Powers Trip

Seth Green knows what it’s like to be a heartthrob—just not firsthand. The actor, who rents a small L.A. office in which he and actors Ryan Phillippe (Cruel Intentions) and Breckin Meyer (Go) peruse scripts, notes that fans have shown up “with autograph books—hoping to meet Ryan.” As for himself, says Green, 25, “I’m like the guy they knew from high school. People feel they know me.”

They should. Since 1997, Green has played werewolf Oz on the WB’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer and costarred in the ’98 feature Can’t Hardly Wait. In Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, he repeats his role as the surly son of Dr. Evil (Mike Myers). “By the end of the movie I started to believe Seth really was my son,” says Myers. “He’s so funny.”

The second child of Herbert, a high school teacher, and Barbara, a muralist, Green grabbed attention as a young Woody Allen in ’87’s Radio Days. But puberty brought his career to a halt. “I felt utterly unwanted,” says the Philadelphia native. Still, he moved to L.A. after graduating from Lamberton High School in ’91 and took small roles before landing his Buffy gig. So far regular paychecks haven’t altered his low-key style. He doesn’t own an apartment, opting to crash with pals or his girlfriend, actress Chad Morgan, 25. But he recently allowed himself a spending spree. “I bought an eight-pack of these really nice socks,” he crows. “Now I have socks that match.”