>NIGHT WORK Laurie R. King

In the latest by the Edgar Award-winning author, detective Kate Martinelli investigates a series of brutal murders—and the puzzlement of why all the victims have had candy placed on them. (Bantam, $23.95)

REMEMBERING BLUE Connie May Flower Widowed in her 20s, Mattie Fiona Blue grapples with accepting the death of her young husband, gradually learning to take strength from her memories. (Doubleday, $23.95)