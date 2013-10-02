Pretty Sexy Cool

Fill in the Blanks with … JESSICA ALBA

THE AUTHOR OF THE HONEST LIFE, 32, REVEALS HER BEAUTY SECRETS

I can’t leave the house without …

Concealer under my eyes. I’m always tired!

I’m really good at …

Applying liquid liner. I can do a decent cat eye. For red carpets, I leave it to the pros!

I can never apply …

Eyeshadow. A smoky eye is hard for me. I always end up looking like I got punched in the face!

I learned to love …

My eyebrows. I used to pluck them to death, but now I love full brows. They frame your face and make you look younger.

My beauty trick is …

Stay hydrated. I carry water in a huge jug wherever I go.

I first wore makeup when I was … 12.

I wore brown eyeliner around my eyes and lips. I was really cool.

My girls [Honor, 5, and Haven, 2] love my …

Lips! They put lipstick on me. Haven calls it “pipstick”!

MY MAKEUP MUST-HAVES

Tinted Moisturizer Honest makes a great nontoxic, non-nanoparticle sunscreen that you can mix with your favorite foundation to get an instant tinted sunscreen with SPF.

Bronzer A healthier way to get that sun-kissed look! Think about where the sun naturally hits the face and apply to those areas.

Lip Colors For day I’m all about glosses. At night I love a glam red pout.

GORGEOUS & GRAY!

ALL THAT GLITTERS IS DEFINITELY NOT GOLD! STARS OF ALL AGES HAVE BEEN ROCKING HOT SILVER MANES LATELY

NICOLE RICHIE, 31

JAMIE LEE CURTIS, 54

EMMYLOU HARRIS, 66

RIHANNA, 25

WILLOW SMITH, 12

BEAUTY MYTH VS. REALITY

BEST-KEPT SECRETS, OR BETTER KEPT IN THE DARK? WE ASKED EXPERTS TO WEIGH IN ON TREATMENTS FROM HOLLYWOOD’S GOLDEN AGE TO SEE WHICH ONES STAND THE TEST OF TIME

For Platinum Hair

Celebrity

Jean Harlow

Treatment

Applied a mixture of peroxide, ammonia, Clorox and Lux flakes laundry soap weekly.

Experts say

“Bleaching hair too often makes it look coarse and dull,” says celeb stylist Frédéric Fekkai. And Harlow’s hair eventually fell out!

For Shiny Hair

Celebrity

Rita Hayworth

Treatment

Used oil to condition her hair and lemon juice to wash out residue.

Experts say

“She was ahead of her time,” says Fekkai. “Olive oil is a natural conditioning treatment. It leaves hair soft and shiny, and lemon juice can remove buildup.”

To Fight Wrinkles

Celebrity

Marlene Dietrich

Treatment

Used surgical tape under her wigs to pull up her face and keep it taut.

Experts say

“Taping is still used in Hollywood, believe it or not,” says celeb dermatologist Dr. Fredric Brandt. “But proper skin care prevents wrinkles.”

For Glowing Skin

Celebrity

Marilyn Monroe

Treatment

Applied hormone cream, so she had a layer of peach fuzz she thought made her glow on-camera.

Experts say

Today, for a fuzz-free face, Dr. Brandt says the key is exfoliating. “Your skin will reflect light better. Primers can also give a glow.”

For Soft Skin

Celebrity

Sophia Loren

Treatment

Used virgin olive oil in her baths.

Experts say

“I love natural oils, but olive oil is high in sodium, which dehydrates the skin,” says Sonya Dakar, founder of the Sonya Dakar Skin Clinic. “Instead try bath products with flaxseed oil.”

To Close Pores

Celebrity

Joan Crawford

Treatment

Scrubbed face with soap and hot water and then plunged it in a bowl of rubbing alcohol and ice.

Experts say

“Hot water dehydrates, and alcohol irritates the skin,” says Dakar. “Ice shrinks pores, but overexposure can burn the skin.”

