave me.”