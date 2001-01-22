Picks and Pans Review: X

K-Ci & JoJo (MCA)

Album of the week



JoJo and K-Ci Hailey made their mark as one half of the boy band Jodeci. But with Jodeci on extended hiatus, the brothers have been singing a slightly different tune. The Hailey’s 1997 maiden solo project, Love Always, showcased the duo’s softer side and, propelled by the No. 1 pop smash “All My Life,” helped the once rough and rugged twosome reach out to a wider audience. Here, on their third album as a duo, the soulful sibs once again deliver rich, gospel-infused lead vocals, soaring harmonies and smartly crafted, emotionally evocative songs. Hip-hop producer Timbaland gives a modern urban edge to tunes such as “Game Face,” which harken back to the 1960s Motown heyday. But romantic balladry is the main order of business here. On tracks like “Crazy,” K-Ci and JoJo stake their claim as the best R&B singers of the hip-hop era. Unfortunately, the brothers show signs they may not be entirely domesticated. According to Los Angeles police, 31-year-old K-Ci (né Cedric; brother Joel is 29) may face indecent exposure charges for dropping his pants in front of an L.A. audience of mostly teenage fans and their parents on Dec. 16. It was precisely the wrong kind of exposure.

Bottom Line: Sumptuous soul