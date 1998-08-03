1 “Sweet ___” (hit single by Tommy Roe)



4 “The ___ Goes On” (Sonny and Cher tune)



8 Fresh Prince of ___-Air (Will Smith sitcom)



11 “___ Enough for Us” by XTC



12 Jazz legend ___ Fitzgerald



13 Madison, Park or Fifth (abbr.)



14 The ___ (legal drama starring 48 Across and Claire Danes)



16 Stimpy’s buddy



17 TV comedian ___ Kovacs



18 The Mask of ___ (Antonio Banderas swashbuckler)



20 And so on (abbr.)



22 “Monkey’s ___” (Laurie Anderson song)



23 Performs like Puff Daddy



26 Chris ___(costar of 48 Across in School Ties)



31 Pie ___ mode(2wds.)



32 “___ the Beasts and Children” by the Carpenters



33 “I Can ___ Clearly Now” (Johnny Nash hit)



34 Robin ___( costar of 48 Across in Good Will Hunting)



36 ___ Me in St. Louis (Judy Garland musical)



37 ___ Doubtfire (comedy starring 34 Across; abbr.)



38 Actor Wallach



40 “Eyesight to the ___” by The Who



43 The ___ (’60 John Wayne-Richard Widmark Texas saga)



47 ___ Tyler of Armageddon



48 Tom Hanks’s costar in Saving Private Ryan (2 wds.)



52 Strangers ___ Train (’51 Hitchcock thriller; 2 wds.)



53 Telephone ___ code, like 212 or 202



54 Franco ___ (Die Hard 2 villain)



55 ___ Affleck (star of Chasing Amy with 48 Across)



56 Don’t Go ___ the Water



57 “You’re Still the ___” (Shania Twain single)

Down

1 Jack ___ (The Tonight Show host before Johnny Carson)



2 ___ Gray of Buck Rogers in the 25th Century



3 Singer Lennox and actress Potts



4 “It’s Hard to ___ Saint in the City” (Springsteen song; 2 wds.)



5 B.P.O.E. member



6 Ginger ___ (carbonated soda)



7 ___ New York Adventure (the Ape Man in the big city)



8 Roseanne’s former last name



9 ___ After: A Cinderella Story (Drew Barrymore film)



10 Jay ___ (The Tonight Show host)



11 Before, to poets



15 “Since I ___ You Baby” (Ivory Joe Hunter hit song)



19 The Devil’s ___ (Harrison Ford-Brad Pitt actioner)



21 Popular soft drinks



22 “___ on Broadway” by Sir Mix-A-Lot



23 ___ Deal (’86 Schwarzenegger escapade)



24 Love Story star ___ MacGraw



25 ___ Joey (’57 Frank Sinatra-Rita Hayworth musical)



27 President Clinton’s political party (abbr.)



28 Map direction opposite WNW



29 Tommy ___ Jones of Men in Black



30 “___ the River Run” (Oscar-winning song by Carly Simon)



32 ___ of Alcatraz (’62 Burt Lancaster prison drama)



35 Alphabet letters between K and O



36 Alyssa ___ (in Glory Daze with 48 Across)



39 Only a ___ (Oingo Boingo hit album)



40 The ___ (’58 Steve McQueen sci-fi cult classic)



41 “I Walk the ___” (Johnny Cash chart topper)



42 ___ the Terrible (epic about 16th-century Russian czar)



44 Long-running Sherman Hemsley TV sitcom



45 “To Love You ___” (Celine Dion song)



46 Yoko ___



49 Car 54, Where ___ You?



50 Deep Impact star ___ Leoni



51 Sticky black road surface