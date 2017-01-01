Puzzle

Gerard Mosler
April 18, 1983 12:00 PM

The names of 20 prominent people are hidden in the maze of letters. How many can you find by consulting the clues? The names read forward, backward, up, down or diagonally, are always in a straight line and never skip letters. We have started you off by circling ROSS, the answer to 1 in the diagram. The names may overlap and letters may be used more than once, but not all of the letters will be used. Super PEOPLE sleuths should be able to identify 15 or more names. Answers in next week’s issue.

Clues

1. Silky and electric

2. Perpetual Paraguay power

3. A Tootsie and Stinger

4. Arms-length negotiator

5. Peter & Paul’s pal

6. Fissionable ex-admiral

7. Quizzical TV interviewer

8. A full Redskin

9. OPEC operator

10. Save him a Table for Five

11. He made Sophie’s Choice

12. Model in the swim

13. Mistral’s Daughter is hers too

14. Curvaceous supply-sider

15. Bonjour, painted lady

16. High-powered pianist

17. Epic maker, North and South

18. He directed the F*I*L*M

19. Avenging Lady

20. Glen’s gone gal

