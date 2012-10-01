GET MORE PUZZLES EVERY DAY!
People.com
ACROSS
1 Singer Lambert
5 Chris Hemsworth action epic
9 Wrath of the Titans’ Worthington
12 Do re mi fa ___ ti do (2 wds.)
13 Last Action ___
14 “___ of the Boys” (15 Across’s debut album)
15 Pop-rock singer and songwriter (2 wds.)
17 Sean ___ Lennon
18 “Ich bin ___ Berliner”—J.F.K.
19 Vice President Spiro ___
21 ___ the Heart Is with Natalie Portman
24 Field mouse
26 Somerhalder or McShane
27 Chaz Bono’s mom
29 Bill and ___ Excellent Adventure
33 Tyler Perry’s Why ___ I Get Married?
34 “___ Beaver” by Stan Kenton
36 “See Saw Margery ___”
37 Woody Allen rom-com Anything ___
39 Surrealist painter
40 Message ___ Bottle (2 wds.)
41 Peeples and Long
43 No. 1 single by 15 Across: “Teenage ___”
45 Type of beer
48 Architect I.M. ___
49 CNN anchor Velshi
50 Men in Black 3 star (2 wds.)
56 Stevie Wonder’s “___ Duke”
57 Figure skater Kulik
58 Dawn author Wiesel
59 Uri Geller was born in ___ Aviv
60 McHale’s ___
61 Fell a dragon, e.g.
DOWN
1 Billy Joel’s “Don’t ___ Me Why”
2 Dennis Quaid thriller (title is inits.)
3 Model Carol ___
4 “Say” singer John ___
5 Bette Midler’s ___ She Found Me
6 ___ Majesty, Mrs. Brown with Judi Dench
7 Hockey great Bobby ___
8 Mark Feuerstein and Paulo Costanzo star in ___ Pains
9 ___-Yi Previn
10 Carrie-___ Moss
11 Perfume released by 15 Across
16 Joan Rivers: A ___ of Work (documentary)
20 ___ Shorty
21 15 Across’s “__ Awake”
22 “___, Hail, the Gang’s All Here”
23 To the ___ of the Earth
24 “Waking Up in ___” by 15 Across
25 Baseball’s Hershiser
28 Mary ___ Little Lamb (2 wds.)
30 Actress Falco
31 Carvey or Delaney
32 Michael Phelps did this in the Olympics
35 Jim Varney’s Ernest ___ Again
38 Opposite of WSW
42 Bill ___ of Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
44 Singer LeAnn ___
45 “___ Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)” (15 Across chart-topper)
46 India.___ (songstress)
47 “I Kissed a ___” by 15 Across
48 State of ___
51 Longshoremen’s union (inits.)
52 54, to Ovid
53 “___ Be” by Foxy Brown with Jay-Z
54 Actress Carrere
55 OutKast’s “___ Ya!”