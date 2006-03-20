Picks and Pans Review: Wynonna Judd & Cowboy Troy

>SOUND OFF

Nashville Star, the American Idol of country music, starts its fourth season on USA Network March 14 with two fresh hosts: old-school Wynonna Judd and new-school Cowboy Troy, the 6′5″ country rapper.

HOW DO YOU DEFINE A “NASHVILLE STAR”? Judd: We’ve got a mother with three kids. Then there’s a guy who was in an accident and got his face shot. You don’t have to be from a small Southern town. Who can be a star? Anyone. That is the American dream.

WHAT’S YOUR TAKE ON EACH OTHER? Troy: I’m relatively new to the entertainment industry. I’m going to be watching everything from Wynonna, with my pen and paper handy.

Judd: When we first met [at the Country Music Association Awards], I’m thinking, “What are the chances?” Here he is, this tall, black cowboy who raps. But it’s where country music is headed.

HOW DOES THIS PAIRING COMPARE TO THE JUDDS? Judd: I don’t have to do his hair. I did [my mother Naomi’s] hair every night. They have portrayed me as being the motherly sister and Troy is this brother I never wanted.

Troy: I need all the help I can get.

Judd: And I will tell you the truth. I will tell you if you need a breath mint.

WOULD YOU EVER BE AS HARSH AS SIMON COWELL? Judd: I would never say someone was fat. I would never say something that would make them want to give everything up. The business is so tough, they’re going to get that anyway.

WHAT SHOWS DO YOU LIKE? Troy: Sports Center. I like to get up and watch Squawkbox on CNBC.

Judd: I just TiVo—you’re going to laugh—Little House on the Prairie. It’s for my daughter. That’s what we’re into now.