The names of 20 prominent people are hidden in the maze of letters. How many can you find by consulting the clues? The names read forward, backward, up, down or diagonally, are always in a straight line and never skip letters. We have started you off by circling ROSS, the answer to 1 in the diagram. The names may overlap and letters may be used more than once, but not all of the letters will be used. Super PEOPLE sleuths should be able to identify 15 or more names. Answers in next week’s issue.
Clues
1. Silky and electric
2. Perpetual Paraguay power
3. A Tootsie and Stinger
4. Arms-length negotiator
5. Peter & Paul’s pal
6. Fissionable ex-admiral
7. Quizzical TV interviewer
8. A full Redskin
9. OPEC operator
10. Save him a Table for Five
11. He made Sophie’s Choice
12. Model in the swim
13. Mistral’s Daughter is hers too
14. Curvaceous supply-sider
15. Bonjour, painted lady
16. High-powered pianist
17. Epic maker, North and South
18. He directed the F*I*L*M
19. Avenging Lady
20. Glen’s gone gal