The names of 20 prominent people are hidden in the maze of letters. How many can you find by consulting the clues? The names read forward, backward, up, down or diagonally, are always in a straight line and never skip letters. We have started you off by circling ROSS, the answer to 1 in the diagram. The names may overlap and letters may be used more than once, but not all of the letters will be used. Super PEOPLE sleuths should be able to identify 15 or more names. Answers in next week’s issue.

Clues

1. Silky and electric



2. Perpetual Paraguay power



3. A Tootsie and Stinger



4. Arms-length negotiator



5. Peter & Paul’s pal



6. Fissionable ex-admiral



7. Quizzical TV interviewer



8. A full Redskin



9. OPEC operator



10. Save him a Table for Five



11. He made Sophie’s Choice



12. Model in the swim



13. Mistral’s Daughter is hers too



14. Curvaceous supply-sider



15. Bonjour, painted lady



16. High-powered pianist



17. Epic maker, North and South



18. He directed the F*I*L*M



19. Avenging Lady



20. Glen’s gone gal