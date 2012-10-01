GET MORE PUZZLES EVERY DAY!

ACROSS

1 Singer Lambert

5 Chris Hemsworth action epic

9 Wrath of the Titans’ Worthington

12 Do re mi fa ___ ti do (2 wds.)

13 Last Action ___

14 “___ of the Boys” (15 Across’s debut album)

15 Pop-rock singer and songwriter (2 wds.)

17 Sean ___ Lennon

18 “Ich bin ___ Berliner”—J.F.K.

19 Vice President Spiro ___

21 ___ the Heart Is with Natalie Portman

24 Field mouse

26 Somerhalder or McShane

27 Chaz Bono’s mom

29 Bill and ___ Excellent Adventure

33 Tyler Perry’s Why ___ I Get Married?

34 “___ Beaver” by Stan Kenton

36 “See Saw Margery ___”

37 Woody Allen rom-com Anything ___

39 Surrealist painter

40 Message ___ Bottle (2 wds.)

41 Peeples and Long

43 No. 1 single by 15 Across: “Teenage ___”

45 Type of beer

48 Architect I.M. ___

49 CNN anchor Velshi

50 Men in Black 3 star (2 wds.)

56 Stevie Wonder’s “___ Duke”

57 Figure skater Kulik

58 Dawn author Wiesel

59 Uri Geller was born in ___ Aviv

60 McHale’s ___

61 Fell a dragon, e.g.

DOWN

1 Billy Joel’s “Don’t ___ Me Why”

2 Dennis Quaid thriller (title is inits.)

3 Model Carol ___

4 “Say” singer John ___

5 Bette Midler’s ___ She Found Me

6 ___ Majesty, Mrs. Brown with Judi Dench

7 Hockey great Bobby ___

8 Mark Feuerstein and Paulo Costanzo star in ___ Pains

9 ___-Yi Previn

10 Carrie-___ Moss

11 Perfume released by 15 Across

16 Joan Rivers: A ___ of Work (documentary)

20 ___ Shorty

21 15 Across’s “__ Awake”

22 “___, Hail, the Gang’s All Here”

23 To the ___ of the Earth

24 “Waking Up in ___” by 15 Across

25 Baseball’s Hershiser

28 Mary ___ Little Lamb (2 wds.)

30 Actress Falco

31 Carvey or Delaney

32 Michael Phelps did this in the Olympics

35 Jim Varney’s Ernest ___ Again

38 Opposite of WSW

42 Bill ___ of Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

44 Singer LeAnn ___

45 “___ Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)” (15 Across chart-topper)

46 India.___ (songstress)

47 “I Kissed a ___” by 15 Across

48 State of ___

51 Longshoremen’s union (inits.)

52 54, to Ovid

53 “___ Be” by Foxy Brown with Jay-Z

54 Actress Carrere

55 OutKast’s “___ Ya!”