ACROSS

1 Wide silver tape



5 ___ Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (film featuring an appearance by 18 Across)



8 “Don’t Leave Me ___ Way” (song on 18 Across’s Twenty Four Seven)



12 Actor Sharif



13 Tamera Mowry’s twin



14 A ___ in the Head



15″Proud ___” (by 18 Across)



16 Reply (abbr.)



17 Pennsylvania city



18 Singing sensation whose latest album is titled All the Best (2 wds.)



21 Mad Max ___ Thunderdome (Mel Gibson movie in which 18 Across appears)



24 Government pollution watchdog (abbr.)



25 “We ___ the World” (collaboration with 18 Across)



26 Tummy muscles



28 Guitarist Lofgren



31 Coated with gold



33 “Roundabout” band



35 Actor Wyle of ER



37 Doofus



39 Money machine



41 L.A. Lakers’ organization



42 Alfie actress Long



44 “Loving Him Was ___ (Than Anything I’ll Ever Do Again)” by 18 Across



46 Rock singer who duets with 18 Across on her All the Best album (2 wds.)



50 Designer Cassini



51 “Are you a man ___ mouse?” (2 wds.)



52 Al or Tipper ___



53 Tim or David Lee ___



57 St. Patrick’s month (abbr.)



58 ___ Leaf (2 wds.)



59 “You ___ remember this…”



60 Combo sandwich, for short



61 What’s ___ Got to Do with It (biopic about 18 Across)

DOWN

1 Actor DeLuise



2 Thurman of Kill Bill Vol. 2



3 Indy entrant



4 “___ remember the kind of September…” (2 wds.)



5 “___ Your Man” (song on 18 Across’s Country My Way album; 2 wds.)



6 Lollobrigida or Gershon



7 A ___ of Honey



8 “I Can’t Stand ___” (song on 18 Across’s All the Best album; 2 wds.)



9 Come Blow Your ___



10 Tennis champ Nastase



11 Prophet



19 Actress Balin



20 Veronica Mars network



21 “Papa’s Got a Brand New ___”



22 Roberts or Stoltz



23 Holler



27 ___ of Love (Pacino movie)



29 Actress Anderson of WKRP in Cincinnati



30 Kemo ___



32 Song 18 Across sings with 46 Across on All the Best



34 Patrick or Rod ___



36 Laugh sound



38 I Know What You ___ Last Summer



40 Actress Zetterling



43 Hiroshima weapon



45 George ___ of Just Shoot Me



46 College residence



47 Baseball’s Felipe or Jesus ___



48 Emergency ___ (Animal Planet show)



49 Evangelist Roberts



53 Singer Yoko ___



54 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was one (abbr.)



55 Lamb’s mom