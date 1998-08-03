Private Ryan

Fran and Lou Sabin
August 03, 1998 12:00 PM

1 “Sweet ___” (hit single by Tommy Roe)

4 “The ___ Goes On” (Sonny and Cher tune)

8 Fresh Prince of ___-Air (Will Smith sitcom)

11 “___ Enough for Us” by XTC

12 Jazz legend ___ Fitzgerald

13 Madison, Park or Fifth (abbr.)

14 The ___ (legal drama starring 48 Across and Claire Danes)

16 Stimpy’s buddy

17 TV comedian ___ Kovacs

18 The Mask of ___ (Antonio Banderas swashbuckler)

20 And so on (abbr.)

22 “Monkey’s ___” (Laurie Anderson song)

23 Performs like Puff Daddy

26 Chris ___(costar of 48 Across in School Ties)

31 Pie ___ mode(2wds.)

32 “___ the Beasts and Children” by the Carpenters

33 “I Can ___ Clearly Now” (Johnny Nash hit)

34 Robin ___( costar of 48 Across in Good Will Hunting)

36 ___ Me in St. Louis (Judy Garland musical)

37 ___ Doubtfire (comedy starring 34 Across; abbr.)

38 Actor Wallach

40 “Eyesight to the ___” by The Who

43 The ___ (’60 John Wayne-Richard Widmark Texas saga)

47 ___ Tyler of Armageddon

48 Tom Hanks’s costar in Saving Private Ryan (2 wds.)

52 Strangers ___ Train (’51 Hitchcock thriller; 2 wds.)

53 Telephone ___ code, like 212 or 202

54 Franco ___ (Die Hard 2 villain)

55 ___ Affleck (star of Chasing Amy with 48 Across)

56 Don’t Go ___ the Water

57 “You’re Still the ___” (Shania Twain single)

Down

1 Jack ___ (The Tonight Show host before Johnny Carson)

2 ___ Gray of Buck Rogers in the 25th Century

3 Singer Lennox and actress Potts

4 “It’s Hard to ___ Saint in the City” (Springsteen song; 2 wds.)

5 B.P.O.E. member

6 Ginger ___ (carbonated soda)

7 ___ New York Adventure (the Ape Man in the big city)

8 Roseanne’s former last name

9 ___ After: A Cinderella Story (Drew Barrymore film)

10 Jay ___ (The Tonight Show host)

11 Before, to poets

15 “Since I ___ You Baby” (Ivory Joe Hunter hit song)

19 The Devil’s ___ (Harrison Ford-Brad Pitt actioner)

21 Popular soft drinks

22 “___ on Broadway” by Sir Mix-A-Lot

23 ___ Deal (’86 Schwarzenegger escapade)

24 Love Story star ___ MacGraw

25 ___ Joey (’57 Frank Sinatra-Rita Hayworth musical)

27 President Clinton’s political party (abbr.)

28 Map direction opposite WNW

29 Tommy ___ Jones of Men in Black

30 “___ the River Run” (Oscar-winning song by Carly Simon)

32 ___ of Alcatraz (’62 Burt Lancaster prison drama)

35 Alphabet letters between K and O

36 Alyssa ___ (in Glory Daze with 48 Across)

39 Only a ___ (Oingo Boingo hit album)

40 The ___ (’58 Steve McQueen sci-fi cult classic)

41 “I Walk the ___” (Johnny Cash chart topper)

42 ___ the Terrible (epic about 16th-century Russian czar)

44 Long-running Sherman Hemsley TV sitcom

45 “To Love You ___” (Celine Dion song)

46 Yoko ___

49 Car 54, Where ___ You?

50 Deep Impact star ___ Leoni

51 Sticky black road surface

