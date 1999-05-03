Poplar Science

In 1987, University of Iowa Ph.D. candidate Louis Licht hit upon an elegantly simple plan to help save the environment. It was based on the notion that the humble poplar tree, when planted near a stream or river, could absorb significant amounts of pollutants from the water. There was one problem, though: No one thought it would work. Over the next year, Licht got turned down five times for funding to prove his theory. “People laughed,” he recalls. “I was a voice in the wilderness.”

But in April 1988 representatives from a state technical center for agricultural research arrived on campus looking for worthy grant recipients. “I got the phone call that they had accepted it,” he says. “I just wept.”

Using that $48,000 in seed money, Licht, now 48, spent the next two years conducting the experiments that would earn him his doctorate as well as a place in environmental engineering history. “While they grow, Licht showed, poplars take up nutrients from the ground at a far higher rate than do most other plants. In the process, they break down chemical pollutants such as herbicides, fuels and solvents into compounds that become fertilizers for the trees. “Lou’s work was pioneering,” says Tom Wilson, a senior policy adviser with the Environmental Protection Agency in Seattle.

In 1990, Licht—who was finishing his doctoral work at the University of Iowa—started Ecolotree, an Iowa City company that uses poplars to clean up environmental trouble spots. The enterprise, which employs one full-time staffer besides Licht and grossed $500,000 last year, has planted more than 2 million trees at sites in the U.S. and Europe. “He’s a hundred percent energy,” says Ecolotree engineer Eric Aichison. “Rarely do you meet somebody who’s truly passionate about what they do.”

Raised on a soybean and corn farm in rural Iowa, Licht graduated in 1973 from Iowa State University with a degree in chemical engineering, then earned a master’s in agricultural engineering from Oregon State University. In 1977 he spent three months studying in what was then the Soviet Union, where he learned about using crops to treat waste. “I knew there was a shred of an environmental idea there,” he says. Later, working at Oregon’s Alternative Energy Development Commission, he found an additional benefit to poplars—that they could be used as a low-cost and profitable fuel source.

In 1990, Licht’s company landed its first job: preventing toxins from contaminating existing groundwater at an Oregon landfill. Usually landfills are covered with a $100,000-an-acre plastic “raincoat” to keep water from seeping into the garbage and creating contaminated water, called leachate. Instead, using what he calls an Ecolotree Cap, Licht’s company planted more than 11,000 poplar trees at a cost of $10,000 an acre. Five years later the thriving forest had prevented leachate from forming. Says Licht proudly: “You get a fuel source, a wildlife habitat, a new raw product and an environmental filter—all in one.”

Regulators haven’t yet fully embraced Licht’s method because “people don’t like to get into areas they don’t understand,” says Dave Hogan, head of a governmental agency that manages landfills in Iowa. But given the lower cost and environmental benefits, he says, “once people understand [Licht’s cap] as well as they think they understand the [raincoat], it’ll be used.” Indeed, later this year, Licht will be awarded patents for both landfill capping and soil contaminant purification—a potential source of income from the engineering companies that are beginning to adopt his cleanup methods.

Tree-hugging runs in Licht’s family. His kids—Alexandra, 14, and Rustin, 13 (Licht and wife Sue, an architect he wed in 1979, recently divorced)—help out on Licht’s 200-acre poplar farm near Calamus, Iowa, about 90 minutes from their home in Iowa City. “It’s validating that something you think is important, they also think is important,” Licht says. But there’s a limit to the environmental bonding. “Sometimes it gets to be like, ‘Enough is enough,’ ” says Alexandra, “when I find, like, poplar seedlings in the refrigerator.”

Julie K.L. Dam



Mary Green in Iowa City