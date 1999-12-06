Picks and Pans Review: Worth a Look

>THE CHILEAN KITCHEN Ruth Van Waerebeek-Gonzalez A welcome collection of traditional Chilean home cooking, which is rarely found in restaurants—even in Chile. Fortunately, most of the staple ingredients—beef, corn and seafood—are easy to find. (HP Books, $16.95)

SIMPLY SENSATIONAL DESSERTS Françgois Payard The celebrated pastry chef translates more than 100 tempting specialties (such as Chocolate Sorbet) from his New York City bistro and his native France for ambitious home cooks. Color photos and calories abound. (Broadway, $35)

THE TRAVIGNE COOKBOOK Michael Chiarello with Penelope Wisner From the chic Napa Valley eatery, this hyper-designed ode to sun-ripened bounty screams California with recipes (Autumn Fruit and Frisée Salad with Panettone Croutons) organized according to season.(Chronicle, $35)

THE GOURMET PRESCRIPTION Deborah Friedson Chud, M.D. A doctor and culinary expert uses smoked vegetables, flavored oils and vinegars to create attractive, delicious recipes compatible with the popular Atkins, “Zone” and other low-carb diets. (Bay Books, $27.95)