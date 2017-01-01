Picks and Pans Review: You Must Remember This...

>THERE’S A SCENE—ACTUALLY, SEVERAL scenes—in the current hit Sleepless in Seattle, where women go dewy-eyed even just recalling the 1957 tearjerker, An Affair to remember. The Sleepless plugs have turned Affair into a hot rental, with good reason. “Those were the days when people knew how to be in love,” Meg Ryan sobs to Rosie O’Donnell as the two watch, for the umpteenth time, Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr making plans to meet each other again after a long romantic ocean voyage. He’s a notorious playboy about to marry an heiress, and she’s a kept woman with a Park Avenue penthouse. But now that both have fallen madly in love, they declare themselves ready to give up their meal tickets, get honest jobs and (if their passion has not abated) meet again in six months at the top of the Empire State Building. The hitch: Only minutes before her rendezvous with Grant some 102 stories up, Ken-is hit by a car. Will true love prevail? What do you think? As a date movie, Affair is, well, a bit dated—”We’re heading into a rough sea,” Kerr tells Grant after their first kiss on deck. “I know,” he replies. “We’ve changed our course today”—but a soppy romance is a soppy romance, and we all need to take a dip periodically. (CBS/Fox Video, $14.98)