1 “Sweet ___” (hit single by Tommy Roe)
4 “The ___ Goes On” (Sonny and Cher tune)
8 Fresh Prince of ___-Air (Will Smith sitcom)
11 “___ Enough for Us” by XTC
12 Jazz legend ___ Fitzgerald
13 Madison, Park or Fifth (abbr.)
14 The ___ (legal drama starring 48 Across and Claire Danes)
16 Stimpy’s buddy
17 TV comedian ___ Kovacs
18 The Mask of ___ (Antonio Banderas swashbuckler)
20 And so on (abbr.)
22 “Monkey’s ___” (Laurie Anderson song)
23 Performs like Puff Daddy
26 Chris ___(costar of 48 Across in School Ties)
31 Pie ___ mode(2wds.)
32 “___ the Beasts and Children” by the Carpenters
33 “I Can ___ Clearly Now” (Johnny Nash hit)
34 Robin ___( costar of 48 Across in Good Will Hunting)
36 ___ Me in St. Louis (Judy Garland musical)
37 ___ Doubtfire (comedy starring 34 Across; abbr.)
38 Actor Wallach
40 “Eyesight to the ___” by The Who
43 The ___ (’60 John Wayne-Richard Widmark Texas saga)
47 ___ Tyler of Armageddon
48 Tom Hanks’s costar in Saving Private Ryan (2 wds.)
52 Strangers ___ Train (’51 Hitchcock thriller; 2 wds.)
53 Telephone ___ code, like 212 or 202
54 Franco ___ (Die Hard 2 villain)
55 ___ Affleck (star of Chasing Amy with 48 Across)
56 Don’t Go ___ the Water
57 “You’re Still the ___” (Shania Twain single)
Down
1 Jack ___ (The Tonight Show host before Johnny Carson)
2 ___ Gray of Buck Rogers in the 25th Century
3 Singer Lennox and actress Potts
4 “It’s Hard to ___ Saint in the City” (Springsteen song; 2 wds.)
5 B.P.O.E. member
6 Ginger ___ (carbonated soda)
7 ___ New York Adventure (the Ape Man in the big city)
8 Roseanne’s former last name
9 ___ After: A Cinderella Story (Drew Barrymore film)
10 Jay ___ (The Tonight Show host)
11 Before, to poets
15 “Since I ___ You Baby” (Ivory Joe Hunter hit song)
19 The Devil’s ___ (Harrison Ford-Brad Pitt actioner)
21 Popular soft drinks
22 “___ on Broadway” by Sir Mix-A-Lot
23 ___ Deal (’86 Schwarzenegger escapade)
24 Love Story star ___ MacGraw
25 ___ Joey (’57 Frank Sinatra-Rita Hayworth musical)
27 President Clinton’s political party (abbr.)
28 Map direction opposite WNW
29 Tommy ___ Jones of Men in Black
30 “___ the River Run” (Oscar-winning song by Carly Simon)
32 ___ of Alcatraz (’62 Burt Lancaster prison drama)
35 Alphabet letters between K and O
36 Alyssa ___ (in Glory Daze with 48 Across)
39 Only a ___ (Oingo Boingo hit album)
40 The ___ (’58 Steve McQueen sci-fi cult classic)
41 “I Walk the ___” (Johnny Cash chart topper)
42 ___ the Terrible (epic about 16th-century Russian czar)
44 Long-running Sherman Hemsley TV sitcom
45 “To Love You ___” (Celine Dion song)
46 Yoko ___
49 Car 54, Where ___ You?
50 Deep Impact star ___ Leoni
51 Sticky black road surface