ALL GROWN UP

A LOOK AT HOW THESE CHILD STARS HAVE TRANSFORMED FROM LITTLE GIRLS TO LEADING LADIES ON THE RED CARPET

ELLE FANNING

Age 5

Age 15 in Opening Ceremony

KIERNAN SHIPKA

Age 8

Age 13 in Oscar de la Renta

MIRANDA COSGROVE

Age 10

Age 20 in Max Mara

HAYDEN PANETTIERE

Age 8

Age 24 in Marchesa

DAKOTA FANNING

Age 7

Age 19 in Rodarte

KRISTEN STEWART

Age 11

Age 23 in Chanel

CHLOË GRACE MORETZ

Age 8

Age 16 in Stella McCartney

MOTHERS & DAUGHTERS

THESE YOUNG STUNNERS HIT THE GENETIC JACKPOT

Kate Beckinsale & Lily Mo Sheen

Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber

Uma Thurman & Maya Thurman-Hawke

Reese Witherspoon & Ava Phillippe

Jada Pinkett Smith & Willow Smith

Christie Brinkley with Alexa Ray Joel (left) & Sailor Brinkley Cook

RUNWAY OVER 40

THE FASHION INDUSTRY WISES UP: SUDDENLY THE FIERCEST CREATURES ON THE CATWALKS ARE SUPERMODELS OF A CERTAIN AGE

Naomi Campbell at 43

Atelier Versace, Fall 2013

Kristen McMenamy at 48

Lanvin, Spring 2013

Ines de la Fressange at 53

Chanel, Spring 2011

Carmen Dell’Orefice at 81

Stephane Rolland, Spring 2013

Dermatologists Explain HOW TO AVOID …

Under-Eye Bags “Use products with caffeine, yeast or cucumber extract to shrink the fat pad” under the eyes, says N.Y.-based dermatologist Dr. Patricia Wexler. “If you keep it in the refrigerator, it works even better.”

Jowls “Try to avoid extreme changes in weight. You wind up with jowls because the skin stretches and hangs and you’re just never going to look the same,” says Dr. Wexler.

Crow’s Feet “The reason people get crow’s feet is because they squint,” says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Will Kirby of The Doctors. “Wear dark sunglasses in the sunlight. If you need reading glasses, get them so you don’t squint to read.” Plus, “wear moisturizing eye creams so skin doesn’t get dry and crinkly,” says N.Y.-based derm Dr. Rosemarie Ingleton.

Dry Skin “I always tell people who have very dry skin to shower every other day with only cool water. It’s the least expensive, safest, most effective way to prevent dry skin,” says Dr. Kirby.

Pillow Face If you’re a fan of injectibles, “don’t puff your face up in the middle, don’t get round, don’t look like a pit bull,” says Dr. Wexler. “You lose track of who you are.”

BEFORE THEY WERE HOUSEWIVES

BEHOLD BRAVO’S GLAMAZONS IN PHOTOS THAT PREDATE BOTOX AND BANDAGE DRESSES

BEVERLY HILLS

KYLE RICHARDS

BRANDI GLANVILLE

TAYLOR ARMSTRONG

ORANGE COUNTY

VICKI GUNVALSON

TAMRA BARNEY

NEW YORK CITY

LUANN DE LESSEPS

SONJA MORGAN

ATLANTA

NENE LEAKES

KIM ZOLCIAK

NEW JERSEY

MELISSA GORGA

CAROLINE MANZO

TERESA GIUDICE

SAME OUTFIT, DIFFERENT AGE

IN IDENTICAL PEPLUM MINIS, RED-HOT JUMPSUITS AND FRINGE-FILLED FROCKS, WE’RE SEEING DOUBLE WITH STARS WHO ARE DECADES APART

23 YEARS APART!

Stella McCartney

Willa Holland, 22

Kylie Minogue, 45

31 YEARS APART!

Lanvin

Blake Lively, 26

Kris Jenner, 57

14 YEARS APART!

Willow

Isla Fisher, 37

Sheryl Crow, 51

15 YEARS APART!

Bec & Bridge

Julianne Hough, 25

Gabrielle Union, 40

12 YEARS APART!

Paule Ka

Sarah Hyland, 22

Morena Baccarin, 34

34 YEARS APART!

Lanvin

Kate Upton, 21

Michelle Pfeiffer, 55

Ken Paves’s

3 EASY HAIR TRICKS

The Hollywood hairstylist, 42, who coifs clients such as Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria and just released You Are Beautiful (cowritten by PEOPLE staff writer K.C. Baker), shares his easy hair solutions for:

Avoiding Frizz “You want to avoid hair sprays and gels because they’re really high in alcohol and will dehydrate the hair, causing frizz. I love a little bit of diluted olive oil for an incredible hydrator.”

Instant Waves “Overnight, put towel-dried hair in two loose braids or two chignons on each side of your head to wake up to an amazing wave. The wider the braids, the looser the wave.”

Growing Out Your Bangs “Get a trim that makes one corner of the bangs shorter, so you encourage the hair to become a side fringe. A side fringe is much easier to grow out than a blunt bang.”

