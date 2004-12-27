ACROSS
1 Wide silver tape
5 ___ Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (film featuring an appearance by 18 Across)
8 “Don’t Leave Me ___ Way” (song on 18 Across’s Twenty Four Seven)
12 Actor Sharif
13 Tamera Mowry’s twin
14 A ___ in the Head
15″Proud ___” (by 18 Across)
16 Reply (abbr.)
17 Pennsylvania city
18 Singing sensation whose latest album is titled All the Best (2 wds.)
21 Mad Max ___ Thunderdome (Mel Gibson movie in which 18 Across appears)
24 Government pollution watchdog (abbr.)
25 “We ___ the World” (collaboration with 18 Across)
26 Tummy muscles
28 Guitarist Lofgren
31 Coated with gold
33 “Roundabout” band
35 Actor Wyle of ER
37 Doofus
39 Money machine
41 L.A. Lakers’ organization
42 Alfie actress Long
44 “Loving Him Was ___ (Than Anything I’ll Ever Do Again)” by 18 Across
46 Rock singer who duets with 18 Across on her All the Best album (2 wds.)
50 Designer Cassini
51 “Are you a man ___ mouse?” (2 wds.)
52 Al or Tipper ___
53 Tim or David Lee ___
57 St. Patrick’s month (abbr.)
58 ___ Leaf (2 wds.)
59 “You ___ remember this…”
60 Combo sandwich, for short
61 What’s ___ Got to Do with It (biopic about 18 Across)
DOWN
1 Actor DeLuise
2 Thurman of Kill Bill Vol. 2
3 Indy entrant
4 “___ remember the kind of September…” (2 wds.)
5 “___ Your Man” (song on 18 Across’s Country My Way album; 2 wds.)
6 Lollobrigida or Gershon
7 A ___ of Honey
8 “I Can’t Stand ___” (song on 18 Across’s All the Best album; 2 wds.)
9 Come Blow Your ___
10 Tennis champ Nastase
11 Prophet
19 Actress Balin
20 Veronica Mars network
21 “Papa’s Got a Brand New ___”
22 Roberts or Stoltz
23 Holler
27 ___ of Love (Pacino movie)
29 Actress Anderson of WKRP in Cincinnati
30 Kemo ___
32 Song 18 Across sings with 46 Across on All the Best
34 Patrick or Rod ___
36 Laugh sound
38 I Know What You ___ Last Summer
40 Actress Zetterling
43 Hiroshima weapon
45 George ___ of Just Shoot Me
46 College residence
47 Baseball’s Felipe or Jesus ___
48 Emergency ___ (Animal Planet show)
49 Evangelist Roberts
53 Singer Yoko ___
54 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was one (abbr.)
55 Lamb’s mom