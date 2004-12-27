Puzzler

Head Turner
December 27, 2004 12:00 PM

ACROSS

1 Wide silver tape

5 ___ Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (film featuring an appearance by 18 Across)

8 “Don’t Leave Me ___ Way” (song on 18 Across’s Twenty Four Seven)

12 Actor Sharif

13 Tamera Mowry’s twin

14 A ___ in the Head

15″Proud ___” (by 18 Across)

16 Reply (abbr.)

17 Pennsylvania city

18 Singing sensation whose latest album is titled All the Best (2 wds.)

21 Mad Max ___ Thunderdome (Mel Gibson movie in which 18 Across appears)

24 Government pollution watchdog (abbr.)

25 “We ___ the World” (collaboration with 18 Across)

26 Tummy muscles

28 Guitarist Lofgren

31 Coated with gold

33 “Roundabout” band

35 Actor Wyle of ER

37 Doofus

39 Money machine

41 L.A. Lakers’ organization

42 Alfie actress Long

44 “Loving Him Was ___ (Than Anything I’ll Ever Do Again)” by 18 Across

46 Rock singer who duets with 18 Across on her All the Best album (2 wds.)

50 Designer Cassini

51 “Are you a man ___ mouse?” (2 wds.)

52 Al or Tipper ___

53 Tim or David Lee ___

57 St. Patrick’s month (abbr.)

58 ___ Leaf (2 wds.)

59 “You ___ remember this…”

60 Combo sandwich, for short

61 What’s ___ Got to Do with It (biopic about 18 Across)

DOWN

1 Actor DeLuise

2 Thurman of Kill Bill Vol. 2

3 Indy entrant

4 “___ remember the kind of September…” (2 wds.)

5 “___ Your Man” (song on 18 Across’s Country My Way album; 2 wds.)

6 Lollobrigida or Gershon

7 A ___ of Honey

8 “I Can’t Stand ___” (song on 18 Across’s All the Best album; 2 wds.)

9 Come Blow Your ___

10 Tennis champ Nastase

11 Prophet

19 Actress Balin

20 Veronica Mars network

21 “Papa’s Got a Brand New ___”

22 Roberts or Stoltz

23 Holler

27 ___ of Love (Pacino movie)

29 Actress Anderson of WKRP in Cincinnati

30 Kemo ___

32 Song 18 Across sings with 46 Across on All the Best

34 Patrick or Rod ___

36 Laugh sound

38 I Know What You ___ Last Summer

40 Actress Zetterling

43 Hiroshima weapon

45 George ___ of Just Shoot Me

46 College residence

47 Baseball’s Felipe or Jesus ___

48 Emergency ___ (Animal Planet show)

49 Evangelist Roberts

53 Singer Yoko ___

54 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was one (abbr.)

55 Lamb’s mom