How to EAT YOUR WAY TO GORGEOUS

KIMBERLY SNYDER, NUTRITIONIST TO THE STARS AND AUTHOR OF THE BEAUTY DETOX FOODS REVEALS THE FOODS THAT HELP YOU LOOK FABULOUS

FOR CLEAR, YOUTHFUL SKIN

Red Bell Peppers Eat ½ cup of raw peppers 3 times a week to help regenerate collagen.

Watercress Add 1 cup to salads to get vitamins A, C and E, all useful to treat acne and eczema.

TO FIGHT WRINKLES

Pears The fruit helps neutralize free radicals. Munch on a medium one 3 times a week.

Spinach It’s full of beta-carotene, which converts to vitamin A and helps your skin retain moisture. Sauté at least ½ cup as a side dish.

FOR HEALTHY HAIR & NAILS

Pumpkin seeds They’re an excellent source of three things crucial to strong, healthy hair: zinc, sulfur and vitamin A. Snack on ¼ cup raw.

Radishes They’re packed with vitamin C, silicon and sulfur, which work together to build healthy hair. Try ½ cup in salsa instead of onions.

FOR BRIGHT EYES

Apples A great snack, they carry a lot of pectin, a type of fiber that can contribute to better nutrient distribution and lead to brighter, whiter eyes.

Asparagus It has 288 mg of potassium per cup and is low in sodium – the perfect combo to prevent under-eye puffiness.

10 BEAUTY BREAKTHROUGHS

FROM COSMETICS HISTORIAN GABRIELA HERNANDEZ

1915

Maurice Levy designs the first rouge in a sliding metal tube, paving the way for lipstick to become a handbag staple.

1921

Chanel launches No. 5, one of the most iconic fragrances of all time.

1927

Jean Patou introduces the first suntan oil.

1935

Max Factor unveils Pancake Make-Up, the first commercially available foundation.

1952

The creation of aerosol hair sprays takes locks to new heights – and they don’t budge!

1958

Helena Rubinstein creates Mascara Matic, the first mascara tube with an internal wand applicator.

1965

Flori Roberts offers the first full range of makeup for black women.

2002

Wrinkles meet their match after the FDA approves Botox for cosmetic use.

2010

Makeup tutorials on YouTube attract millions.

2011

Women streamline their vanities and rely on BB creams for all-in-one skin care.

Star Talk WHO IS YOUR BODY ICON?

“Audrey Hepburn, because she had a dancer’s body, and I wanted to be a ballet dancer for 11 years. I always thought those bodies were beautiful and desirable.”

—Diane Kruger

“Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez look amazing after having kids. They have the most incredible bodies. They embrace their curves, and they show it all off with confidence.”

—Natalie Morales

“I’d say I have to go back to the classic movie stars because they were more curvy. The Marilyn Monroes and the Ava Gardners and Rita Hayworths.”

—Jennifer Lopez

“I just interviewed Eva Mendes for my show, and she has such an iconic figure because she’s not too lanky. She’s toned and she’s in awesome shape.”

—Jenny McCarthy

“Tilda Swinton. That woman has the most unusual skin and the most beautiful, long, lean body. And that neck! I just like lithe, long, female bodies.”

—Martha Stewart

THEY’RE THE SAME AGE!

THESE OLD HOLLYWOOD ICONS PAIRED WITH MODERN-DAY STARS SHOW HOW TIMES—AND BEAUTY STANDARDS—HAVE CHANGED

20

GINGER ROGERS in 1931

MIRANDA COSGROVE

21

CLARA BOW in 1926

SHAILENE WOODLEY

22

JOAN COLLINS in 1955

EMMA ROBERTS

23

DEBBIE REYNOLDS in 1955

EMMA WATSON

24

KATHARINE HEPBURN in 1931

EMMA STONE

25

DORIS DAY in 1949

RIHANNA

26

OLIVIA DE HAVILLAND in 1942

HILARY DUFF

27

LENA HORNE in 1944

EMILY VANCAMP

28

AVA GARDNER in 1950

ANNA KENDRICK

29

DONNA REED in 1950

KATHARINE MCPHEE

30

ANGELA LANSBURY in 1955

MILA KUNIS

31

ELIZABETH TAYLOR in 1963

SOPHIA BUSH

32

IRENE DUNNE in 1930

Beyoncé Knowles KNOWLES

33

DEBORAH KERR in 1954

MICHELLE WILLIAMS

34

BETTE DAVIS in 1942

KATE HUDSON

35

LORETTA YOUNG in 1948

GINNIFER GOODWIN

36

BARBARA STANWYCK in 1943

JESSICA CHASTAIN

37

NORMA SHEARER in 1939

DIANE KRUGER

38

MAE WEST in 1931

DREW BARRYMORE

39

MAUREEN O’HARA in 1959

VICTORIA BECKHAM